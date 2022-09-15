Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The FTX exchange token FTT has been in a downtrend since March. In May, the price formed a descending channel, and a breakout upward has not been seen yet. It is the fourth largest token by market capitalization, and the past week of trading took out a good chunk of said marketcap. The market structure was bearish, although a relatively low-risk buying opportunity could soon present itself.

