Everett, MA

everettleader.com

John Puopolo On Pope John

School Capacity is a major crisis. I hope you had time to watch the School Committee meeting. As of tonight our mayor provides NO solution or path forward for school capacity relief. He is here for approval for yet another housing development, proposing to tear down Pope John, a turn key school that is a near term solution for capacity.
EVERETT, MA
everettleader.com

CIAMPA, Raffaela “Phyllis”(Giordano)

CIAMPA, Raffaela “Phyllis” (Giordano) of Everett, entered into eternal rest, peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family. She was 95 years old. Born in East Boston, Phyllis lived in Everett for most of her life. Beloved wife of the late Joseph A. Ciampa for over 67 years...
EVERETT, MA
CBS Boston

Massachusetts has 8 sanctuary cities and how they cooperate varies

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVCAMBRIDGE - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis flew a group of Venezuelan migrants north to Martha's Vineyard on Wednesday. The Governor says it's part of his state's plan to bring migrants to what he calls "sanctuary destinations." Massachusetts is not a sanctuary state, but there have been proposals for it on Beacon Hill. A sanctuary city or state is a location that limits cooperation with federal immigration laws. There are eight cities in the state that are sanctuary cities. They are Amherst, Boston, Cambridge, Chelsea, Concord, Newton, Northampton, and Somerville. What they do is legal, and how...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
everettleader.com

Will Alcy Charge Mayor In Court With Exposing Himself To Her?

Guerline Alcy has charged Mayor Carlo DeMaria with exposing himself to her inside his city hall office while she was employed by the city. The allegations by the married mother of three children against the mayor have not been publicly denied or acknowledged by the mayor. The mayor has turned...
EVERETT, MA
reverejournal.com

Revere Mourns the Loss of Councillor Rotondo

George Rotondo, a popular city councillor who served for close to 15 years in Revere government, died unexpectedly on Sept. 11, 2022. Mr. Rotondo was 55. Mr. Rotondo was elected three times as Ward 4 councillor and five times as councillor-at-large. Mr. Rotondo was known for speaking out vigorously on matters, always advocating the best interests of his constituents. As a professional certified nurse, Mr. Rotondo often lent his expertise on issues related to the health field that were before the Council.
REVERE, MA
whdh.com

Solve It 7: A Dying Wish

DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A local man’s dying wish was for his children to receive some money they had coming to them. But his family says they had difficulties getting it, so they contacted Solve It 7. Brandon Gunnoe has the story. It has been a heartbreaking year for...
DUXBURY, MA
everettleader.com

Xaverian Topples Tide In Opener

The Crimson Tide opened the season with a gut-check, 49-19, loss to visiting Xaverian on Friday. The lopsided loss for the Crimson Tide (0-1) was result of an offensive onslaught by Xaverian, who was led by Henry Hasselbeck, the son of former NFL quarterback Matt Hasselbeck. Hasselbeck totaled 190 passing...
EVERETT, MA
everettleader.com

Wehner Park Movie Theatre

After months of planning, the outdoor movie theatre trellis is being installed at Wehner Park and should be functional this month. “As a member of the Everett Cultural Council, I am hoping to creatively enhance our community spaces,” said Everett resident Katy Rogers, who worked tirelessly to bring the outdoor theatre setup to one of Everett’s public spaces.
EVERETT, MA
radiokmzn.com

AEROSMITH BREAK FENWAY PARK ATTENDANCE RECORD

Legendary rock band Aerosmith broke the attendance record at Boston’s iconic Fenway Park after selling over 38,700 tickets. The Grammy-winning band kicked off their 50th anniversary celebrations at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, on Thursday, September 8. The crowd of 38,700 set a new record for the most tickets sold for a concert at the iconic baseball field.
BOSTON, MA
WNAW 94.7

The Oldest Bar In Massachusetts

Nothing beats knowing some amazing history about the state with live in. We have many historic landmarks that we pass by every day and ones that we didn't even know about! Previously we covered "The Top 10 Oldest Restaurants In Massachusetts" which you can take a look at by clicking on the link.
BOSTON, MA
everettleader.com

Everett Public Schools Legal Notice

The Everett Public Schools will be participating in the USDA’s Child Nutrition Programs National School Lunch Program (NSLP) for the 22- 23 School Year. As part of this program, the Everett Public Schools offer healthy meals every school day at NO COST to the students due to the implementation of the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) for school year 22-23. Students will be able to participate in these meals programs without having to pay a fee or submit a household application.
EVERETT, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Seal in Beverly pond draws crowd of curious onlookers

BEVERLY, Mass. — An unusual sight for a North Shore community after a seal was spotted in a Beverly pond on Thursday afternoon. Beverly Animal Control and Police Department responded to Shoe Pond after residents reported a seal was swimming around. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said the seal...
BEVERLY, MA
iheart.com

This Is The Best Traditional Restaurant In Massachusetts

A Boston restaurant is being credited for having the best traditional food in Massachusetts. Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best traditional restaurants in every state which included Union Oyster House as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Located on the Freedom Trail, near Faneuil Hall, Boston’s Union Oyster House...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Jordyn Jagolinzer is a reporter for WBZ-TV.

Jordyn Jagolinzer is a reporter for WBZ-TV.  She joined WBZ-TV in 2022 from WGGB/WSHM-TV in Springfield, where she spent 5 years as an anchor and reporter. Jagolinzer reported on a wide range of stories including the B-17 crash at Bradley International Airport, and True Crime cases in the community. She also anchored the evening newscasts. A Massachusetts native, Jagolinzer is a graduate of Penn State University where she earned a B.A. in journalism. She also attended the University of Alicante where she completed her Spanish minor. She also has minors in international studies and business. 
BOSTON, MA
WNAW 94.7

This Massachusetts Town Just Lost Their Dunkin’ and People Are Freaking Out!

One of the great benefits about living in Massachusetts is having access to so many Dunkin's. The coffee and donut franchise, which originated here in the Bay State (Quincy, MA) is conveniently located throughout most parts of the state. But what would happen if you lost your Dunkin' stores? One particular Massachusetts town if finding out and people are freaking out in their dismay.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

State officials shut down illegal Quincy daycare

QUINCY, Mass. — Authorities shut down an illegal daycare at a Quincy residence on Wednesday afternoon. The Department of Early Education and Care (EEC) says they received a complaint of unlicensed care in the area of 65 Burgin Parkway. With the assistance of Quincy Police, officials responded to the home and found that illegal care was occurring, according to an EEC spokesperson.
QUINCY, MA

