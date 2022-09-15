ST. PETERSBURG -- The Rays’ last chance Friday night was not their only one, but it may have been their best one. Trailing the Rangers by a run in the ninth inning, the top of Tampa Bay’s lineup loaded the bases with two outs and .313-hitting Harold Ramírez up to bat against right-hander José Leclerc. Ramírez made contact and bounced a ball to the left side of the infield, but third baseman Josh Jung fielded it, fired it to Marcus Semien and forced out Isaac Paredes at second base.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO