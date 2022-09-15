Read full article on original website
MLB
Lowe continues 2nd-half tear with 25th homer
ST. PETERSBURG -- It’s been a breakout season for Nathaniel Lowe, and on Friday night, he continued his torrid second half at the expense of the team that traded him. Lowe’s two-out, two-run opposite field homer in the third inning off Rays starter Corey Kluber ended up the difference as the Rangers pulled out a 4-3 win in their first of three games at Tropicana Field.
MLB
Rays open final homestand with 'tough' loss
ST. PETERSBURG -- The Rays’ last chance Friday night was not their only one, but it may have been their best one. Trailing the Rangers by a run in the ninth inning, the top of Tampa Bay’s lineup loaded the bases with two outs and .313-hitting Harold Ramírez up to bat against right-hander José Leclerc. Ramírez made contact and bounced a ball to the left side of the infield, but third baseman Josh Jung fielded it, fired it to Marcus Semien and forced out Isaac Paredes at second base.
MLB
Rangers lack clutch hitting in loss to Rays
ST. PETERSBURG -- The Rangers were unable to find the two-out magic conjured in Friday’s win, falling 5-1 at Tropicana Field in Game 2 of the series on Saturday night. Texas had chances in the third and fifth innings to plate runners in scoring position but were unable to convert in a game scarce of chances. The most promising opportunity came in the fifth with the bases loaded and Jonah Heim at the dish.
MLB
Musgrove returns to form with 6 scoreless innings
PHOENIX -- Joe Musgrove’s rare tough stretch in early September made him look less like the dominant right-hander who mostly cruised through much of the season. But those struggles may have actually made him -- better?. “The work that I had to put in with other pitches throughout the...
MLB
Your burning Rangers questions, answered
This story was excerpted from Kennedi Landry’s Rangers Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. There are fewer than 20 games left in the 2022 season, and the Rangers sit at third in the American League West and almost 20 games under .500. It’s not exactly the season Texas expected after the blockbuster spending spree last winter, but it’s still a noted improvement over the 102-loss season in 2021.
MLB
Rays show off depth in bullpen-game win
ST. PETERSBURG -- When the Rays are at their best, playing like they hope to be down the stretch and into October, they’re getting contributions from up and down the roster. They aren’t beating teams with superstar performances -- they’re wearing down opponents with depth. It’s a...
MLB
Rangers still struggling, but Jung provides hope
ST. PETERSBURG -- A promising start to a three-game set vs. a likely playoff-bound club ended with yet another series loss for the Rangers. Texas dropped Sunday afternoon’s contest to Tampa Bay, 5-3, at Tropicana Field, marking the ninth consecutive series the Rangers have lost or tied (0-6-3). A one-run lead in the top of the second was quickly erased in the bottom of the frame, and the Rays never relinquished their edge. Texas struck out 13 times and didn’t draw a walk.
MLB
Verlander K's 9 over 5 no-hit frames in return: 'My stuff was pretty good'
HOUSTON -- After missing 18 days due to a right calf injury, Astros ace Justin Verlander didn't miss a step in his return to the bump and quest to capture his third Cy Young Award, as he tossed five no-hit innings in a 5-0 victory over the A's on Friday night at Minute Maid Park.
MLB
With strong outing, Morris gives 'pen a crucial break
CLEVELAND -- If nothing else, the Guardians were able to execute their pitching plans as effectively as possible on Sunday afternoon, after a near five-and-a-half-hour, 15-inning marathon the night before. The Guardians are playing what is arguably the biggest week of their season. Four games against the second-place White Sox...
MLB
9 players who need to come through in October
Every October provides the opportunity for a group of players to rewrite their postseason legacies. Take David Price, for example. Price’s playoff struggles were well documented prior to 2018, but the left-hander went 3-0 with a 1.37 ERA over his final four appearances (three starts), including victories in the clinching games of both the ALCS and World Series, to help the Red Sox win it all. Thus, his previous postseason failures became more of a footnote rather than a defining characteristic.
MLB
Rogers (lat) pulled after 32 pitches, velo drop
WASHINGTON -- It’s been a disjointed, difficult sophomore season for Trevor Rogers, but the southpaw and the Marlins hoped he would ride a string of strong outings to finish it on a high note. Now, whether that happens is up in the air. Rogers’ season may be over after...
MLB
White Sox insist 'it's not too late' in division race
DETROIT -- If the chosen topic of conversation is that time is running short on the 2022 White Sox playoff hopes, then don’t bring said talk around closer Liam Hendriks. “It’s never too late until we are eliminated,” said Hendriks, after the White Sox lost to the Tigers, 3-2 in 10 innings, during Friday’s series opener at Comerica Park. “So, yeah, let’s stop saying it’s too late, because it’s not too late until we are eliminated.”
MLB
It hadn't happened since June: Gallen on the hook
PHOENIX -- In his short career, D-backs right-hander Zac Gallen has established himself as one of the better pitchers in the National League, someone who likely will be in the top five on some Cy Young Award ballots. It's why scoring two runs off him in a 2-0 win over...
MLB
With deeper talent pool, who will Cubs lean on in '23?
CHICAGO -- Adbert Alzolay let out a laugh when asked what it is like to watch a Cubs game with him. The high-energy pitcher has spent much of this season in Arizona, catching as many broadcasts as possible while working his way back from an arm injury. "It's a lot...
MLB
White Sox ride momentum towards must-win set with Guardians
DETROIT -- Andrew Vaughn slammed, Eloy Jiménez crushed and the White Sox pitching staff pieced together nine innings on a bullpen day during an 11-5 victory over Detroit at Comerica Park on Sunday. The White Sox improved to 76-71 overall and 12-4 against the Tigers. But with all due...
MLB
With spot clinched, what's next? Astros postseason FAQ
For the sixth straight season, the Astros are headed to the postseason after a 5-0 win over the A’s punched their ticket. Here’s what’s ahead for Houston for the rest of the regular season and beyond:. What will the postseason roster look like?. One of the lone...
MLB
Next callup? Westburg stays red-hot with 5-for-5 performance
Jordan Westburg isn’t just knocking at the door for a potential callup, he’s practically kicking it in. The Orioles’ No. 5 prospect continued his red-hot play with Triple-A Norfolk on Friday, blasting a home run in his third straight contest as part of a 5-for-5 performance. Westburg, MLB Pipeline’s No. 80 prospect, drove in three with a two-run homer in the fourth and an RBI single in the second.
MLB
Career-high K outing at Double-A now, Dutch national team next?
MANCHESTER, N.H. -- Sem Robberse saved the best for last Saturday, and he may have given more than Toronto something to think about along the way. The Blue Jays' No. 7 prospect set a career high with nine strikeouts and allowed just one unearned run on three hits and one walk over six innings in Double-A New Hampshire’s 5-1 win over Harrisburg at Delta Dental Stadium in the MLB Pipeline Game of the Month.
MLB
Keller rewards skipper's trust with escape act
NEW YORK -- Derek Shelton does not pull the managerial mound visit card often. When Shelton walks out to the infield’s miniature mountain in the middle of an inning, he typically intends to make a change, to end one pitcher’s night and to begin another’s. On Friday evening, Mitch Keller suspected something different.
MLB
As Soto's bat stirs, SD rises in WC race
PHOENIX -- Late Thursday night, Manny Machado stood in front of his locker in a dead-silent clubhouse and struggled to explain the Padres’ recent woes. He didn’t know why the team was scuffling, but he knew the urgency of the matter with the regular season winding down. A...
