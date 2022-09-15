WASHINGTON (AP) — Rail companies and their workers reached a tentative agreement Thursday to avert a nationwide strike that could have shut down the nation’s freight trains and devastated the economy less than two months before the midterm elections. President Joe Biden announced the deal, which emerged from a marathon 20-hour negotiating session at the Labor Department and came just one day before the threatened walkout. “This agreement is validation of what I’ve always believed — unions and management can work together ... for the benefit of everyone,” Biden said at the White House. The deal, which includes a 24% pay raise, will go to union members for a vote after a cooling-off period of several weeks.

LABOR ISSUES ・ 3 DAYS AGO