'It is going to embolden unions to ask for more': Expert warns Biden's deal to give rail workers a 24% pay rise will lead to more huge settlements - as number of US workers on strike triples to 78,000
Experts have warned that Joe Biden's deal to give rail workers a pay increase to avoid major shutdowns on Friday could lead to more large settlements in the future. The Biden administration reached a tentative deal on Thursday to raise rail employees' salaries by 24 percent, but labor experts say the deal could serve as a measure of success for future strikers.
How Railroad Unions Almost Broke the Economy
Freight railroads and unions representing nearly 125,000 workers reached a tentative agreement on a new labor contract that, for now, averts the possibility of an economically catastrophic strike. The deal itself still needs to be ratified by union members before it becomes binding—and before the possibility of a strike that...
Mass firings, wage cuts and open hostility: workers are still unionizing despite obstacles
Companies are hiring anti-union consultants and deploying hardball tactics when workers threaten to form a union
Strikes becoming more common amid inflation, tight labor market
More workers across a range of industries are going on strike, seeking pay raises to catch up to inflation while the tight labor market has taken away some of the risk of walking off the job. In the past few weeks, thousands of teachers in Ohio and Washington, nursing-home workers...
Tentative labor deal averts threat of nationwide rail strike
WASHINGTON (AP) — Rail companies and their workers reached a tentative agreement Thursday to avert a nationwide strike that could have shut down the nation’s freight trains and devastated the economy less than two months before the midterm elections. President Joe Biden announced the deal, which emerged from a marathon 20-hour negotiating session at the Labor Department and came just one day before the threatened walkout. “This agreement is validation of what I’ve always believed — unions and management can work together ... for the benefit of everyone,” Biden said at the White House. The deal, which includes a 24% pay raise, will go to union members for a vote after a cooling-off period of several weeks.
How an attendance policy brought the U.S. to the brink of a nationwide rail strike
Freight rail workers had threatened to strike Friday. The unions were unhappy about a policy that penalizes workers who take unscheduled time off, including for medical needs.
Don't Call It 'Quiet Quitting.' Many Workers Are Fighting Wage Theft
Search queries for the term "Quiet Quitting" hit an all-time high in August.
U.S. railroads, workers avert shutdown, but hard work remains to finalize contract deal
LOS ANGELES, Sept 15 (Reuters) - U.S. freight railways and unions representing 115,000 workers may have reached a deal to avert a damaging shutdown that could have battered the U.S. economy, but the industry isn't clear of that danger yet.
Teamsters union launches new division for Amazon employees
(Reuters) -The International Brotherhood of Teamsters, one of the largest U.S. labor unions, said on Tuesday it had launched a new division to focus on unionizing employees of Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN). The e-commerce giant has for years discouraged attempts to organize, but in April this year, the worker-led Amazon Labor...
U.S. railroad unions warn of cargo delays as contract deadline looms
LOS ANGELES, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Two unions negotiating contracts for almost 60,000 workers at major U.S. freight railways on Sunday said those employers are halting shipments of some cargo to gain leverage ahead of this week's deadline to secure labor agreements.
Machinists Members Reject Contract Proposal With Railways (1)
Nearly 5,000 workers affiliated with the International Association of Machinists have rejected a contract with rail carriers and authorized a strike, throwing a wrench in the Biden administration’s efforts to avoid a nationwide shutdown. Members of IAM District 19 voted to give leadership the green light to strike if...
Railways Face ‘Total Shutdown’ Without Union Deal by Deadline
Close to 125,000 railroad workers are prepared to walk off the job at the end of the week if freight-rail companies don’t reach agreements with all the labor groups negotiating contracts now, raising the specter of a complete shutdown of the US rail system. While nine of 12 railroad...
Biden, unions, rail executives struggle for deal as shutdown looms
DETROIT/LOS ANGELES, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Biden administration officials hosted labor contract talks late on Wednesday to avert a potential rail shutdown that could disrupt cargo shipments and impede food and fuel supplies, but one small union rejected a deal and Amtrak canceled all long-distance passenger trips.
Railroad stocks rise as tentative deal averts planned labor strike by thousands of rail workers
Railroad stocks rose Thursday after unions and railway companies reached a tentative labor deal, averting a strike. Tens of thousands of unionized workers had been set to go on strike if no agreement was reached by Friday. The Association of American Railroads estimated a labor strike could cost the US...
U.S. Mediation Board Meeting With Railroads, Unions Ahead of Possible Strike
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The National Mediation Board was meeting with unions and freight railroads on Wednesday, joined by U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh in hopes of heading off a potential strike, the department and a railroad group told Reuters. Unions and freight railroads have so far struck five-year contract deals covering...
The now-avoided rail worker strike, explained
It's been a tough week for the rail industry — but it seems there's a light at the end of the tunnel. Here's everything you need to know:. Unions representing rail workers and freight rail companies reached a tentative deal Thursday morning, just barely avoiding a detrimental strike that could have gone into effect early Friday. Per The New York Times, the compromise now moves to "union members for a ratification vote, which is a standard procedure in labor talks." Workers have agreed not to strike in the meantime.
Pennsylvania Diner Ordered to Pay $1.35 Million in Back Wages
A federal court has ordered Musluoglu Inc., operating as Empire Diner in Lansdowne, Pa., and its owner and manager to pay more than $1.35 million in back wages and liquidated damages to 107 servers and kitchen workers, according to the Department of Labor Wednesday. The ruling from the US District...
Rail workers win key concessions in deal to prevent strike
Railroad workers secured a deal Thursday that will deliver 24% raises and $5,000 bonuses over five years and it will also address some of their concerns about strict attendance rules and time off.The deal that's retroactive to 2020 will give rail workers the biggest raises they've seen in more than four decades. But the concessions related to working conditions may prove to be more important to them. The nation's biggest railroads, including Norfolk Southern, CSX, BNSF, Union Pacific and Kansas City Southern all negotiated jointly with 12 unions.Railroad workers will now be able to take unpaid days off for...
Biden says railroad companies, unions reach tentative deal, averting strike
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden praised a deal reached by freight railroad companies and unionized railway workers as a “big win for American for both” parties while speaking Thursday outside the White House. Update 11:35 a.m. EDT Sept. 15: The agreement, which if approved will give railway...
