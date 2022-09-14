Read full article on original website
Mr. J. C. Henry
Mr. J. C. Henry, age 89 of McClures Bend Community at Defeated, TN passed away Wednesday September 14, 2022 at his home. Mr. Henry was born on November 8, 1932 in Woodward, Oklahoma a son of the late Austin Alman Henry and Lela June Siles Henry. J.C. worked and retired from American Chain and Gear as a machinist, after retirement he worked part time at Bentley Harris. He was married to Verta Jean Kirby Henry who preceded him in death. He was also preceded by a son Tim A. Henry, grandson Nicholas Henry and eight siblings. He has been a member of Montrose Church of Christ since the the early 1990’s.
Food for Thought: A Matter of Balance
Have you turned down a chance to go out with family or friends because you were concerned about falling? Have you cut down on a favorite activity because you might fall? If so, A Matter of Balance: Managing Concerns About Falls is a program for you!. Fear of falling can...
Glow Walk for Recovery on September 22nd at 6:30 p.m.
A GLOW WALK honoring National Recovery Month will be held on Thursday, September 22nd at 6:30 p.m. There will be a photo booth, prevention education, prizes, and much more!. This event will take place at the the trail head gazebo area of Rails to Trails walking trail in South Carthage. Everyone of all ages and fitness level is encouraged to participate. Come and walk at your own pace and distance.
Best of Bauer Citizens Bank Strength in Numbers
Citizens Bank, Carthage, Tennessee has once again earned a top (5-Star) rating from BauerFinancial, Inc., the Nation’s Premier Bank Rating Firm. Bauer rates every federally-insured U.S. bank with the same strict standards. It’s all about the numbers, and in the case of Citizens Bank, the numbers show strength. To earn Bauer’s Top Rating (5-Stars) Citizens Bank must excel in areas of capital adequacy, profitability, loan quality and more. And it does. In fact, Citizens Bank had earned Bauer’s top rating continuously since June 1989, (135 consecutive quarters), earning it the added distinction of “Best of Bauer Bank”, a designation reserved solely for those banks that have earned this top rating for 100 (or more) consecutive quarters.
