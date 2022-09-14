Citizens Bank, Carthage, Tennessee has once again earned a top (5-Star) rating from BauerFinancial, Inc., the Nation’s Premier Bank Rating Firm. Bauer rates every federally-insured U.S. bank with the same strict standards. It’s all about the numbers, and in the case of Citizens Bank, the numbers show strength. To earn Bauer’s Top Rating (5-Stars) Citizens Bank must excel in areas of capital adequacy, profitability, loan quality and more. And it does. In fact, Citizens Bank had earned Bauer’s top rating continuously since June 1989, (135 consecutive quarters), earning it the added distinction of “Best of Bauer Bank”, a designation reserved solely for those banks that have earned this top rating for 100 (or more) consecutive quarters.

