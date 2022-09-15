ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

College Football News

Notre Dame vs Cal Prediction, Game Preview

Notre Dame vs Cal prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17. Record: Notre Dame (0-2), Cal (2-0)
NOTRE DAME, IN
College Football News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans Saints Prediction, Game Preview

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans Saints prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Sunday, September 18. Record: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0), New Orleans Saints (1-0)
TAMPA, FL
College Football News

New York Jets vs Cleveland Browns Prediction, Game Preview

New York Jets vs Cleveland Browns prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Sunday, September 18. Record: New York Jets (0-1), Cleveland Browns (1-0)
CLEVELAND, OH
College Football News

Boise State vs UT Martin Prediction, Game Preview

Boise State vs UT Martin prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17. Record: Boise State (1-1), UT Martin (1-1)
MARTIN, TN
Derek Carr
ClutchPoints

2022 NFL Week 2 Predictions: Upset picks, betting locks, and more

Establish the Pass Podcast Episode 247 – Blake Lovell and Dillon Reagan dive into their NFL Week 2 predictions for the 2022 season, including their games of the week (Justin Jefferson's Minnesota Vikings and the Philadelphia Eagles look to prove themselves as legit contenders in the NFC on Monday night), betting locks of the week (Blake is banking on the Buffalo Bills to continue their dominance from Week 1 as they battle the Tennessee Titans, while Dillon looks to improve to 2-0 with his betting locks by picking Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals to get back on track against the shorthanded Dallas Cowboys), and upsets of the week (even without TJ Watt, the Pittsburgh Steelers are a surprising home underdog against the visiting New England Patriots).
NFL
College Football News

College Football Rankings Coaches Poll Top 25 Prediction: Week 3

What will the 2022 USA TODAY Coaches Poll potentially look like after Week 3? It's our predicted best guess on the college football rankings. This is NOT the actual 2022 Week 3 USA TODAY Coaches Poll – it's our prediction and projection of what it might be.
COLLEGE SPORTS
College Football News

UCLA vs South Alabama Prediction, Game Preview

UCLA vs South Alabama prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17. Record: UCLA (2-0), South Alabama (2-0)
MOBILE, AL
College Football News

Southern Miss vs Northwestern State Prediction, Game Preview

Southern Miss vs Northwestern State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17. Record: Southern Miss (0-2), Northwestern State (0-2)
HATTIESBURG, MS
College Football News

Pitt vs Western Michigan Prediction, Game Preview

Pitt vs Western Michigan prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17. Record: Pitt (1-1), Western Michigan (1-1)
KALAMAZOO, MI
College Football News

Wake Forest vs Liberty Prediction, Game Preview

Wake Forest vs Liberty prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17. Record: Wake Forest (2-0), Liberty (2-0)
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
College Football News

Carolina Panthers vs New York Giants Prediction, Game Preview

Carolina Panthers vs New York Giants prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Sunday, September 18. Record: Carolina Panthers (0-1), New York Giants (1-0)
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Legendary Cowboys Star

Troy Aikman made his ESPN Monday Night Football debut last week, calling his first game of the season for the Worldwide Leader in Sports. The former Dallas Cowboys star kind of shocked the football world when he left Fox Sports for ESPN this past offseason. However, Aikman attributed his decision...
DALLAS, TX
College Football News

Washington Commanders vs Detroit Lions Prediction, Game Preview

Washington Commanders vs Detroit Lions prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Sunday, September 18. Record: Washington Commanders (1-0), Detroit Lions (0-1)
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Lee Corso Calling For 4 Significant Upsets Today

On Saturday morning, ESPN's College GameDay kicked off from Boone, North Carolina - home of Appalachian State. Before the show went on air, though, Kirk Herbstreit continued his pre-show interviews with Lee Corso. During the brief conversation, Herbie asked Corso if he had any upsets in mind for today. Coros...
BOONE, NC

