Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historical Belmont Hotel on Linwood Boulevard in Kansas City used to be home to the affluent in its early yearsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Fried chicken fans have their favorite comfort food restaurant to fulfill that occasional cravingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
One Park Place, formerly known as the BMA Tower represents the Modern style of architectureCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
If you're looking for a fenced-in playground for your children, visit Hodge Park Playground north of the riverCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Man who robbed a bank to avoid his wife got sentenced to house arrestRickyKansas City, MO
Related
Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes throws shade at PFF after escape act in win vs. Chargers
Thursday night’s highly-anticipated matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers was billed as a battle between two of the top quarterbacks in the game today. True enough, both Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert did not disappoint. Mahomes and Herbert both had their moments during the...
Kansas City Chiefs beat Los Angeles Chargers: 5 winners and losers, including Jaylen Watson
The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers did battle Thursday night in an early-season statement game for the two
College Football News
Notre Dame vs Cal Prediction, Game Preview
Notre Dame vs Cal prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17. Record: Notre Dame (0-2), Cal (2-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 3 Expert Picks | Week 3 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions |...
College Football News
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans Saints Prediction, Game Preview
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans Saints prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Sunday, September 18. Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans Saints How To Watch. Record: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0), New Orleans Saints (1-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
College Football News
New York Jets vs Cleveland Browns Prediction, Game Preview
New York Jets vs Cleveland Browns prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Sunday, September 18. Record: New York Jets (0-1), Cleveland Browns (1-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. New York Jets vs Cleveland Browns Game Preview. Why Cleveland...
NFL Week 2 betting picks for winners, spread, total
There are 15 games remaining on the NFL schedule this week. There are 13 Sunday games and a pair of Monday night games in Week 2. To kick off the week, the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Los Angeles Chargers, but with a late touchdown, the Chargers covered the spread.
ESPN
Kansas City Chiefs seize early control of the AFC West, defeat Los Angeles Chargers
KANSAS CITY -- The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 27-24 on Thursday night as Patrick Mahomes completed 24 of 35 passes for 235 yards and two touchdowns to outduel Justin Herbert. Kansas City Chiefs. Jaylen Watson seemed almost to be an afterthought when the Chiefs made him...
College Football News
Boise State vs UT Martin Prediction, Game Preview
Boise State vs UT Martin prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17. Record: Boise State (1-1), UT Martin (1-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 3 Expert Picks | Week 3 Schedule. NFL Expert...
RELATED PEOPLE
2022 NFL Week 2 Predictions: Upset picks, betting locks, and more
Establish the Pass Podcast Episode 247 – Blake Lovell and Dillon Reagan dive into their NFL Week 2 predictions for the 2022 season, including their games of the week (Justin Jefferson’s Minnesota Vikings and the Philadelphia Eagles look to prove themselves as legit contenders in the NFC on Monday night), betting locks of the week (Blake is banking on the Buffalo Bills to continue their dominance from Week 1 as they battle the Tennessee Titans, while Dillon looks to improve to 2-0 with his betting locks by picking Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals to get back on track against the shorthanded Dallas Cowboys), and upsets of the week (even without TJ Watt, the Pittsburgh Steelers are a surprising home underdog against the visiting New England Patriots).
Kansas City Chiefs schedule: Looking to go 3-0 with Colts on the horizon
Kansas City Chiefs schedule: Week 3 Week 3: @ Indianapolis Colts Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Sep. 25
College Football News
College Football Rankings Coaches Poll Top 25 Prediction: Week 3
What will the 2022 USA TODAY Coaches Poll potentially look like after Week 3? It’s our predicted best guess on the college football rankings. This is NOT the actual 2022 Week 3 USA TODAY Coaches Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be.
Los Angeles Chargers schedule: All eyes on Justin Herbert’s health heading into Week 3
Los Angeles Chargers schedule: Week 3 Week 3: vs Jacksonville Jaguars Date Game Time (PT) TV Info Sun, Sep. 25
IN THIS ARTICLE
College Football News
UCLA vs South Alabama Prediction, Game Preview
UCLA vs South Alabama prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17. Record: UCLA (2-0), South Alabama (2-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 3 Expert Picks | Week 3 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions |...
College Football News
Southern Miss vs Northwestern State Prediction, Game Preview
Southern Miss vs Northwestern State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17. Record: Southern Miss (0-2), Northwestern State (0-2) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 3 Expert Picks | Week 3 Schedule. NFL Expert...
College Football News
Pitt vs Western Michigan Prediction, Game Preview
Pitt vs Western Michigan prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17. Record: Pitt (1-1), Western Michigan (1-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 3 Expert Picks | Week 3 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions |...
College Football News
Wake Forest vs Liberty Prediction, Game Preview
Wake Forest vs Liberty prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17. Record: Wake Forest (2-0), Liberty (2-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 3 Expert Picks | Week 3 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions |...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
College Football News
Carolina Panthers vs New York Giants Prediction, Game Preview
Carolina Panthers vs New York Giants prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Sunday, September 18. Record: Carolina Panthers (0-1), New York Giants (1-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Carolina Panthers vs New York Giants Game Preview. Why New...
Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Legendary Cowboys Star
Troy Aikman made his ESPN Monday Night Football debut last week, calling his first game of the season for the Worldwide Leader in Sports. The former Dallas Cowboys star kind of shocked the football world when he left Fox Sports for ESPN this past offseason. However, Aikman attributed his decision...
College Football News
Washington Commanders vs Detroit Lions Prediction, Game Preview
Washington Commanders vs Detroit Lions prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Sunday, September 18. Washington Commanders vs Detroit Lions How To Watch. Record: Washington Commanders (1-0), Detroit Lions (0-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Washington Commanders vs Detroit...
Lee Corso Calling For 4 Significant Upsets Today
On Saturday morning, ESPN's College GameDay kicked off from Boone, North Carolina - home of Appalachian State. Before the show went on air, though, Kirk Herbstreit continued his pre-show interviews with Lee Corso. During the brief conversation, Herbie asked Corso if he had any upsets in mind for today. Coros...
Comments / 0