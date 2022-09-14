ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

NPR

'Moonage Daydream' isn't the Bowie biography you're probably expecting

DAVID BOWIE: (Singing) Ground Control to Major Tom. There have been lots of documentaries about David Bowie, and many of them have the same trappings. Interviews of people close to him - check. Omniscient narrator - check. Album covers - check. The new film "Moonage Daydream" has none of the above.
MOVIES
NPR

Celebrating the legacy of Peruvian singer Yma Sumac

The late Peruvian singer Yma Sumac would have turned 100 years old this week, a fantastic excuse to examine her legacy and listen to her nearly five octave voice. Now a voice for the ages - whichever age that was. (SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "MALAMBO NO. 1") YMA SUMAC: What they...
WORLD
NPR

In 'The book of Goose', two French girls write a book that alters their lives

Agnes and Fabienne are partners in crime, as children can so sweetly be. They're 14 and growing up in a small town in France after World War II, where they look up into the sky and as Fabienne makes up stories and Agnes writes them out. Fabienne was eyes and ears for both of us, she says. With the encouragement of Monsieur Devaux. an older man in the village, they turned their stories into a book, which was published and celebrated in Paris, then London, as a haunting portrayal of children's lives in post-war France. And then they hatch another plot in real life. "The Book Of Goose" is a new novel from Yiyun Li, winner of the PEN/Hemingway Award and author of six works of fiction, including the story collection "A Thousand Years Of Good Prayers." She joins us now from Princeton, N.J., where she teaches. Thank you so much for being with us.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NPR

On debut solo album, Marcus Mumford explores healing, mercy and forgiveness

NPR's Juana Summers chats with Marcus Mumford about his debut solo album, Self-Titled, which is a deeply personal exploration of healing, mercy and forgiveness. Marcus Mumford didn't set out to write a solo album. MARCUS MUMFORD: I got to a point after some of the more intense lockdowns in COVID...
MUSIC
NPR

Fresh Air remembers jazz pianist Ramsey Lewis

This is FRESH AIR. Jazz pianist Ramsey Lewis died Monday at the age of 87. In 1965, his trio reached the pop charts with a live recording they made in a Washington, D.C., nightclub. That record, "The 'In' Crowd," was the rare jazz single that landed on the Billboard Top 10 list. In 2015, on the 50th anniversary of "The 'In' Crowd," our jazz critic, Kevin Whitehead, told us how that single came to be.
WASHINGTON, DC
NPR

'Warholcapote' recreates a play conceived by Andy Warhol and Truman Capote

Andy Warhol and Truman Capote once told each other, hey, let's write a play. It was 1978. Andy Warhol, who put the pop of popular into pop art, and Truman Capote, who had written popular books about a Southern girl who becomes New York's Holly Golightly in "Breakfast At Tiffany's" and the true story of the murder of a Kansas farm family in "In Cold Blood." recorded conversations over a few months like this one.
MUSIC

