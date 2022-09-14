Read full article on original website
Queen Elizabeth II reigned for 7 decades, inspiring generations of songwriters
The Queen made her way into generations of pop music. We listen to a portion of several songs which mention the queen — including songs by Duke Ellington, The Beatles and The Sex Pistols. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Britain's Queen Elizabeth reigned for seven decades before her death last week,...
'Moonage Daydream' isn't the Bowie biography you're probably expecting
DAVID BOWIE: (Singing) Ground Control to Major Tom. There have been lots of documentaries about David Bowie, and many of them have the same trappings. Interviews of people close to him - check. Omniscient narrator - check. Album covers - check. The new film "Moonage Daydream" has none of the above.
Celebrating the legacy of Peruvian singer Yma Sumac
The late Peruvian singer Yma Sumac would have turned 100 years old this week, a fantastic excuse to examine her legacy and listen to her nearly five octave voice. Now a voice for the ages - whichever age that was. (SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "MALAMBO NO. 1") YMA SUMAC: What they...
In 'The book of Goose', two French girls write a book that alters their lives
Agnes and Fabienne are partners in crime, as children can so sweetly be. They're 14 and growing up in a small town in France after World War II, where they look up into the sky and as Fabienne makes up stories and Agnes writes them out. Fabienne was eyes and ears for both of us, she says. With the encouragement of Monsieur Devaux. an older man in the village, they turned their stories into a book, which was published and celebrated in Paris, then London, as a haunting portrayal of children's lives in post-war France. And then they hatch another plot in real life. "The Book Of Goose" is a new novel from Yiyun Li, winner of the PEN/Hemingway Award and author of six works of fiction, including the story collection "A Thousand Years Of Good Prayers." She joins us now from Princeton, N.J., where she teaches. Thank you so much for being with us.
Dear Life Kit: My husband wrote an 80-chapter book. Do I have to read it?
Need some really good advice? Look no further than Dear Life Kit. In each episode, we pose one of your most pressing questions to an expert. This question was answered by marriage and family therapist Kiaundra Jackson. This conversation has been edited for length and clarity. Dear Life Kit,. My...
On debut solo album, Marcus Mumford explores healing, mercy and forgiveness
NPR's Juana Summers chats with Marcus Mumford about his debut solo album, Self-Titled, which is a deeply personal exploration of healing, mercy and forgiveness. Marcus Mumford didn't set out to write a solo album. MARCUS MUMFORD: I got to a point after some of the more intense lockdowns in COVID...
What's making us happy: A guide to your weekend reading, listening and viewing
This week, the National Toy Hall of Fame announced its finalists for this year, NPR hosts share what movies they're excited for this fall, and Quinta Brunson made history at the Emmys. Here's what the NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour crew was paying attention to — and what you should...
Fresh Air remembers jazz pianist Ramsey Lewis
This is FRESH AIR. Jazz pianist Ramsey Lewis died Monday at the age of 87. In 1965, his trio reached the pop charts with a live recording they made in a Washington, D.C., nightclub. That record, "The 'In' Crowd," was the rare jazz single that landed on the Billboard Top 10 list. In 2015, on the 50th anniversary of "The 'In' Crowd," our jazz critic, Kevin Whitehead, told us how that single came to be.
'Warholcapote' recreates a play conceived by Andy Warhol and Truman Capote
Andy Warhol and Truman Capote once told each other, hey, let's write a play. It was 1978. Andy Warhol, who put the pop of popular into pop art, and Truman Capote, who had written popular books about a Southern girl who becomes New York's Holly Golightly in "Breakfast At Tiffany's" and the true story of the murder of a Kansas farm family in "In Cold Blood." recorded conversations over a few months like this one.
