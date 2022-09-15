ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway after a group robbed a man at gunpoint and cut his hand overnight at his cousin’s home in north St. Louis. The incident happened around 10 p.m. Friday at a home on Labadie Avenue. The victim’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. Police did not disclose whether the victim was in company of anyone else.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO