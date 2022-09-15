Read full article on original website
Related
spotonillinois.com
Hemp maze offers tall challenge
Visitors became lost in Illinois' newest cash crop this weekend in Glazebrook Park as the Great Godfrey Maze opened for the season using hemp instead of corn. How many points did Caroline Stelling from Belleville win in Girls' 16 singles USTA competitions by the week ending Aug. 26?. 21:03.
wlds.com
Griggsville Man Arrested for String of Fires at Pike County Livestock Business
A Pike County man is being held on charges related to a string of recent arson indents. According to a press release by Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood this afternoon, his office along with the Office of the State Fire Marshal executed a court-authorized search warrant yesterday at a residence located in the 700 block of North Chandler Street in Griggsville and arrested 37-year-old Travis T. McDonald on charges of arson and criminal damage to property over $100,000.00.
Work for FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis
Live, work and play in St. Louis with FOX 2 and KPLR 11. See our job openings here: FOX2Now.com/Career
Missouri Man Charged by City Because He Has Too Many Sunflowers
The world has some big problems right now. This isn't one of them. A Missouri man is being taken to court because the city he lives in believes he has too many sunflowers in his yard. Fox 2 St. Louis visited with Chris Bank of St. Peters, Missouri. They report...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spotonillinois.com
Top 10 Jacksonville, Illinois home sales for August 2022
The following residential sale was reported in Franklin in the week ending Aug. 20, according to BlockShopper.com. 2975 CHEYENNE Cir.$139,900Property Tax (2020): $1,499.28Effective Property Tax Rate: 1.07%Buyer: Monica OwensSeller: Kiifner Kathryn Ann (trustee)... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. 12:21. 09:54. 09:54. 09:54. 09:25. 09:25. How many points did Nicholas...
spotonillinois.com
Winchester police chief hired after exhaustive hunt to fill position
After a long hunt, and one offer being declined, Winchester has found a new police chief for the city - and he comes with a wealth of experience in law enforcement as well as being familiar with Scott County. ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. Tags:. 15:07. 13:19. Illinois...
Suspect charged in cannabis store burglary
The St. Louis County prosecuting attorney's office is accusing 22-year-old Marvin Bailey Jr. of burglarizing a cannabis dispensary store.
Man robbed at gunpoint, cut at cousin’s home in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway after a group robbed a man at gunpoint and cut his hand overnight at his cousin’s home in north St. Louis. The incident happened around 10 p.m. Friday at a home on Labadie Avenue. The victim’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. Police did not disclose whether the victim was in company of anyone else.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Small Town in Illinois is Home to Terrifying ‘Seven Gates of Hell’ and People Are Warned Not To Go There
My ghostly senses are getting all tingly as Fall and the season of spooks approaches. Many people have already started sending me leads to paranormal photos, videos, ghost stories, and urban legends, and I can't wait to share them with you. Recently, someone sent me a video on Facebook messenger...
newschannel20.com
Police: Mother stabbed teen son in neck
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Springfield mother was arrested on Friday night after police say she stabbed her 15-year-old son in the neck, according to the Springfield Police Department. The teen suffered from a non-life-threatening wound. Police say it happened in the 100 block of N 24th street. The...
advantagenews.com
Mother charged in child’s death in Alton fire
The mother of a child killed in an apartment fire last November has been charged in her son’s death. 28-year-old Rachel E. Scruggs has been charged with felony Endangering the Life or Health of a Child. Her son, 5-year-old Malachi D. Scruggs died November 22 after being pulled from a blaze at an apartment in the 300 block of Mitchell Street at the Belle Meadows apartment complex.
Why this Wentzville woman is struggling to get a REAL ID ahead of the deadline
WENTZVILLE, Mo. — More than 1.6 million Missourians have already signed up to get a REAL ID, but a local woman reached out to 5 On Your Side with concerns that women of a certain age are being unfairly denied. With the May 3 deadline drawing closer by the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wsiu.org
Local Bed, Bath, and Beyond store slated for closure
Bed, Bath, and Beyond is closing six stores in Illinois - including in Carbondale and Fairview Heights. An announcement from the company listed 56 stores across the country slated for closure - six of them in Illinois. The company announced last month plans to close more than 150 stores and...
One of Missouri’s Most Wanted Found Hiding in a Homeless Camp
It's incredible that authorities caught this suspect considering where he was hiding out. A report says that one of Missouri's most wanted was arrested while hiding out in a homeless camp near the Mississippi River. KZRG shared the story of a suspect who was wanted for questioning for two separate...
spotonillinois.com
Hamilton: 'While Illinois spends the most money per student in the Midwest, a big chunk is blown on the inflated education bureaucracy'
Springfield tennis player Shrihan Aleti is ranked 2,561st in the junior Boys' 14 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending Sept. 10. They had 253 total points, split between 247 single points and 42 double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent...
wgel.com
Waggoner Teen Dies From Gunshot Wound
On Saturday, September 10, at approximately 3:02 PM, deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 report of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on private property located in rural Litchfield. When deputies arrived, they located a 14 year old male suffering from a single gunshot wound. The...
advantagenews.com
Jerseyville man jailed following gun incident
A Jerseyville man is jailed on a $20,000 bond after allegedly firing several shots at another man Thursday night. 60-year-old Walter E. Law was arrested on a four-wheeler after a brief search of a rural area near Costello Road on Illinois Route 16. Law is charged with Reckless Discharge of a Firearm.
Police: Thief steals credit cards, makes purchases
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Crime Stoppers needs help finding a theft suspect. Springfield Police say the thief is wanted for a theft and burglary to a motor vehicle. It happened September 7 at Ahh Yoga. That’s 2201 West White Oaks Drive. The victim says they had several items taken from their vehicle — including […]
advantagenews.com
Crash near high school sends one to hospital
A vehicle versus semi crash this (Friday) morning snarled traffic near Southwestern High School in Piasa and sent one person to the hospital. According to information from the Illinois State Police, the crash happened at about 11:20am on Illinois 267 northbound, just north of Illinois Route 16. Preliminary details indicate...
KMOV
Man charged in connection with dispensary burglary
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office alleges 22-year-old Marvin Bailey Jr. burglarized a cannabis dispensary store. A probable cause statement claims Bailey broke into Bloc Dispensary on Smizer Station Road near Valley Park around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday with the help of others. Police said hundreds of pieces of store property were stolen.
Comments / 0