ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
spotonillinois.com

Virginia governor seeks new transgender student policies

Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin's administration has rewritten Virginia's model policies for the treatment of transgender students, issuing guidance for school divisions that would roll back some accommodations and tighten parental notification requirements. The new model... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. 22:48. 21:26. 20:25. 20:25. 19:04. 16:56. 06:14. 21:40. 21:39.
VIRGINIA STATE
spotonillinois.com

Abrams' strategy to boost turnout: Early voting commitments

Stacey Abrams, Georgia Democrats' nominee for governor, is launching an intensive effort to get out the vote by urging potential supporters to cast in-person ballots the first week of early voting as she tries to navigate the state's new election laws. The strategy,... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:
GEORGIA STATE
spotonillinois.com

Hemp maze offers tall challenge

Visitors became lost in Illinois' newest cash crop this weekend in Glazebrook Park as the Great Godfrey Maze opened for the season using hemp instead of corn. How many points did Caroline Stelling from Belleville win in Girls' 16 singles USTA competitions by the week ending Aug. 26?. 21:03.
GODFREY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Illinois Government
spotonillinois.com

5 years after Maria, reconstruction drags on in Puerto Rico

Jetsabel Osorio Chvere looked up with a sad smile as she leaned against her battered home. Nearly five years have gone by since Hurricane Maria struck Puerto Rico, and no one has offered her family a plastic tarp or zinc panels to replace the roof that... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★
WORLD
spotonillinois.com

Hurricane threat as Tropical Storm Fiona aims at Puerto Rico

Puerto Ricans braced for severe wind and extreme rain as Tropical Storm Fiona bore down amid expectations it would grow into a hurricane before striking the U.S. territory's southern coast Sunday afternoon. Forecasters said "historic" levels of rain were expected... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Tags:. 10:29. 10:29. 09:33.
ENVIRONMENT
spotonillinois.com

Important Notice For All Water Users

N August, you were notified that Illinois American Water would begin its annual free chlorine flushing. During the flushing period, chlorine alone was used as a disinfectant. Most of the year, our disinfectant is a combination of chlorine and ammonia. This temporary change in disinfectant... Posted in:. 07:25. 05:41. 05:40.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy