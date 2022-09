Highland's football team rang up 48 first half points en route to a 61-19 win against Jerseyville in the Mississippi Valley Conference opener for both teams Friday, Sept. 16. Quarterback ... Posted in:. Places:. 07:24. 06:05. 05:56. 05:44. 05:43. 05:17. How high did Edwardsville junior tennis player Sophia Carruthers rank...

HIGHLAND, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO