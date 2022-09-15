Read full article on original website
kiwaradio.com
Alliant Energy Proposes Solar Farm
Wever, Iowa — Alliant Energy proposes replacing some of its coal-generated energy with solar power, through a plan to place solar panels on 230 acres outside the city of Wever in southeast Iowa. The project is part of a larger plan to provide 400 megawatts of solar power to...
wlds.com
Griggsville Man Arrested for String of Fires at Pike County Livestock Business
A Pike County man is being held on charges related to a string of recent arson indents. According to a press release by Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood this afternoon, his office along with the Office of the State Fire Marshal executed a court-authorized search warrant yesterday at a residence located in the 700 block of North Chandler Street in Griggsville and arrested 37-year-old Travis T. McDonald on charges of arson and criminal damage to property over $100,000.00.
Fulton man hurt in pedestrian-involved crash in Clark County
CLARK COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Fulton man was left with serious injuries after a pedestrian-involved crash in Clark County early Thursday morning. The crash happened on Highway 136, east of Kahoka, Missouri, around 12:35 a.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a car driven by 30-year-old Tasheina R. Dale, of Arbela, Missouri The post Fulton man hurt in pedestrian-involved crash in Clark County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Pen City Current
Local residents pound IUB, Navigator on pipeline
FORT MADISON - Opponents of a 1,300-mile carbon dioxide sequestration pipeline planned to run through Lee County got another chance to fire away at pipeline and state officials Thursday afternoon. Representatives from the Iowa Utility Board and Heartland-Greenway met with landowners, public officials, and reporters regarding the proposed pipeline that...
muddyrivernews.com
Brown County Sheriff’s Department blotter for Aug. 28-Sept. 8, 2022
On 08/28/2022 at 1:32 AM Tammy L. Lewis of Mt. Sterling was issued citations for Failure to Wear Seat Belt and Failure to Give Information after Striking Property and was given a court date of 09/24/2022. On 09/08/2022 Russell L. Williams of Mt. Sterling was issued a citation for Agg....
KBUR
Teen hit by car near Kahoka, Mo.
Clark Co., Mo- Authorities say a teenager was hit by a car as he was walking about a mile east of Kahoka. TV Station KHQA reports that, at about 12:25 AM Thursday, 30-year-old Tasheina Dale of Arbela, Mo., was driving westbound on US 136 when her vehicle struck a pedestrian, later identified as 19-year-old Austin Holtke of Fulton, Mo.
Two men were arrested after GPD respond to subjects loading tool boxes off the road
Around 11:00 pm on Tuesday, September 13th, Galesburg Police responded to the intersection of US Highway 150 and Knox Highway 10 for a report of three toolboxes near the intersection near the Phillips 66 gas station. As officers arrived, two subjects were loading the toolboxes into the trunk of a vehicle.
KBUR
Fort Madison Police discover homemade explosive device
Fort Madison, IA- The Fort Madison Police Department were forced to evacuate multiple homes on Thursday, September 15th due to the discovery of a homemade explosive device. According to a news release, at about 1:45 PM Thursday, a Fort Madison Detective was assisting Human Services with a routine check at a residence in the 2900 block of Ave H.
Why An Illinois Steak ‘n Shake Is Being Guarded By Police
Residents in Galesburg, IL have been seeing a Galesburg police officer sitting in the parking lot of the Steak 'n Shake. No, the officers aren't there catching speeders, they are essentially guarding the restaurant. Why does the Steak 'n Shake in Galesburg need guarding? It's because the franchisee has been removed from the burger chain.
Pen City Current
Explosive device shuts down neighborhood
FORT MADISON - An improvised explosive device discovered during a police investigation on Thursday forced the evacuation of several homes in Fort Madison. According to Fort Madison Police Chief Mark Rohloff, at about 1:45 p.m. Thursday, a Fort Madison detective was working on an investigation in conjunction with the Dept. of Human Services, at a residence in the 2900 block of Avenue H when the homemade explosive device was discovered in a camper on the premises.
Galesburg man caught trespassing – held at gunpoint by homeowner
Galesburg Police on Monday responded to the 800 block of Jefferson Street for an unwanted subject being held at gunpoint by the homeowner. Police arrived and the 36-year-old suspect was seated on the terrace with the resident pointing a gun at him. According to police reports, the suspect was displaying signs of intoxication. Galesburg Police responded to a well-being check on the same individual earlier in the day after he lost his job. The male resident told police the suspect was observed in a neighbor’s driveway earlier in the night. Officers viewed security video of the male suspect walking around in circles “in a daze” and then eventually walking into the garage. The man was arrested and transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with Criminal Trespassing.
wlds.com
Youth Football Coach Charged with Theft of Funds from Team Account, Defrauding Local Family
A Pike County youth football coach was arrested on theft charges this week. According to a press release this afternoon from the Pittsfield Police Department, on Tuesday officers arrested 25-year-old Matthew J. Robinson of Pittsfield. According to the report, the arrest is the result of an investigation into suspicious purchases...
