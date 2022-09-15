ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Radio Ink

IBA Partners With Radio Ink Next Week in Miami

(By Michael Kay) The Independent Broadcasters Association is pleased to join forces with Radio Ink with our “In-Focus” Conference by presenting the inaugural “IBA Day” on Wednesday, September 21st, at the Intercontinental at Doral in Miami. This one-day IBA member-only event is before the Radio Masters Sales Summit on September 22-23.
