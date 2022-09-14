Read full article on original website
Related
Demolition planned for Derek Jeter’s former $22.5 M Tampa mansion
The house that Jeter built could soon be reduced to rubble. City of Tampa records show that a commercial demolition permit has been filed for 58 Bahama Circle, the Davis Islands mansion that was once home to star athletes Derek Jeter and Tom Brady. Jeter sold the home for $22.5...
Rays and fans need to reconcile. How ‘bout in the upper deck?
ST. PETERSBURG — So, this is kinda embarrassing. In most markets, a pennant race means fans flock to the box office to snatch up the best seats in the house. Around here, a pennant race means the Rays need to drop ticket prices to give the illusion that Tropicana Field is somewhat close to filled.
Week 4: Football Friday Night on 9
ORLANDO, Fla. — After a long off-season, high school football is back in full swing as we enter week four. Friday night was a wet one for teams across Central Florida, as teams battled it out on the gridiron. Check out all the highlights from week four, including our...
Popculture
Gisele Bündchen 'Isn't Back With' Tom Brady Despite Return to Florida
Gisele Bündchen is back in Florida, but that doesn't mean she's back with Tom Brady. According to Page Six, Bündchen returned to Florida after spending time in Costa Rica. However, the outlet says that she is not with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback as she is currently in Miami.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 Great Steakhouses in Florida
If you happen to live in Florida or you simply like to travel there often, then you are in good hands because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Florida that you should definitely visit next time you are in the area. All of them are amazing choices for both casual meals with friends and family as well as for celebrating a special occasion so make sure to add these places to your list.
Ryan Fitzpatrick Just Claimed That Tom Showed Him ‘Zero Respect’ Amid Reports Gisele is ‘Frustrated’ of His Career
A call out. Ryan Fitzpatrick shaded Tom Brady for his etiquette after games. The former NFL quarterback revealed how the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback would treat him and his teammates after every game on a podcast. On Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” podcast, Fitzpatrick discussed Brady’s “That Motherf—ker Clip” on HBO’s The Shop and assumed that the SuperBowl champion was referring to him.”It had to be me,” Fitzpatrick told hosts Big Cat and PFTCommenter. “Zero respect. He’d never shake my hand.” He then talked about the instances where Brady was unfriendly to him. “I’ve told this story before, but he just...
Sarasota, Port Charlotte, Manatee pickup big wins in Week 4 on the South Suncoast
Talk about a shakeup taking place throughout the South Suncoast region. Some results that emerge from the rainy weather we get seemingly every Friday were surprising to say the least. Much can be said about the performance of Brody Wiseman’s Sarasota Sailors upending a Palmetto Tigers team that ...
On300 2024 RB Chauncey Bowens makes the call for the Florida Gators
After visiting the University of Florida on Saturday for the fourth time this year, On300 running back Chauncey Bowens has announced his commitment to the Gators. A product of North Palm Beach (Fla.) The Benjamin School, Bowens was offered over the summer following a camp session. He made trips to Gainesville in January and April as well, but it was shortly after his first game experience of the Billy Napier era that convinced him to shut it down.
Comments / 0