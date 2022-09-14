ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glassboro, NJ

NJ.com

HS Football: No. 9 Millville calls FredEx and junior delivers game-winning TD

Facing a deficit and staring at fourth-and-19, Humberto Ayala had a play in mind. Freddie Lavan III suggested something different to Millville’s first-year head coach. “We had something else called and he’s like ‘we got this, we got this.’ I trust my guys, trust my guys enough to go with it,” Ayala said. “Jacob (Zamot) put the ball there and he’s a playmaker. He went and made a play.”
MILLVILLE, NJ
987thecoast.com

Search Continues for Missing Female from Middle Township

The search continues for 30 year old Tiffany Hutenburg who is missing from Middle Township. Police say Hutenburg was reported missing on September 8th. She was last seen in the Rio Grande area but may be in Atlantic City. Police have released a photo of the missing woman. The post...
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, NJ
billypenn.com

Philly musicians threw a hardcore punk concert at a Sonic Drive-In in South Jersey

In a fast food parking lot in the South Jersey suburbs, a Philly music collective pulled together about 300 punk rockers for a concert they won’t soon forget. The Sonic Drive-In in Hainesport, Burlington County — about 45 minutes from Philadelphia — served as the venue for five hardcore bands who fueled a parking lot mosh pit with their fight riffs, breakdowns, and screamed vocals, as a barrage of firecrackers helped set the mood.
HAINESPORT, NJ
phillygrub.blog

Santucci’s Pizza Endures After 60+ Years

Santucci’s has been around since 1959 when it opened its original location on “O” Street in Juniata Park (North Philadelphia). More than 60 years later, the iconic Philadelphia pizza shop has eight locations, including three in South Jersey, with two more coming over the next year and even more to come after that!
PHILADELPHIA, PA

