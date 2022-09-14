Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Three years ago, a teen mom took her two children to the playground. Only one returned home.Fatim HemrajBridgeton, NJ
This New Jersey Farm has One of the Best Apple Orchards in the CountryTravel MavenMedford, NJ
$90 Million Plan Turns Trash into EnergyGregory VellnerFalls Township, PA
Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be 'best-drunk driver' is now free on bailVictorPhiladelphia, PA
Related
South Jersey Shootout roundup: Fast start propels Millville’s Patel to victory
Based on his research, the results do not phase Arjun Patel. “I jumbled the numbers last night,” the sophomore on the Millville High boys’ cross-country team said. “I felt like I was going to win. I came out and hit a time of 18:25. That’s my best run by an entire minute, so I am pretty happy with how it went.”
Ruffin’s five touchdowns power No. 17 Camden past West Deptford - Football recap
Playing against his former school for the first time, Deante Ruffin threw five touchdown passes, three of them to Terron Davis, as Camden, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20 pulled away late to earn a 33-10 victory over West Deptford at Lewis Katz Field in Camden. Ruffin, a sophomore,...
HS Football: No. 9 Millville calls FredEx and junior delivers game-winning TD
Facing a deficit and staring at fourth-and-19, Humberto Ayala had a play in mind. Freddie Lavan III suggested something different to Millville’s first-year head coach. “We had something else called and he’s like ‘we got this, we got this.’ I trust my guys, trust my guys enough to go with it,” Ayala said. “Jacob (Zamot) put the ball there and he’s a playmaker. He went and made a play.”
Dante Viccharelli leads Pennsauken over Burlington Township - Football recap
Dante Viccharelli ran for one touchdown and passed for two more as Pennsauken rolled to a 31-13 road victory over Burlington Township. The talented quarterback opened the scoring with a 2-yard run in the first quarter for Pennsauken (3-0). Viccharelli threw two touchdown passes to Khalil Ali, one for 15...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sophomore James Hill takes Woodstown over Deptford - Football recap
Sophomore running back James Hill scored both touchdowns for Woodstown in a 14-6 home victory over Deptford in a battle of unbeaten teams. Hill ran 13 yards to score before the half for a 6-0 advantage for Woodstown (3-0) and then went in from 17 yards out in the third quarter to make it 14-0.
Son of ex-Giants QB, Super Bowl champion to start at QB for Temple vs. Rutgers
PHILADELPHIA — Rutgers will face a quarterback with a familiar name on Saturday. Temple will start true freshman E.J. Warner at quarterback against the Scarlet Knights in Saturday’s clash at Lincoln Financial Field, according to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel.
New Jersey has the No. 1 ranked university in the country
Princeton University and Rutgers University rank high in a study conducted by U.S. News and World Report for the 2022 – 2023 academic year. Princeton was ranked number one in the country in a study as the best higher learning institute in the country. That is very impressive. The...
987thecoast.com
Search Continues for Missing Female from Middle Township
The search continues for 30 year old Tiffany Hutenburg who is missing from Middle Township. Police say Hutenburg was reported missing on September 8th. She was last seen in the Rio Grande area but may be in Atlantic City. Police have released a photo of the missing woman. The post...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Try It Before It’s Gone – This Burger In Princeton, NJ Available Next Week Only
You have to check out this unique burger that’s only available for a limited time in our area. Coming up this Sunday, September 18, a national holiday is set in place for all of the cheeseburger lovers in your life to enjoy. National Cheeseburger Day is officially almost here...
Former Flyer puts his Haddonfield, NJ mansion on the market: Look inside
Former Philadelphia Flyers goalie Ilya Bryzgalov has put his Haddonfield mansion on the market and it’s pretty stunning. It’s a five-bedroom, seven-bath custom build that boasts over 8,600 square feet. From the Zillow listing:. The heart of the home is located among the living room and kitchen areas...
All-You-Can-Eat Korean BBQ Restaurant Opening Five New Jersey Locations
I love when there is a new restaurant to try at the Jersey Shore. This next business is not opening one, not two, but five additional New Jersey restaurants and two of them will be here at the Jersey Shore. (More on this in a second...) The restaurant is called...
Trenton mayor: Ch-ch-changes in the capital city | Opinion
This year, three summer months rolled by without there being a single homicide in Trenton. In Philadelphia, New York City and cities throughout the country, the story was markedly different.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
billypenn.com
Philly musicians threw a hardcore punk concert at a Sonic Drive-In in South Jersey
In a fast food parking lot in the South Jersey suburbs, a Philly music collective pulled together about 300 punk rockers for a concert they won’t soon forget. The Sonic Drive-In in Hainesport, Burlington County — about 45 minutes from Philadelphia — served as the venue for five hardcore bands who fueled a parking lot mosh pit with their fight riffs, breakdowns, and screamed vocals, as a barrage of firecrackers helped set the mood.
Racial slur found at Rowan University dorm in Glassboro, NJ
Campus police at Rowan University are investigating after a racial slur was found on the door to a dorm room on campus. A female Black student found the slur scrawled on entry to her room at Holly Pointe Commons on Saturday. It was written on a decoration she had placed on her door.
phillygrub.blog
Santucci’s Pizza Endures After 60+ Years
Santucci’s has been around since 1959 when it opened its original location on “O” Street in Juniata Park (North Philadelphia). More than 60 years later, the iconic Philadelphia pizza shop has eight locations, including three in South Jersey, with two more coming over the next year and even more to come after that!
This may be the most bizarre restaurant in New Jersey
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — I am not using the term "bizarre" in a bad way, at all. In fact, if I had the ability each night to magically transport myself to any restaurant in the Garden State for dinner, I'd pick this spot every single time (even though this restaurant is seasonal).
The ‘Jersey Devil’ pizza. What it is, where to get it in NJ
After spending the day "pizza crawling" in Seaside Heights going from place to place sampling slice after slice, I was told by event organizer "Big Guy Madsen" that we needed to sample one more slice before we finish. That slice was "The Jersey Devil Pizza." "With Jersey Pizza Joints we...
Racial Slur Scrawled On Door Of Rowan University Student: Report
A black student at Rowan University was subjected to a racial slur written on her dormitory room door, NJ Advance Media reported. University officials in Glassboro said they are investigating the late Saturday, Sept. 10 incident, and that those responsible will face legal and disciplinary action, the outlet said. “It’s...
70and73.com
Legacy Club, formerly Woodcrest Country Club, to go before Cherry Hill Planning Board for improvements.
The owner of The Legacy Club, formerly the Woodcrest Country Club, is scheduled to appear before the Cherry Hill Planning Board on Monday with several proposed improvements and a clubhouse expansion. Owner WCC1 LLC, a company operated by South Jersey real estate developer Randy Lahn, proposes adding to the driveway...
allaccess.com
Child Psychologist Sues WKXW (New Jersey 101.5)/Trenton And Host Bill Spadea For Defamation
A psychologist who has served as a guest expert on TOWNSQUARE MEDIA News-Talk WKXW (NEW JERSEY 101.5)/TRENTON has filed a defamation suit against TOWNSQUARE, the station, and morning host BILL SPADEA. The BERGEN RECORD/NORTHJERSEY.COM reports that child psychologist STEVEN TOBIAS of the CENTER FOR CHILD AND FAMILY DEVELOPMENT, who has...
Comments / 0