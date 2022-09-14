Effective: 2022-09-17 11:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-18 01:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: St Croix; St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands This product covers Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands **LIFE-THREATENING FLOODING AND MUDSLIDES POSSIBLE ACROSS PUERTO RICO FROM FIONA DURING THE NEXT SEVERAL DAYS** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Hurricane Warning is in effect for Puerto Rico, including Vieques and Culebra. - A Tropical Storm Warning and Hurricane Watch are in effect for the United States Virgin Islands. * STORM INFORMATION: - About 150 miles southeast of San Juan PR or about 70 miles south of Saint Croix VI - 16.7N 64.6W - Storm Intensity 60 mph - Movement West-northwest or 285 degrees at 9 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Tropical Storm Fiona is currently located 70 miles south of St. Croix, at 16.7 North, 64.6 West. The forecast is now showing a hurricane crossing from southwestern to northwestern Puerto Rico tomorrow. Therefore, a Hurricane Warning is in effect for Puerto Rico, including Vieques and Culebra, as well as for the local waters. For the U.S. Virgin Islands, a Tropical Storm Warning and a Hurricane Watch are in effect. Hurricane conditions are likely for portions of Puerto Rico as well as for the local waters. Maximum sustained winds are expected to be as high as near 75 mph with higher gusts up to 90 mph over Puerto Rico. The main hazard remains the flooding rainfall that it will bring. Rainfall totals in southern Puerto Rico are forecast to be 12 to 16 inches, and locally up to 20 inches. Elsewhere, rainfall amounts of 5 to 10 inches are expected, with locally higher amounts. This amount of rainfall will result in life-threatening flash and urban flooding, as well as mudslides or rockfalls and river flooding. The greatest threat for these dangerous flooding conditions is expected between tonight and Monday. Deteriorating marine and coastal conditions are also anticipated. Seas will build to around 15 feet, lasting through the weekend. Winds over the seas will be around 60 knots with gusts to 80 knots. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: Protect against life-threatening rainfall flooding having possible extensive impacts, especially across eastern and southern Puerto Rico. Potential impacts include: - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. In mountain areas, destructive runoff may run quickly down valleys while increasing susceptibility to rockslides and mudslides. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. Protect against dangerous rainfall flooding having possible significant impacts across the rest of the region. * WIND: Protect against life-threatening wind having possible extensive impacts across Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. Potential impacts include: - Considerable roof damage to sturdy buildings, with some having window, door, and garage door failures leading to structural damage. Mobile homes severely damaged, with some destroyed. Damage accentuated by airborne projectiles. Locations may be uninhabitable for weeks. - Many large trees snapped or uprooted along with fences and roadway signs blown over. - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. Several bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Large areas with power and communications outages. * SURGE: Protect against locally hazardous surge having possible limited impacts, mostly along the southern coast of Puerto Rico. Potential impacts in this area include: - Moderate beach erosion. Heavy surf also breaching dunes, mainly in usually vulnerable locations. Strong rip currents. - Minor to locally moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. A few small craft broken away from moorings. * TORNADOES: Protect against a tornado event having possible limited impacts across Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. Potential impacts include: - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: - If you are exceptionally vulnerable to wind or water hazards from tropical systems, consider voluntary evacuation, especially if being officially recommended. Relocate to a predetermined shelter or safe destination. - If evacuating away from the area or relocating to a nearby shelter, leave early before weather conditions become hazardous. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Now is the time to bring to completion all preparations to protect life and property in accordance with your emergency plan. Outside preparations should be wrapped up as soon as possible before weather conditions completely deteriorate. Any remaining evacuations and relocations should be expedited before the onset of tropical storm force wind. If you are relocating to safe shelter, leave as early as possible. If heading to a community shelter, become familiar with the shelter rules before arrival, especially if you have special needs or own a pet. Take essential items with you from your Emergency Supplies Kit. Check the latest weather forecast before departing. Failure to adequately shelter may result in serious injury or loss of life. Always heed the advice of local officials and comply with any orders that are issued. Remember, during the storm 9 1 1 Emergency Services may not be able to immediately respond if conditions are unsafe. This should be a big factor in your decision making. Check-in with your emergency points of contact among family, friends, and workmates. Inform them of your status and well-being. Let them know how you intend to ride out the storm and when you plan to check-in again. Keep cell phones well charged and handy. Also, cell phone chargers for automobiles can be helpful after the storm. Locate your chargers and keep them with your cell phone. If relocating to a nearby shelter or to the home of a family member or friend, drive with extra caution, especially on secondary roads. Remember, many bridges and causeways will be closed once higher winds arrive. Also, if you encounter water covering the road, seek an alternate route. Always obey official road signs for closures and detours. If you are a visitor and still in the area, listen for the name of the city or town in which you are staying within local news updates. Be sure you know the name of the county or parish in which it resides. Pay attention for instructions from local authorities. Closely monitor NOAA Weather radio or other local news outlets for official storm information. Be ready to adapt to possible changes to the forecast. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in San Juan PR around 8 PM AST, or sooner if conditions warrant.

