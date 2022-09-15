ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EUR/GBP Ascending Trend Line Test

EURGBP is trending higher on its short-term time frame, moving above a rising trend line that’s currently being tested. If this breaks, the pair might be in for a reversal from its uptrend. The 100 SMA is still above the 200 SMA to suggest that the path of least...
GBP/NZD Symmetrical Triangle Formation

GBPNZD has formed lower highs and higher lows to consolidate inside a symmetrical triangle on its 4-hour time frame. Price is testing the resistance and might be in for another dip to support soon. The 100 SMA is below the 200 SMA to confirm that the path of least resistance...
Forex Technical Major Pairs Analysis | September 15, 2022

USDX (USD Index) U.S dollar index hangs near the high after the previous day’s bearish close. The index situation is bullish and might continue the upward movement to print a new higher high. Traders will continue avoid short positions in the U.S dollar as long as the index continues printing a new higher high and higher low.
US Dollar Index Long Term Technical Analysis | September 2022

Inflation numbers and the Fed decision continue weighing the market sentiment. Yesterday, U.S inflation numbers show higher than expected numbers which bring more bullish pressure to the U.S dollar index. Despite the situation, the inflation numbers actually decreasing and might show a peaking indication. If the next inflation numbers show...
USD/CAD Rallies to New 22-Month Highs of About 1.3294

The USD/CAD currency pair on Friday extended this month’s gains to a new 22-month high of about 1.3294. The currency pair continues to trade within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now rallied to trade several levels above the 100-hour moving average line. However,...
NZD/USD Target a Close in the 0.6000 Zone Today

During Friday’s Asian session, the NZD/USD returns to its two-year low of around 0.5955. Yesterday, the kiwi pair broke 0.6000 as the US dollar rose. The quote didn’t consider New Zealand’s (NZ) more stable economic data and Q2 GDP (GDP). The Business NZ PMI rose from 52.5...
AUD/USD Completes Upward Channel Breakout After Rebound

The AUD/USD currency pair on Friday spiked to complete an upward channel breakout after bottoming at about 0.6671. The currency pair now trades slightly above the descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. However, the pair still remains several levels below the 100-hour moving average line after the rebound. The...
WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Sept. 16, 2022

WTI crude oil might be in for a reversal from its downtrend, as price is completing an inverted head and shoulders pattern on the hourly time frame. Price has yet to test the neckline around $90 per barrel. If resistance breaks, crude oil could climb by the same height as...
Natural Gas (NATGAS/USD) Price Technical Analysis for Sept. 14, 2022

Natural gas could be in for a reversal from its uptrend, as price is completing a head and shoulders pattern on its 4-hour time frame. The commodity has yet to form the second shoulder if resistance at the $9.000 area of interest holds. This lines up with the dynamic inflection points at the moving averages, adding to its strength as a ceiling.
US Stock Market Technical Analysis | September 14, 2022

Stock futures continue under bearish pressure after yesterday’s dip. Inflation numbers play a major role in the current bearish movement of the stock market. It seems the bearish pressure will continue to shroud the market and hold the stock market down until this month’s FOMC meeting. The market is pricing in a 75 bps rate hike this month. Anything lower is bullish, meanwhile, anything higher could push the stock market further lower.
