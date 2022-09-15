Read full article on original website
AUD/USD Pulls Back Off Trendline Resistance to Trade at 0.6841
The AUD/USD currency pair on Friday pulled back off the trendline resistance at 0.6878 to trade at about 0.6841. The currency pair continues to trade within an ascending channel formation after bottoming earlier this week. The pair has now rallied to trade several levels above the 100-hour moving average line...
USD/JPY Finds Strong Resistance at 100-Hour MA After Rebound
The USD/JPY currency pair on Friday failed to break above the 100-hour moving average line after bouncing off the trendline support. The currency pair fell to trade below the moving average indicator earlier in the day before mounting a late rebound. The pair still appears to be trading within a...
GBP/USD Licks Wounds After Steepest Decline Since Early May
During Wednesday’s Asian session, the GBP/USD currency pair rose above 1.1500 and struggled to maintain its weekly high. It shows traders expect the UK CPI to go down before it comes out. The US inflation numbers from the day before caused the most significant drop in one day in 2.5 months.
EUR/GBP Ascending Trend Line Test
EURGBP is trending higher on its short-term time frame, moving above a rising trend line that’s currently being tested. If this breaks, the pair might be in for a reversal from its uptrend. The 100 SMA is still above the 200 SMA to suggest that the path of least...
GBP/NZD Symmetrical Triangle Formation
GBPNZD has formed lower highs and higher lows to consolidate inside a symmetrical triangle on its 4-hour time frame. Price is testing the resistance and might be in for another dip to support soon. The 100 SMA is below the 200 SMA to confirm that the path of least resistance...
Natural Gas Crashes as Railroad Strike Averted, Huge US Supply Build
Natural gas futures crashed toward the end of the trading week after the US government reported a larger-than-expected supply withdrawal. Natural gas prices have been extremely volatile this month, rallying toward $10 before plunging to below $8. Can it revive its upward momentum heading into fall?. October natural gas futures...
Forex Technical Major Pairs Analysis | September 15, 2022
USDX (USD Index) U.S dollar index hangs near the high after the previous day’s bearish close. The index situation is bullish and might continue the upward movement to print a new higher high. Traders will continue avoid short positions in the U.S dollar as long as the index continues printing a new higher high and higher low.
US Dollar Index Pulls Back Off Weekly Highs to Trade at 109.669
The US dollar index on Friday pulled back off the current weekly highs of about 110.144 to trade at about 109.669. The USDX appears to be trading within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The DXY rejected a retest of the 100-hour moving average line following the pullback....
US Dollar Index Long Term Technical Analysis | September 2022
Inflation numbers and the Fed decision continue weighing the market sentiment. Yesterday, U.S inflation numbers show higher than expected numbers which bring more bullish pressure to the U.S dollar index. Despite the situation, the inflation numbers actually decreasing and might show a peaking indication. If the next inflation numbers show...
USD/CAD Rallies to New 22-Month Highs of About 1.3294
The USD/CAD currency pair on Friday extended this month’s gains to a new 22-month high of about 1.3294. The currency pair continues to trade within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now rallied to trade several levels above the 100-hour moving average line. However,...
NZD/USD Target a Close in the 0.6000 Zone Today
During Friday’s Asian session, the NZD/USD returns to its two-year low of around 0.5955. Yesterday, the kiwi pair broke 0.6000 as the US dollar rose. The quote didn’t consider New Zealand’s (NZ) more stable economic data and Q2 GDP (GDP). The Business NZ PMI rose from 52.5...
AUD/USD Completes Upward Channel Breakout After Rebound
The AUD/USD currency pair on Friday spiked to complete an upward channel breakout after bottoming at about 0.6671. The currency pair now trades slightly above the descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. However, the pair still remains several levels below the 100-hour moving average line after the rebound. The...
USD/JPY Pulls Back Below 100-Hour MA After US Sentiment Data
The USD/JPY currency pair on Friday pulled back to trade below the 100-hour moving average line after the latest US consumer sentiment data. The currency pair still appears to be trading within a sideways channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now fallen to trade closer to the...
WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Sept. 16, 2022
WTI crude oil might be in for a reversal from its downtrend, as price is completing an inverted head and shoulders pattern on the hourly time frame. Price has yet to test the neckline around $90 per barrel. If resistance breaks, crude oil could climb by the same height as...
US Dollar Soars As Inflation Fears, Abysmal Data Continue To Weigh on Financial Markets
The US dollar rallied again toward the end of the trading week, with investors still pouring into the conventional safe-haven asset amid tightening monetary policy and abysmal economic data. The greenback has been one of the top-performing currencies in the global forex market, but can it sustain its meteoric ascent?
Natural Gas (NATGAS/USD) Price Technical Analysis for Sept. 14, 2022
Natural gas could be in for a reversal from its uptrend, as price is completing a head and shoulders pattern on its 4-hour time frame. The commodity has yet to form the second shoulder if resistance at the $9.000 area of interest holds. This lines up with the dynamic inflection points at the moving averages, adding to its strength as a ceiling.
USD/CAD Eases As Producer Prices Dip for Second Straight Month
The US dollar is taking a breather from its meteoric ascent on Tuesday. The greenback slipped as the financial markets enjoyed modest gains amid decent wholesale pricing data. But this might be positive news on the inflation front, although it is unlikely to persuade the Federal Reserve to ease monetary policy.
AUD/USD Struggles Near 0.6850 Before Aussie employment, US Inflation
The AUD/USD currency pair is tumbling toward 0.6800 in Monday’s Asian market. Market mood has been sour due to the COVID outbreak in Beijing, US-China tensions, and concerns about the world economy. Before Tuesday’s inflation announcement, the US dollar makes a minor correction. Due to the Australian labour...
US Stock Market Technical Analysis | September 14, 2022
Stock futures continue under bearish pressure after yesterday’s dip. Inflation numbers play a major role in the current bearish movement of the stock market. It seems the bearish pressure will continue to shroud the market and hold the stock market down until this month’s FOMC meeting. The market is pricing in a 75 bps rate hike this month. Anything lower is bullish, meanwhile, anything higher could push the stock market further lower.
USD/CNY Rises As Strong Retail Sales, Industrial Data Fail To Lift Yuan
The Chinese yuan weakened against its US counterpart to finish the trading week, despite better-than-expected economic data. The currency has struggled this year as investors warn that China could be bracing for an economic slowdown worse than what occurred in 2020. For now, it was a welcomed relief on the data front.
