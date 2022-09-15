ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adam Cartwright
3d ago

Eddie was the best guitarist ever but also wrote music , played keyboards, inventor,he took it all to a new level I read when he shred guitar sales were way up because a lot of kids emulated him and wanted to play like him he was incredible

Roger N Virginia Poole
3d ago

I am sorry granted they were the top of their craft but they were seriously two way different types of performers

DeSantis is USA
2d ago

I’ve seen interviews with Rhodes and he was really a humble guy that was actually studying classical guitar when he was unfortunately killed. He was asked about Van Halen and basically said, he’s good and moved on to other topics. Sounds like Eddie was a wee bit jealous? Eddie never put classical riffs into a concert full of people that never listened to classical, and they were awed by his renditions..Both great but one was only beginning to shine..RIP RR!

