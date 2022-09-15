ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steve Grimmett, '80s Metal Vocalist, Dead at 62

Steve Grimmett, the frontman of British heavy metal band Grim Reaper, has died. Grimmett passed away on Monday, Aug. 15 at the age of 62, his family confirmed in separate social media posts, with his wife, Millie, paying tribute on social media by writing, "this is the hardest thing I've ever had to write but it's with a heavy & shattered heart to say that my beloved Steve died suddenly & unexpectedly on Monday 15th August. Wait for me my love. Until we are together again." At this time, Grimmett's cause of death is not known.
Ozzy Osbourne Returning Home to the U.K. From the U.S.: ‘I Don’t Want to Die in America’

After more than two decades in Los Angeles, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are returning home to the U.K., with gun crimes in the U.S. being a primary reason. “Everything’s fucking ridiculous there. I’m fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert… It’s fucking crazy,” Osbourne told The Observer in an interview. “And I don’t want to die in America. I don’t want to be buried in fucking Forest Lawn,” Osbourne added. “I’m English. I want to be back. But saying...
Eric Clapton Uneasy About Rejecting Jesus on Ozzy Osbourne Collab

Ozzy Osbourne is gearing up to release his thirteenth studio album, Patient Number 9, on September 9. Ahead of the album release, Osbourne dropped the title track (which features Jeff Beck) and the song “Degradation Rules (feat. Tony Iommi).” Also ahead of his upcoming release, Osbourne has shared a behind-the-scenes conversation that he had with another collaborator, Eric Clapton, about one of the record’s tracks.
Video Appears to Show Blueface Fighting Chrisean Rock’s Dad

Blueface may have backed out of his sanctioned boxing match with Swaggy P, but he was recently seen throwing hands with his girlfriend Chrisean Rock's father. Last night (Sept. 16), video surfaced of Blueface appearing to beat up Rock's dad online. In the clip, a large group of people can been seen making a commotion. One man is quickly knocked to the ground. The person filming the melee commentates the snippet announcing, "Oh shit, Blueface just knocked his ass out. Blueface just ran down on him. Shit, he just knocked his ass out. Oh, shit."
Firstborne, Featuring Chris Adler + James LoMenzo, Release 2 New Songs

Firstborne, the metal group featuring drummer Chris Adler (ex-Lamb of God, ex-Megadeth) and bassist James LoMenzo (Megadeth, ex-White Lion), released two new songs this week — "Bad Things" and "One of a Kind." They're the first tunes this year from the two musicians' joint act, and there's plenty more...
French Guitarist to Hold Workshop and Concert in Cheyenne

CONCERT with WORLD-RENOWNED GUITARIST PIERRE BENSUSAN IN CHEYENNE + WORKSHOP. “It’s Like The Guitar Has Been Given Free Reign To Play Itself!”. After releasing ‘Azwan’, an album about our oneness and interconnectivity in the midst of a unifying global crisis, world renowned French-Algerian acoustic guitar master, vocalist and composer, Pierre Bensusan, returns to the USA and Canada, completing the second leg of his 2022 North American Tour. One of his early stops will be in Cheyenne, Wyoming where on Tuesday September 20th he will teach a teach a workshop, then the same evening performs a concert. Both events are free to the public!
Ozzy Osbourne’s Guitar Players: A Complete History 1979-2022

Few rock singers know how to recruit guitarists like Ozzy Osbourne. The Prince of Darkness was bound to have sky-high standards after spending a decade with Black Sabbath cohort Tony Iommi, whose down-tuned, doom-laden riffs and molten solos birthed an entire genre almost single-handedly. Perhaps that's why he auditioned Thin Lizzy virtuoso Gary Moore and Dokken shredder George Lynch for his solo band before landing on former Quiet Riot guitarist Randy Rhoads.
YouTube Star Savannah LaBrant Announces Death of Daughter’s Dad at 29

YouTube star Savannah LaBrant shared some heartbreaking news. In a post on Wednesday, the 29-year-old revealed that her oldest daughter Everleigh's father, Tommy Smith, died at the age of 29. “Our hearts are incredibly heavy as we process the loss of Everleigh’s dad, Tommy,” she wrote on the posts. “He...
