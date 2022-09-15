ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Nine Slipknot covers to collect! The new issue of Metal Hammer is on sale now

By Metal Hammer
Louder
Louder
 3 days ago

The new issue of Metal Hammer celebrates the return of Slipknot with nine collectable covers – one for each member.

Inside, Corey Taylor reveals why seventh album The End, So Far is their most surprising since Vol. 3: (The Subliminal Verses) , and how it’s ushering in a new chapter of rediscovery for Slipknot. He also explains why Tortilla Man is such an asset to the band, how he and Jim Root mended their friendship, what the future holds for The Nine and much, much more.

The issue also comes with an exclusive Slipknot patch and a giant, double-sided poster – as well as a bonus Eddie Munson Stranger Things art print. Most metal ever!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v64OC_0hwHG56V00

(Image credit: Future)

Also in the issue, we sit down for a candid chat with the one and only Ozzy Osbourne to talk the rollercoaster health battles he has faced making new album Patient Number 9 and his surprise return to the stage at this summer's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

We also fly to Germany to party with Tekkno freaks Electric Callboy, speak to drumming legend Dave Lombardo about life after Slayer and if he'd work with Kerry King again, meet mysterious black metallers Gaerea, and pay tribute to Alice In Chains with a massive rundown of their greatest songs, as chosen by your favourite artists.

All that plus Lamb Of God, Harper, Enslaved, Incubus, Charlotte Wessels, Imperial Triumphant, Skindred and more.

Only in the new issue of Metal Hammer, on sale now across the UK. You can also order your copy straight to your door here .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XmfP4_0hwHG56V00

(Image credit: Future)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jjb9y_0hwHG56V00

(Image credit: Future)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z9LLP_0hwHG56V00

(Image credit: Future)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EMkum_0hwHG56V00

(Image credit: Future)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aeMN1_0hwHG56V00

(Image credit: Future)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ij40q_0hwHG56V00

(Image credit: Future)

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Root
Person
Corey Taylor
Person
Kerry King
Person
Dave Lombardo
Person
Charlotte Wessels
Person
Ozzy Osbourne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metal Hammer#Collectable#Commonwealth Games#Imperial Triumphant
Louder

Elton John to livestream final ever US show

The November show at Los Angeles's Dodger Stadium will revisit the scene of one of Elton John's biggest triumphs. Elton John is to livestream his final ever show on American soil. The performance is scheduled to take place at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on November 20, and will be available via Disney+.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Music
Louder

Iron Maiden post live video of Stratego

The band dedicate clip to their "incredible fans across the world" as they play North America on their Legacy of the Beast World Tour. Iron Maiden have posted a live video of Stratego, a track taken from their 2021 album, Senjutsu as they make their way across North America as part of their current tour.
ROCK MUSIC
Louder

Louder

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
966K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, in-depth reviews, exclusive interviews, videos and more from the worlds of indie, hard rock, alt. rock, metal, punk and everything in between. If you’re a music fan, Louder is your one-stop destination for everything you need to know about the stuff you really care about.

 https://www.loudersound.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy