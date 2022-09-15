Nine Slipknot covers to collect! The new issue of Metal Hammer is on sale now

The new issue of Metal Hammer celebrates the return of Slipknot with nine collectable covers – one for each member.

Inside, Corey Taylor reveals why seventh album The End, So Far is their most surprising since Vol. 3: (The Subliminal Verses) , and how it’s ushering in a new chapter of rediscovery for Slipknot. He also explains why Tortilla Man is such an asset to the band, how he and Jim Root mended their friendship, what the future holds for The Nine and much, much more.

The issue also comes with an exclusive Slipknot patch and a giant, double-sided poster – as well as a bonus Eddie Munson Stranger Things art print. Most metal ever!

(Image credit: Future)

Also in the issue, we sit down for a candid chat with the one and only Ozzy Osbourne to talk the rollercoaster health battles he has faced making new album Patient Number 9 and his surprise return to the stage at this summer's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

We also fly to Germany to party with Tekkno freaks Electric Callboy, speak to drumming legend Dave Lombardo about life after Slayer and if he'd work with Kerry King again, meet mysterious black metallers Gaerea, and pay tribute to Alice In Chains with a massive rundown of their greatest songs, as chosen by your favourite artists.

All that plus Lamb Of God, Harper, Enslaved, Incubus, Charlotte Wessels, Imperial Triumphant, Skindred and more.

Only in the new issue of Metal Hammer, on sale now across the UK. You can also order your copy straight to your door here .

(Image credit: Future)

(Image credit: Future)

(Image credit: Future)

(Image credit: Future)

(Image credit: Future)