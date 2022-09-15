Read full article on original website
cohaitungchi.com
Top 15 Outdoor Adventure Activities in Las Vegas in 2023
Tourists have a range of interests and adventure levels. Some travelers would prefer to chill by the pool, while other adventurers want to get their adrenaline going. This guide is specifically for thrill-seeking travelers who want a bit of an adventure when they come to Sin City. Read on to plan the most memorable adventure activities in Las Vegas.
Las Vegas Convention Center to host Amazing Las Vegas Comic Con this weekend
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Starting on September 16, The Amazing Las Vegas Comic Con will be taking place at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Hall South 1 for the first time since 2019. Costumes and cosplays are permitted and even encouraged, though all props must be checked by Amazing Comic Con staff and live […]
Thrillist
This 10-Acre Christmas Light Maze Is Returning to the Las Vegas Strip
Halloween hasn't even happened yet but the city of Las Vegas is already prepping for Christmas. Enchant on the Strip, a massive display of Christmas lights, is making its way to the Las Vegas strip for the holiday season. This won't be the first time Las Vegas residents and visitors...
Fox5 KVVU
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Las Vegas, according to Tripadvisor
(Stacker) - Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats.
lasvegasmagazine.com
Stephen Pearcy is going to rock Las Vegas
They sold more than 20 million albums. They filled arenas. They performed thousands of concerts over the course of the last few decades. And they appeared in a GEICO commercial. Ratt, a pioneer of the early ’80s Sunset Strip rock scene, can officially say they’ve done it all, and founder, songwriter and lead singer Stephen Pearcy is just getting started.
Tourists complain of skyrocketing hotel room rates as demand grows in Las Vegas
As Las Vegas kicks off another massive weekend of events, it looks like an uptick in tourism is driving prices upward for everyone.
‘Batman Day’ coming to Cinemark theaters
If you're a fan of the caped crusader, you can relive some of his greatest adventures this weekend at select Cinemark theatres.
travellemming.com
9 Best Las Vegas Neighborhoods for 2022 (A Local’s Picks)
Drawn by the neon lights and endless entertainment, the population of Las Vegas is increasing more and more each day. However, moving to (and even just visiting) Las Vegas can be intimidating because it is such a large city and there are so many different neighborhoods in Las Vegas to explore.
Fox5 KVVU
‘Club Pass’ admits to as many House of Blues Las Vegas concerts as you’d like through Dec. 31
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new “Club Pass” will allow music lovers to see as many concerts as they would like through the end of the year at House of Blues Las Vegas. According to a news release from Live Nation, with the purchase of a “Club Pass,” fans will have access to General Admission concerts from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31, 2022. Live Nation says the “Club Pass” starts at $79 for Las Vegas.
lasvegasmagazine.com
Nine amazing Las Vegas sushi rolls you have to try now
While sushi’s history goes back more than a dozen centuries in Japan, it was about five decades ago that the culinary idea made its way to the U.S. Since then, one would be hard-pressed to not find a sushi restaurant in every state in the country—and in thriving metropolises, there might be one on every block. It isn’t hard to understand why: The balanced combination of simplicity and complexity creates that perfect bite. In honor of sushi, we’ve rounded up nine rolls that best represent the long-standing traditions, but with a twist suitable for all the glitz of Las Vegas—be it the price, ingredients, creativity or presentation.
news3lv.com
Twerk n' Tone Fitness
Las Vegas (KSNV) — If you're looking for a way to shake up your workout routine, why not "twerk" it out?. Joining us now with more is the CEO and creator of Twerk n' Tone, Shawnta' Jackson.
themobmuseum.org
Hanley enjoyed winning streak in criminal courts
Just before his planned murder trial in the Ralph Alsup slaying, Tom Hanley caught another astonishing break. On March 30, 1970, county prosecutors requested dismissal of the charges. They pointed to insufficient evidence. Two important witnesses, Alphonse Bass and Marvin Shumate, were dead, and the two others – Michael Marathon and former Hanley aide Barbara Simmons – were not credible enough to secure a conviction. Officially, Alsup’s murder remains unsolved.
lva-accolades.net
Life is Beautiful
Have you heard of Life is Beautiful? If you haven’t, this is your chance to maybe learn something new and buy tickets. Life is Beautiful is a world-renowned music festival that takes place in Downtown Las Vegas, right down the street from Las Vegas Academy. It takes up about 18 city blocks and the festival lasts for three days. September 16,17, and 18 are all filled with many different artists, art, food, and much more.
themobmuseum.org
Father-son crime team tormented Las Vegas over four decades
Editor’s note: Las Vegas outlaws Tom and Gramby Hanley were never members of a traditional organized crime group, but the menacing tactics they used to corrupt labor unions, and the murders and bombings they planned and executed, drew heavily from the Mob handbook. For more than 30 years, the Hanleys made as many headlines in Las Vegas as Bugsy Siegel or Tony Spilotro ever did. This four-part series by Jeff Burbank marks the first time an extensive history of the Hanleys has been compiled. And yet one has the uneasy feeling we have only scratched the surface . . .
luxury-houses.net
This $6.5 Million Beautiful Home in Henderson Boasts Spectacular Views of The Fabulous Las Vegas Strip and Surrounding Mountains
The Home in Henderson, a beautiful estate has a special exclusive view of the famous “Dragon’s Back” in MacDonald Highlands offering a completely comfortable and tranquil atmosphere is now available for sale. This home located at 665 Dragon Peak Dr, Henderson, Nevada offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 6,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Daniel S Coletti (Phone: 702-363-8060) at Sun West Luxury Realty LLC for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Henderson.
963kklz.com
This Las Vegas Animal Shelter Dubbed ‘So Disgusting’
Las Vegas Councilwoman Victoria Seaman recently made a surprise visit to a Las Vegas animal shelter. She said she was appalled at what she saw. Seaman dropped in to The Animal Foundation for what she called a surprise inspection. In the intake area of the shelter, where animals are often dropped off overnight, Seaman said she saw dogs in their own feces and overturned food dishes. Seaman recalled the stench of feces in the air as well. As reported by the Las Vegas Review Journal, “‘The place was appalling,’ (Seaman) said in a phone interview. ‘I’ve never seen anything so disgusting that an animal should have to sit in a cage in those conditions.’ In all, Seaman said, she and Tim Potts, the city’s chief of public safety, only saw one employee in the area.” Seaman is calling for an audit of the shelter and putting it up for discussion at the October 19 City Hall meeting.
Las Vegas police investigate shooting at Town Square
Metro Police are investigating a shooting at Town Square Mall that occurred on Saturday night, according to an 8 News Now source.
Fox5 KVVU
Construction project in northwest Las Vegas raises safety concerns for churchgoers nearby
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - People who attend church at St. Anthony of Padua Roman Catholic Church which is located on Fort Apache and Centennial Parkway said people race through the parking lot and use it as an alternative route to avoid construction nearby. “I personally have been hit at...
Las Vegas woman indicted for allegedly selling counterfeit designer handbags, clothes
Amie Kamara, 31, was indicted Wednesday and is facing two charges of trafficking in counterfeit goods at her Aminic Beauty Supply store.
