Las Vegas, NV

San Luis Obispo Tribune

Las Vegas Getting a First-of-its-Kind Casino Hotel

Las Vegas caters to pretty much everyone. If you want to gamble in a giant pyramid or swim under a replica of the Eiffel Tower, well MGM Resorts International's (MGM) - Get MGM Resorts International Report Luxor offers one and Caesars Entertainment's (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Inc. Report Paris Las Vegas has the other. Those are just two random examples from a city where you can experience world-class luxury and every other type of experience sometimes without having to travel very far.
LAS VEGAS, NV
knpr

Festivals and huge Strip shows mark music-packed weekend in Las Vegas

This is a big weekend for live music in Las Vegas. Besides the normal complement of concerts and residencies in town, there are two festivals happening. And then we have the likes of Alejandro Fernandez. Gloria Trevi, Los Angeles Azules, Banda MS. Those performers are huge to Mexicans and other Spanish-speaking residents in Nevada.
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegas360.com

The Most Exciting Things to Do in Las Vegas Away From the Gaming Floor

When you think of Las Vegas, you think of casinos. It’s no wonder, as the city practically invented the modern integrated resort with its towering hotels, giant gaming floors, and an assortment of amenities like shops, restaurants, cinemas and nightclubs But the city no longer holds a monopoly over casino gaming since players can now go online to enjoy their favorite games and even take advantage of the myriad of online casino bonuses offered by leading operators right across the United States to get deals to rival anything they’d find on the strip.
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

Freakling Bros. Horror Shows rises from the dead for 30th terrifying season in Las Vegas

JUDGEMENT – You’re Guilty, Death is Coming, a haunting new room inside. Freakling Bros. Horror Shows is back from the dead and ready to scare the hell out of Las Vegas for its 30th horrifying year! Rated the scariest haunt in the country by USA Today, Freakling Bros. Horror Shows offers a hellishly-curated festival of nightmares – three expertly-crafted haunts in one horrifying location, including Nevada’s first and only R-rated attraction, Gates of Hell, the experimental COVEN of 13 and the classic Castle Vampyre. JUDGEMENT – You’re Guilty, Death is Coming, a haunting new room inside COVEN of 13, is also set to make its debut for the 2022 Halloween season.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Las Vegas, according to Tripadvisor

(Stacker) - Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats.
LAS VEGAS, NV
travellemming.com

9 Best Las Vegas Neighborhoods for 2022 (A Local’s Picks)

Drawn by the neon lights and endless entertainment, the population of Las Vegas is increasing more and more each day. However, moving to (and even just visiting) Las Vegas can be intimidating because it is such a large city and there are so many different neighborhoods in Las Vegas to explore.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

‘Amazing Las Vegas Comic Con’ Happening This Weekend

The “Amazing Las Vegas Comic Con” is happening this weekend at the Las Vegas Convention Center, South Hall 1. And since it is not being held in a casino this time, attendees are allowed to wear costumes, as long as they are in good taste. The organizers of the event would like to keep things classy. Props are also permitted, but security staff will make sure no props could cause patrons any harm.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas Weekly

Wake up to señorita bread at Las Vegas’ Starbread Bakery

A warm pastry is often the only thing that can get me out of bed in the morning. A sweet doughnut? A flaky croissant? Consider me conscious. Enter Starbread Bakery. Since originating in Vallejo, California, in 1988, the business has expanded to 12 spots in California, and Las Vegas’ first location celebrates its one-year anniversary this month.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

‘Club Pass’ admits to as many House of Blues Las Vegas concerts as you’d like through Dec. 31

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new “Club Pass” will allow music lovers to see as many concerts as they would like through the end of the year at House of Blues Las Vegas. According to a news release from Live Nation, with the purchase of a “Club Pass,” fans will have access to General Admission concerts from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31, 2022. Live Nation says the “Club Pass” starts at $79 for Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

Hit up these Las Vegas hot spots for great fun and drink

What’s new and happening this week in Las Vegas? Keep reading and we’ll hook you up. Downtown has a lot going on, and you should start at tequila and mezcal bar Lucky Day. Located in the hipster Fremont East District, the bar has a new collection of 14 signature cocktails that incorporate rare mezcals and small-batch tequilas into the recipes. Right across the street, stop into Cheapshot for its new late-night showings of funky and fun variety show Miss Behave’s Mavericks and stay after when the bar and lounge turns into an after-hours hot spot with various themed parties throughout the weekend, like Friday night party Bodywork that goes till 4 a.m., and Saturday night party Guilty Pleasures, where guests can make DJ requests and check out the gogo dancers until 3 a.m. One more stop downtown is at Circa Resort & Casino, where guests can imbibe a new custom blonde lager from local Able Baker Brewing Company. In honor of the iconic neon sign Vegas Vickie, which hangs prominently inside the casino, guests can try the specially made beer—this is an only-in-Vegas experience!
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

Nine amazing Las Vegas sushi rolls you have to try now

While sushi’s history goes back more than a dozen centuries in Japan, it was about five decades ago that the culinary idea made its way to the U.S. Since then, one would be hard-pressed to not find a sushi restaurant in every state in the country—and in thriving metropolises, there might be one on every block. It isn’t hard to understand why: The balanced combination of simplicity and complexity creates that perfect bite. In honor of sushi, we’ve rounded up nine rolls that best represent the long-standing traditions, but with a twist suitable for all the glitz of Las Vegas—be it the price, ingredients, creativity or presentation.
LAS VEGAS, NV
themobmuseum.org

Hanley enjoyed winning streak in criminal courts

Just before his planned murder trial in the Ralph Alsup slaying, Tom Hanley caught another astonishing break. On March 30, 1970, county prosecutors requested dismissal of the charges. They pointed to insufficient evidence. Two important witnesses, Alphonse Bass and Marvin Shumate, were dead, and the two others – Michael Marathon and former Hanley aide Barbara Simmons – were not credible enough to secure a conviction. Officially, Alsup’s murder remains unsolved.
LAS VEGAS, NV

