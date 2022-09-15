Read full article on original website
Fox5 KVVU
‘Celebrating life,’ thousands of festival goers in downtown Las Vegas for Life is Beautiful 2022
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - 18 blocks of downtown Las Vegas are now transformed for the three-day Life is Beautiful festival, a mix of music, art, and food all into one. Kella Tyson traveled from Austen, Texas. This is her second year attending. “We loved it, we had such a...
Boulder City Business gets creative to cash in on Life is Beautiful
Characters Unlimited, best known for creating the Zoltar fortune teller machine, created NFTs for distribution to the crowd at the annual Life is Beautiful music festival.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Las Vegas Getting a First-of-its-Kind Casino Hotel
Las Vegas caters to pretty much everyone. If you want to gamble in a giant pyramid or swim under a replica of the Eiffel Tower, well MGM Resorts International's (MGM) - Get MGM Resorts International Report Luxor offers one and Caesars Entertainment's (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Inc. Report Paris Las Vegas has the other. Those are just two random examples from a city where you can experience world-class luxury and every other type of experience sometimes without having to travel very far.
Las Vegas Convention Center to host Amazing Las Vegas Comic Con this weekend
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Starting on September 16, The Amazing Las Vegas Comic Con will be taking place at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Hall South 1 for the first time since 2019. Costumes and cosplays are permitted and even encouraged, though all props must be checked by Amazing Comic Con staff and live […]
knpr
Life is Beautiful returns to downtown Las Vegas, while local alt fest returns to Dive Bar
Some music festivals come and go, but Life is Beautiful is a bona fide Las Vegas fixture. It debuted in 2013, headlined by local rock giants The Killers. And it shot high: create a music festival rounded out by gourmet food, art and speakers. Attendees raved about the event’s unique...
knpr
Festivals and huge Strip shows mark music-packed weekend in Las Vegas
This is a big weekend for live music in Las Vegas. Besides the normal complement of concerts and residencies in town, there are two festivals happening. And then we have the likes of Alejandro Fernandez. Gloria Trevi, Los Angeles Azules, Banda MS. Those performers are huge to Mexicans and other Spanish-speaking residents in Nevada.
lasvegas360.com
The Most Exciting Things to Do in Las Vegas Away From the Gaming Floor
When you think of Las Vegas, you think of casinos. It’s no wonder, as the city practically invented the modern integrated resort with its towering hotels, giant gaming floors, and an assortment of amenities like shops, restaurants, cinemas and nightclubs But the city no longer holds a monopoly over casino gaming since players can now go online to enjoy their favorite games and even take advantage of the myriad of online casino bonuses offered by leading operators right across the United States to get deals to rival anything they’d find on the strip.
vegas24seven.com
Freakling Bros. Horror Shows rises from the dead for 30th terrifying season in Las Vegas
JUDGEMENT – You’re Guilty, Death is Coming, a haunting new room inside. Freakling Bros. Horror Shows is back from the dead and ready to scare the hell out of Las Vegas for its 30th horrifying year! Rated the scariest haunt in the country by USA Today, Freakling Bros. Horror Shows offers a hellishly-curated festival of nightmares – three expertly-crafted haunts in one horrifying location, including Nevada’s first and only R-rated attraction, Gates of Hell, the experimental COVEN of 13 and the classic Castle Vampyre. JUDGEMENT – You’re Guilty, Death is Coming, a haunting new room inside COVEN of 13, is also set to make its debut for the 2022 Halloween season.
travelawaits.com
Bright New Signs On Las Vegas Strip Honor Iconic Sin City Figure — Where You Can See Them
The south end of the Las Vegas Strip has the famous Welcome to Las Vegas sign to greet visitors to the world’s biggest adult playground. Now the north end of the Strip has its own welcoming attraction. The installation and official lighting of two 50-foot showgirls has been completed...
Fox5 KVVU
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Las Vegas, according to Tripadvisor
(Stacker) - Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats.
travellemming.com
9 Best Las Vegas Neighborhoods for 2022 (A Local’s Picks)
Drawn by the neon lights and endless entertainment, the population of Las Vegas is increasing more and more each day. However, moving to (and even just visiting) Las Vegas can be intimidating because it is such a large city and there are so many different neighborhoods in Las Vegas to explore.
963kklz.com
‘Amazing Las Vegas Comic Con’ Happening This Weekend
The “Amazing Las Vegas Comic Con” is happening this weekend at the Las Vegas Convention Center, South Hall 1. And since it is not being held in a casino this time, attendees are allowed to wear costumes, as long as they are in good taste. The organizers of the event would like to keep things classy. Props are also permitted, but security staff will make sure no props could cause patrons any harm.
Las Vegas Weekly
Wake up to señorita bread at Las Vegas’ Starbread Bakery
A warm pastry is often the only thing that can get me out of bed in the morning. A sweet doughnut? A flaky croissant? Consider me conscious. Enter Starbread Bakery. Since originating in Vallejo, California, in 1988, the business has expanded to 12 spots in California, and Las Vegas’ first location celebrates its one-year anniversary this month.
Fox5 KVVU
‘Club Pass’ admits to as many House of Blues Las Vegas concerts as you’d like through Dec. 31
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new “Club Pass” will allow music lovers to see as many concerts as they would like through the end of the year at House of Blues Las Vegas. According to a news release from Live Nation, with the purchase of a “Club Pass,” fans will have access to General Admission concerts from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31, 2022. Live Nation says the “Club Pass” starts at $79 for Las Vegas.
Rail roots: Las Vegas no longer a railroad town, but it left a mark
For Las Vegas, the threat of a rail strike dredged up century-old strike history and an opportunity to look at the city's current relationship with railroads.
lasvegasmagazine.com
Hit up these Las Vegas hot spots for great fun and drink
What’s new and happening this week in Las Vegas? Keep reading and we’ll hook you up. Downtown has a lot going on, and you should start at tequila and mezcal bar Lucky Day. Located in the hipster Fremont East District, the bar has a new collection of 14 signature cocktails that incorporate rare mezcals and small-batch tequilas into the recipes. Right across the street, stop into Cheapshot for its new late-night showings of funky and fun variety show Miss Behave’s Mavericks and stay after when the bar and lounge turns into an after-hours hot spot with various themed parties throughout the weekend, like Friday night party Bodywork that goes till 4 a.m., and Saturday night party Guilty Pleasures, where guests can make DJ requests and check out the gogo dancers until 3 a.m. One more stop downtown is at Circa Resort & Casino, where guests can imbibe a new custom blonde lager from local Able Baker Brewing Company. In honor of the iconic neon sign Vegas Vickie, which hangs prominently inside the casino, guests can try the specially made beer—this is an only-in-Vegas experience!
news3lv.com
Forever Home Friday: Meet Peter
Las Vegas (KSNV) — It's a Forever Home Friday, and we're joined by Kelsey Pizzi with The Animal Foundation and a little friend!
lasvegasmagazine.com
Nine amazing Las Vegas sushi rolls you have to try now
While sushi’s history goes back more than a dozen centuries in Japan, it was about five decades ago that the culinary idea made its way to the U.S. Since then, one would be hard-pressed to not find a sushi restaurant in every state in the country—and in thriving metropolises, there might be one on every block. It isn’t hard to understand why: The balanced combination of simplicity and complexity creates that perfect bite. In honor of sushi, we’ve rounded up nine rolls that best represent the long-standing traditions, but with a twist suitable for all the glitz of Las Vegas—be it the price, ingredients, creativity or presentation.
themobmuseum.org
Hanley enjoyed winning streak in criminal courts
Just before his planned murder trial in the Ralph Alsup slaying, Tom Hanley caught another astonishing break. On March 30, 1970, county prosecutors requested dismissal of the charges. They pointed to insufficient evidence. Two important witnesses, Alphonse Bass and Marvin Shumate, were dead, and the two others – Michael Marathon and former Hanley aide Barbara Simmons – were not credible enough to secure a conviction. Officially, Alsup’s murder remains unsolved.
