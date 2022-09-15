Clark County and the state of Nevada move forward with funding to address the affordable housing crisis

Read full article on original website
trinsolo
3d ago
How about they just create laws to stop renters from ridiculously raising rent prices for their convenience. Everything keeps going up and up but the pay just isn't matching here in Vegas. Business owners are able to get away with a lot in this state.
Reply
4
Paul Parker
1d ago
How would you like it if you worked your butt off, purchased some properties, and the government came in and told you what you had to charge for rent?
Reply
2
Related
Nevada Appeal
Kelly Bullis: Actual tax impact of Democrats’ recent act
They call it the “Inflation Reduction Act.” When you read it, it has NOTHING to do with reducing inflation. Does that bother you? It bothers me. A little honesty is all I ask. They should have called this the “Biden Green Energy Junior Act.” So here are some of the actual tax related provisions in this bill.
kunr.org
Conservation group seeks to protect rare snail near Nevada lithium mine
Conservationists are trying to protect a rare springsnail in the Mountain West before its habitat is impacted by a proposed lithium mine. The Kings River pyrg is tiny – about the size of a coriander seed. And it’s found only in a remote corner of northwestern Nevada called Thacker Pass. That’s where Canada-based Lithium Americas plans to mine lithium, a key ingredient for electric car batteries.
2news.com
Nevada State Parks will be “fee-free” in honor of Nevada Public Lands Day on September 24
Nevada residents and visitors are invited to celebrate Nevada Public Lands Day on Saturday, September 24 with a “fee-free” day at Nevada’s State Parks. Park fees, including entrance, camping (Saturday night) and boating, where applicable, will be waived at state parks throughout Nevada. Nevada Public Lands Day...
More Latinos becoming homeowners, but roadblocks remain
700,000 Latinos live in Clark County and many of them are buying homes. In fact, a recent report says Latinos across the country are buying homes more than ever before.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
chulavistatoday.com
Gov. Newsom signed CARE Court into law, which will be effective by next fall in San Diego County
California’s Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a new law on Wednesday that provides a path for individuals struggling with untreated severe mental illnesses to receive care. The Community, Assistance, Recovery, and Empowerment Act, also known as Senate Bill 1338, allows family members, first responders, and others to ask a judge to draft a treatment plan for individuals diagnosed with schizophrenia spectrum and other psychotic disorders.
2news.com
Weapons-grade plutonium secretly sent to Nevada removed
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Weapons-grade plutonium that secretly was sent to Nevada over objections from the state has been removed ahead of schedule. U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto says she received word Friday that the material has been removed. The work had been expected to wrap up by...
Southern Nevada’s low water levels impacting Henderson businesses
Southern Nevada’s historic drought is leading to struggles for businesses. Anthem Country Club in Henderson is temporarily closing its golf course and "Basic Water Company" is filing for bankruptcy.
Weapons-grade plutonium removed from Nevada 4 years ahead of schedule
The Department of Energy has removed weapons-grade plutonium that was secretly shipped to Nevada during President Donald Trump's term, resolving the matter four years ahead of schedule.
RELATED PEOPLE
2news.com
Douglas County Republican Heritage Day Barbeque
Many of Nevada's Republican candidates running in this years election were there to speak to voters. Besides a huge barbeque buffet of food, they also held a silent and live auction to help fundraise for their campaign season.
2news.com
Northern Nevada Housing Market Returns to 'Balanced'
It’s no secret the housing market has changed significantly over the summer. The Reno-Sparks Association of Realtors released its August report which shows the change. However, experts say it’s not a ‘buyer’s market.’. “With a balanced market it’s good for both buyers and sellers,” said Sara...
350 medical students in Nevada have their white coat ceremony
Touro University Nevada said they are holding a white coat ceremony for 350 students enrolled in advanced healthcare degree programs.
Rent Crisis: Senior living concerns as inflation, rent rise
8 News Now continues to tackle the high rent issue in Southern Nevada and one community often overlooked is seniors.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Henderson Planning Commission makes transportation plan recommendation
On Thursday, the Henderson Planning Commission recommended that the city deny an update to a transportation plan that includes expanding Paradise Hills Drive which is just south of College Drive and I-11.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas school recognized as National Blue Ribbon school
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas school is being recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School for 2022. Linda Rankin Givens Elementary School was the only Las Vegas school to make the list. There were 297 schools chosen nationwide. Givens was chosen because of its overall academic performance....
Mesquite Local News
Sherm: This is not the end of the story
Like most Nevadans, the murder of a Las Vegas journalist shocked the conscience. Jeff German was found stabbed to death outside his home. Subsequently Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles was arrested on suspicion of the murder. The motive appears to be a series of stories German wrote about Telles that uncovered mismanagement in his office.
Rent Crisis: College student living expenses
There is no doubt college can be expensive with books, transportation, food, and living expenses. 8 News Now took a closer look into how students make their monthly payments while trying to graduate. Su Andersons is a student at UNLV wrapping up her fourth year of school and said both her education and housing expenses have been costly.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
themobmuseum.org
Hanley enjoyed winning streak in criminal courts
Just before his planned murder trial in the Ralph Alsup slaying, Tom Hanley caught another astonishing break. On March 30, 1970, county prosecutors requested dismissal of the charges. They pointed to insufficient evidence. Two important witnesses, Alphonse Bass and Marvin Shumate, were dead, and the two others – Michael Marathon and former Hanley aide Barbara Simmons – were not credible enough to secure a conviction. Officially, Alsup’s murder remains unsolved.
We specifically requested 'no smoking' | Reno Memo
Get six months of RGJ.com for just $1! Our ancestors first came to this area, looked around, realized it had not a lot of trees and no shade and thought, "Well, at least we don't have to deal with forest fire smoke, eh? Ha ha." Turns out there were a bunch of flammable trees just over the mountains this whole time, and now here we are, with the worst air quality in the nation. ...
KDWN
Northern Nevada: smoke from California wildfires closes schools in Reno
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Smoke from wildfires in Northern California has most public schools closed in the Reno and Sparks area. Washoe County School District officials on Wednesday cited hazardous air quality, National Weather Service projections and the potential for harm to students who walk or bike to school. The University of Nevada, Reno and Truckee Meadows Community College also canceled classes for the day but said online classes and essential services would continue. More than 3,000 firefighters are battling a wildfire that has charred more than 91 square miles in rugged mountains east of Sacramento.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Las Vegas Getting a First-of-its-Kind Casino Hotel
Las Vegas caters to pretty much everyone. If you want to gamble in a giant pyramid or swim under a replica of the Eiffel Tower, well MGM Resorts International's (MGM) - Get MGM Resorts International Report Luxor offers one and Caesars Entertainment's (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Inc. Report Paris Las Vegas has the other. Those are just two random examples from a city where you can experience world-class luxury and every other type of experience sometimes without having to travel very far.
Comments / 7