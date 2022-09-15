DS Automobiles Italian Open 2022 Live Stream

A week on from the exciting BMW PGA Championship we head to Italy for the DS Automobiles Italian Open, hosted at a course we will become very familiar with over the next 12 months as it will host the 2023 Ryder Cup.

Because of this, there are a whole host of European stars in the field this week including Rory McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick, Viktor Hovland and Tyrrell Hatton. Then there are plenty of players looking to show how well they can play at the course in preparation for next year's Ryder Cup - players like the Hojgaard brothers, Robert MacIntyre for example. Importantly Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald will be competing as will Thomas Bjorn.

It is the third time Marco Simone has hosted Italy’s national open having previously done so in 1994 and 2021, the latter saw Nicolai Højgaard crowned champion.

It should be a very exciting week of golf and if you want to get a peek at what the Ryder Cup course will look like before September 2023 then watching this event is a fine way of doing so. Below are all the streaming details.

DS Automobiles Italian Open Live Stream: How to watch from outside your country

There are loads of easy ways to watch golf in 2022 including in the US, UK and almost anywhere else in the world. Below we have a full list of options but anyone away from their home country can still watch the action by using VPNs.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking and and let you watch the same legal, high-quality golf live stream you would at home.

US TV Schedule - 2022 DS Automobiles Italian Open

All times EST

Thursday, September 15 : 7.30am-12.30pm (Golf Channel)

Friday, September 16 : 7.30am-12.30pm (Golf Channel)

Saturday, September 17 : 7.30am-12pm (Golf Channel)

Sunday, September 18 : 7.30am-12pm (Golf Channel)

NBC's Golf Channel will televise all the action during the week. Bearing this in mind, you can access the Golf Channel through streaming options such as AT&T TV Now and fuboTV .

AT&T TV Now starts at around $55 a month, but does have a 7-day free trial. While fuboTV also shows the Golf Channel, it also has 100+ other channels and a 7-day free trial.

UK TV Schedule - 2022 DS Automobiles Italian Open

Thursday, September 15 : 7.30am-5.30pm ( Sky Sports Golf )

Friday, September 16 : 12.30pm-5.30pm ( Sky Sports Golf )

Saturday, September 17 : 12.30pm-5pm ( Sky Sports Golf )

Sunday, September 18 : 12.30pm-5pm ( Sky Sports Golf )

In the UK, Sky Sports should be your first port of call as Sky Sports Golf will televise the action from the event. At the moment, Sky has some great deals on Sky Sports for those looking to upgrade and those looking sign up to Sky for the first time.

You can get all eight Sky Sports Channels in HD for just £25 a month, which not only includes all the golf action, but you can also watch the football, cricket, Formula 1, NFL and a whole host of other sporting events.

Australia TV Schedule - 2022 DS Automobiles Italian Open

Thursday, September 15 : 9.30pm-2.30am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

Friday, September 16 : 9.30pm-2.30am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

Saturday, September 17 : 9.30pm-2am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

Sunday, September 18 : 9.30pm-2am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

The DP World Tour coverage in Australia obviously means getting something great to watch late in the evening.

As ever, in Australia, the most comprehensive golf coverage is offered by Kayo Sports , where you can watch Fox Sports that broadcasts the Tour coverage. Not only can you watch the action from Italy here, it has all the PGA and DP World Tour events, as well as the Majors. What's more, you can watch the action on the LPGA Tour as well.

Offering access to over 50 sports live and on-demand, with some its big name channels including Fox Sports, ESPN, and beIN Sports, there is fantastic value to be had at either $25 for Kayo Basic or $35 for Kayo Premium.

Basic lets you stream sport on two devices at once, while Premium allows you to watch on up to three screens simultaneously, so it represents great value if your household has different sporting tastes or you're splitting the cost of the subscription. There's even a free 14-day trial .

As ever, Aussies out of the country can access their favorite streaming service just like they would at home can use a VPN to watch their PGA or DP World Tour live stream of choice.

