Economy

Motley Fool

Here's Why Dollar General Is a Better Buy Than Dollar Tree

Dollar General is investing more in $1-or-less merchandise and private-label brands to lure consumers. The deep-discount chain sees opportunity in more fresh produce and health-and-wellness initiatives. It offers a steadier, more predictable growth trajectory than its rival. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
freightwaves.com

It’s going to be a weird Christmas for Target, Walmart and Amazon

Our biggest retailers have way too much inventory and not enough consumer buzz. That’s a problem heading into the Christmas shopping season. Big box behemoths like Best Buy and Bed Bath & Beyond have bloated stockrooms and falling sales. Meanwhile, retailers like Amazon and Dollar General have seen an uptick in inventory value through this summer, according to their latest earnings reports — even as Wall Street begs companies to stop stocking up.
AOL Corp

25 photos showing that Kohl's is a mess right now

Kohl's is only days removed from an earnings day disaster. The struggling mid-tier department store saw second quarter same-store sales tank 7.7% as middle-income consumers pulled back on discretionary purchases as inflation remains elevated. Gross profit margins plunged 290 basis points from a year ago. Inventory ballooned 48% from a year ago.
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Worst Retailers

Retailers’ rankings are often based on customer satisfaction. Costco tends to top these lists. Nordstrom also tends to do well. However, another way to rate retailers is by measuring satisfaction on Wall Street. This can be based on the extent to which a retailer’s sales have cratered recently, or how badly the company has let […]
24/7 Wall St.

Sears and JCPenney Not Forgotten

Much of the retail industry has become its own worst enemy. Though inflation and a recession have only just begun to harm them, there were other earlier warnings to many brick-and-mortar companies that have suffered financially through the past few quarters. Sears and JCPenney share three things in common. Each...
Motley Fool

Why First Watch Restaurant Group Tumbled This Week

The restaurant operator's top shareholder is launching a secondary share offering. This will reduce its total holding, but it will still own 72% of the company. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
NewsBreak
Economy
TheStreet

Sports Retailer Takes Final Step Before Liquidation

Even though both the sportswear and athletic equipment markets are projected to grow at skyrocketing rates in the next five years, the landscape has not been an easy one to ride out post-pandemic. Over the last two years, competition has come in not just from the usual big players such...
