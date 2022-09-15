Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
Here's Why Dollar General Is a Better Buy Than Dollar Tree
Dollar General is investing more in $1-or-less merchandise and private-label brands to lure consumers. The deep-discount chain sees opportunity in more fresh produce and health-and-wellness initiatives. It offers a steadier, more predictable growth trajectory than its rival. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Aldi named as cheapest supermarket in August - how the others ranked
Aldi has been announced as the cheapest supermarket in August by consumer champion, Which? It compared a basket of 49 popular grocery items last month and found Aldi's would have cost shoppers £76.24. This was £1.66 cheaper than the Lidl basket and a huge £25.96 cheaper than at Waitrose....
FOXBusiness
Customers going to restaurants 'like crazy' as they face expensive prices at grocery stores: FAT Brands CEO
Andrew Wiederhorn, president and CEO of FAT Brands, said on Monday that customers have been frequenting his restaurants "like crazy" as expensive food at grocery stores has been pushing them to dine out more. Speaking on "Mornings with Maria" with FAT Brands vice chairman Ed Rensi, Wiederhorn noted that sales...
freightwaves.com
It’s going to be a weird Christmas for Target, Walmart and Amazon
Our biggest retailers have way too much inventory and not enough consumer buzz. That’s a problem heading into the Christmas shopping season. Big box behemoths like Best Buy and Bed Bath & Beyond have bloated stockrooms and falling sales. Meanwhile, retailers like Amazon and Dollar General have seen an uptick in inventory value through this summer, according to their latest earnings reports — even as Wall Street begs companies to stop stocking up.
RELATED PEOPLE
AOL Corp
25 photos showing that Kohl's is a mess right now
Kohl's is only days removed from an earnings day disaster. The struggling mid-tier department store saw second quarter same-store sales tank 7.7% as middle-income consumers pulled back on discretionary purchases as inflation remains elevated. Gross profit margins plunged 290 basis points from a year ago. Inventory ballooned 48% from a year ago.
America’s Worst Retailers
Retailers’ rankings are often based on customer satisfaction. Costco tends to top these lists. Nordstrom also tends to do well. However, another way to rate retailers is by measuring satisfaction on Wall Street. This can be based on the extent to which a retailer’s sales have cratered recently, or how badly the company has let […]
Sears and JCPenney Not Forgotten
Much of the retail industry has become its own worst enemy. Though inflation and a recession have only just begun to harm them, there were other earlier warnings to many brick-and-mortar companies that have suffered financially through the past few quarters. Sears and JCPenney share three things in common. Each...
Starbucks Is Spending $450 Million to Upgrade Its Stores
The company announced that it would be doubling down on new technology to increase efficiency.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Whole Foods' CEO wants to reconnect to the chain's core values. After Amazon deal, is that possible?
September is already shaping up to be a big month for Whole Foods Market. John Mackey, the organic supermarket chain's controversial original co-founder and chief executive officer, retired last week. His replacement, former Whole Foods chief operations officer Jason Buechel, has announced plans to "reconnect" to the company's heritage. That...
Mexican department store chain Liverpool buys 9.9% stake in Nordstrom
MEXICO CITY, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool (LIVEPOLC1.MX) has acquired a 9.9% passive stake in U.S. upscale retailer Nordstrom (JWN.N), using what it said was surplus cash for a bet on geographic diversification.
CNBC
Amazon bought Whole Foods five years ago for $13.7 billion. Here's what's changed at the high-end grocer
Five years ago, Amazon closed its $13.7 billion purchase of Whole Foods, by far the biggest acquisition ever for the e-commerce and cloud computing giant. Since then, Amazon has made a lot of changes to the specialty grocer, from lowering prices to embedding checkout technology in its 500-plus U.S. stores.
Motley Fool
Why First Watch Restaurant Group Tumbled This Week
The restaurant operator's top shareholder is launching a secondary share offering. This will reduce its total holding, but it will still own 72% of the company. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
buckinghamshirelive.com
Sainsbury's, Tesco and Aldi shoppers 'give up' after seeing the price of own-brand butter
Millions of households are searching for cheaper brands at the supermarkets, due to the cost of living crisis. The price of everyday basics has risen to a noticeable amount for items most shoppers wouldn't normally think twice about chicking into their basket. In recent months, the price of a tub...
Sports Retailer Takes Final Step Before Liquidation
Even though both the sportswear and athletic equipment markets are projected to grow at skyrocketing rates in the next five years, the landscape has not been an easy one to ride out post-pandemic. Over the last two years, competition has come in not just from the usual big players such...
Comments / 0