FOX Sports
AL MVP Race: Cases for Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani; odds, stats, predictions
The 2022 MLB season has provided us with one of the most fascinating MVP races of all time. On the West Coast, Los Angeles Angels pitcher/outfielder Shohei Ohtani is putting together an absolutely unique season. He has a 2.55 ERA and 188 strikeouts in 141 innings, making him one of the best pitchers in the world. He also has hit 34 home runs at the plate and has been 45% better than the average major-league hitter by wRC+ (weighted runs created plus). Essentially, he has been a top-five pitcher and a top-10 hitter while doing both jobs full-time.
Shohei Ohtani's MVP case: The argument for an unprecedented season
Aaron Judge is producing prodigious statistics and a near-nightly show in pursuit of decades-old records, but to use his chase to diminish Shohei Ohtani's accomplishments is to punish Ohtani for being exceptional. In most seasons, Judge's year would make him an MVP lock. But this is not the typical season....
Giants open 3-game series at home against the Dodgers
Los Angeles Dodgers (98-44, first in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (69-74, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Dustin May (1-2, 4.71 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 21 strikeouts); Giants: Logan Webb (13-8, 3.19 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 149 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -162, Giants +138; over/under is...
Countdown to the MLB Playoffs: Astros clinch playoff berth
The hunt to play baseball in October is heating up. There are a handful of MLB division races that could come down to the wire, and each wild-card spot is still up for grabs. Here's where the playoff race stands in both leagues through Thursday night. NL WEST. The Los...
Aaron Judge's MVP case: A transcendent performance to save Yankees' season
Let's get one thing straight: There will be no Shohei Ohtani slander within these virtual pages. Even debates such as the American League MVP race deserve a dash of nuance. There's a lot of absurdism involved in any MVP discussion, but the most unfortunate side effect of this annual circus is how the conversation usually ends up with people downplaying and nitpicking fabulous seasons. You will not find that here.
Padres meet the Diamondbacks with 2-1 series lead
San Diego Padres (80-66, second in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (68-77, fourth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Yu Darvish (14-7, 3.16 ERA, .95 WHIP, 175 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson (1-0, .00 ERA, .62 WHIP, 13 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -155, Diamondbacks +132; over/under is 8...
Aaron Judge home run tracker: 4 away from breaking AL record
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is four home runs away from breaking the MLB American League record of 61 in a season, set in 1961 by Yankees outfielder Roger Maris. On Sunday, Judge hit his 58th homer of the season for the AL-East leading Yankees, meaning he needs just three to tie and four to surpass Maris' 61-year-old mark.
The White Sox turnaround: Lance Lynn's dominance, Eloy Jiménez's health & MORE! | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander asks White Sox insider Scott Merkin on what is the main point of the White Sox turnaround this late in the season. Is it the reemergence of Lance Lynn's dominance, Eloy Jiménez's ability to stay in the line-up, the change-up at manager, or just the team's ability to start hitting at a high level? They also touch on the return of Tim Anderson and when they can expect him back in the line-up. There's a big update for Sox fans as Garrett Crochet is recovering super fast from his Tommy John surgery and has begun throwing on flat ground already!
Cardinals' Albert Pujols hits 698th home run vs. Reds
Albert Pujols hit his 698th home run, a two-run drive that pulled the St. Louis Cardinals into a sixth-inning tie with the Cincinnati Reds on Friday night. Pujols hit a first-pitch slider Raynel Espinal 427 feet into the left-field stands for his 19th home run of the season, tying the score 4-4. Pujols trails only Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714) on the career list.
Yankees bring road win streak into game against the Brewers
New York Yankees (87-56, first in the AL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (76-67, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Frankie Montas (5-12, 3.89 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 140 strikeouts); Brewers: Adrian Houser (6-9, 4.61 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 65 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -127, Brewers +107; over/under is 8...
Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals play in game 2 of series
Cincinnati Reds (57-86, fourth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (84-60, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: TBD; Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (0-1, 4.50 ERA, 1.89 WHIP, 12 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -240, Reds +190. BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds play the St. Louis Cardinals with...
Brewers look to keep home win streak going, host the Yankees
New York Yankees (87-57, first in the AL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (77-67, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon (13-4, 3.94 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 128 strikeouts); Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (10-4, 3.39 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 152 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -118, Yankees -101; over/under is 7...
The Dodgers become the first team in the MLB with 100 wins as they defeat the Giants, 7-2
The Los Angeles Dodgers became the first team to 100 wins after defeating the San Francisco Giants 7-2. Trayce Thompson clocked his 11th home run of the season and Julio Urías struck out eight in the win.
