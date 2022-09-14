Read full article on original website
Tavon Cooper carries G-A over Waynesboro
GREENCASTLE — Greencastle-Antrim, trying to halt an eight-year losing streak to its rival, Waynesboro, found itself in a 21-21 tie in the third quarter Friday night. Then running back Tavon Cooper took over and worked some magic, helping the Blue Devils prevail 35-21 in their Mid Penn Colonial opener at Kaley Field.
Chambersburg roundup: Volleyball team plays CV tough
Cumberland Valley 3, Chambersburg 0: The Trojans gave Cumberland Valley a battle Thursday on the road in a Mid Penn Commonwealth match, but ultimately were defeated 3-0. CV won two close games, 25-22 and 25-23, before taking a 25-17 verdict in the final set. “Tonight we played with more emotion...
Watch live: Waynesboro at Greencastle 6:30 p.m. Friday September 16
The Greencastle-Antrim Blue Devils host the Waynesboro Indians at Kaley Field. Pregame show at 6:30 and kickoff at 7:00. Greg Hoover and Bernie Stanalonis bring you the play-by-play on Mid Penn Broadcasting and 93.7 WRGG. Click here or photo to watch.
September 17, 2022
CD’s run game eclipses Trojan passing in 42-35 win
COLONIAL PARK — For a change, Chambersburg did a lot of things right when playing Central Dauphin in football. Unfortunately, one thing the Trojans couldn’t do — stop the run — proved to be too big of a hurdle and the Rams rallied for a 42-35 Mid Penn Commonwealth victory at Landis Field on Friday night.
Listen live: Chambersburg at Central Dauphin 6:30 p.m. Friday September 16
The Chambersburg Trojans travel to Central Dauphin for the Mid Penn Commonwealth opener. Pregame show at 6:30 and kickoff at 7:00. Garry Kline and Ed Gotwals bring you the play-by-play on Mid Penn Broadcasting.Due to video restrictions at Central Dauphin the broadcast will be audio only. Click here or photo to listen.
G-A roundup: Girls soccer wins huge test vs. Northern
Greencastle-Antrim 3, Northern York 1: In a huge Mid Penn Colonial game Thursday night at Kaley Field between two unbeaten teams, the Blue Devils’ offense and defense worked together to produce a victory over the Polar Bears. “It was a huge win tonight — with all respect to the...
Shapiro to make campaign stops in Adams, Franklin counties on Sept. 17
Attorney General Josh Shapiro's campaign announced on Friday that the gubernatorial candidate will make campaign stops in Adams, Franklin, Blair, and Fulton counties on Sept. 17. He will, according to a release, "meet with voters, listen to their concerns, and talk about his plans to defend our freedoms, improve our...
Watch live: Shippensburg at Northern 6:40 p.m. Friday September 16
The Shippensburg Greyhounds travel to Northern York for the Colonial Division opener. Pregame show at 6:40 p.m. Game time 7:00. Matt Kellam and JD Davidson bring you the play-by-play on Mid Penn Broadcasting and 93.9 FM Country Gold Radio. Click here or photo to watch.
Football preview: Trojans travel to take on 0-3 Rams
Yes, Central Dauphin has an 0-3 record in football, a record that seems pretty strange sitting next to that school’s name. But CD has been a proud football program in recent years and the Rams have lost mostly competitive games to some good teams — Central York, Wilson and Coatesville.
Huntingdon County feed store closing after nearly a century in business
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Laney’s Feed Mill, a Huntingdon staple since its inception in 1930, is closing at the end of next month. The store’s last day is Saturday, October 29, after current owner John Rader said it’s time to finally close up. “I said I was going to retire from here,” Rader said. […]
wfmd.com
Intersection Work To Begin Monday In Washington County
It will take place at US 40 at the Greenbriar State Park entrance. Boonsboro, Md (KM) The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration says work will begin this coming Monday in the Boonsboro area on an intersection improvement project. Crews will be working at US 40 at the entrance...
Teen girl missing from central Pa. found safe: police
A 12-year-old girl who ran away from her Franklin County home has been found safe, police said. Waynesboro police said Thursday that Natalia Baumgardner was located. No additional details were released. Baumgardner’s guardian had last seen her Monday on Grandview Avenue.
Girl dies in crash in Allegany County
A child died in a crash in western Maryland. Six other people involved in the crash were hospitalized.
Boating and fishing access areas in central Pennsylvania closed for construction
A pair of Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission’s fishing and boating access areas in central Pennsylvania will be closed temporarily for improvements to their parking areas beginning Monday, September 19. The Middletown access will be closed through October 5, while the Walker access will be closed through September 30.
When will the snowflakes fly in Central PA? Here’s a look back at early snowfalls
(WTAJ) — While there will still be some more warm days coming our way, you may have noticed, that the days are shorter and summer is losing its grip. It is the time of the year when everyone begins to wonder when the snowflakes will start to fly. While we are not forecasting that in […]
Ocean City Today
Altoona man faces numerous charges in fatal Berlin crash
Charges have been filed in a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred last September near the intersection of Route 50 and 610. Brian P. Riley, 48, of Altoona, Pennsylvania faces several felony and misdemeanor charges including negligent manslaughter for his involvement in the crash. On Sept. 18, 2021, Maryland State Police...
Missing Waynesboro girl found safe
WAYNESBORO, Pa. — Update: Waynesboro Police have confirmed that Baumgardner has been found and is safe. Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl in Franklin County. Natalia Baumgardner, of Waynesboro, was last seen Monday at her home on Grandview Avenue, police say. Police believe she may have run...
Maryland residents outraged over proposed rezoning in Frederick County
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — There’s a big divide over the future of a landmark in Frederick Maryland… Sugarloaf Mountain. The County Council heard new amendments to the ‘Sugarloaf Plan’ Tuesday. The current rezoning plan paves the way for more development, but with restrictions. Councilman Phil Dacey proposed two changes in the meeting, one […]
Arrest made in Blair County construction crime wave
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Williamsburg man faces dozens of felony charges after state police discovered hundreds of thousands of dollars in excavating equipment stolen from around the area. Wayne Baker, 46, is facing a slew of charges after police say he was the leader of a group of people who traveled around Blair […]
