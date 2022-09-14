ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, PA

thesportspage.blog

Tavon Cooper carries G-A over Waynesboro

GREENCASTLE — Greencastle-Antrim, trying to halt an eight-year losing streak to its rival, Waynesboro, found itself in a 21-21 tie in the third quarter Friday night. Then running back Tavon Cooper took over and worked some magic, helping the Blue Devils prevail 35-21 in their Mid Penn Colonial opener at Kaley Field.
WAYNESBORO, PA
thesportspage.blog

Chambersburg roundup: Volleyball team plays CV tough

Cumberland Valley 3, Chambersburg 0: The Trojans gave Cumberland Valley a battle Thursday on the road in a Mid Penn Commonwealth match, but ultimately were defeated 3-0. CV won two close games, 25-22 and 25-23, before taking a 25-17 verdict in the final set. “Tonight we played with more emotion...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
thesportspage.blog

September 17, 2022

September 17, 2022
GREENCASTLE, PA
thesportspage.blog

CD’s run game eclipses Trojan passing in 42-35 win

COLONIAL PARK — For a change, Chambersburg did a lot of things right when playing Central Dauphin in football. Unfortunately, one thing the Trojans couldn’t do — stop the run — proved to be too big of a hurdle and the Rams rallied for a 42-35 Mid Penn Commonwealth victory at Landis Field on Friday night.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
thesportspage.blog

Listen live: Chambersburg at Central Dauphin 6:30 p.m. Friday September 16

The Chambersburg Trojans travel to Central Dauphin for the Mid Penn Commonwealth opener. Pregame show at 6:30 and kickoff at 7:00. Garry Kline and Ed Gotwals bring you the play-by-play on Mid Penn Broadcasting.Due to video restrictions at Central Dauphin the broadcast will be audio only. Click here or photo to listen.
HARRISBURG, PA
thesportspage.blog

G-A roundup: Girls soccer wins huge test vs. Northern

Greencastle-Antrim 3, Northern York 1: In a huge Mid Penn Colonial game Thursday night at Kaley Field between two unbeaten teams, the Blue Devils’ offense and defense worked together to produce a victory over the Polar Bears. “It was a huge win tonight — with all respect to the...
GREENCASTLE, PA
thesportspage.blog

Football preview: Trojans travel to take on 0-3 Rams

Yes, Central Dauphin has an 0-3 record in football, a record that seems pretty strange sitting next to that school’s name. But CD has been a proud football program in recent years and the Rams have lost mostly competitive games to some good teams — Central York, Wilson and Coatesville.
HARRISBURG, PA
wfmd.com

Intersection Work To Begin Monday In Washington County

It will take place at US 40 at the Greenbriar State Park entrance. Boonsboro, Md (KM) The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration says work will begin this coming Monday in the Boonsboro area on an intersection improvement project. Crews will be working at US 40 at the entrance...
News Break
Politics
Ocean City Today

Altoona man faces numerous charges in fatal Berlin crash

Charges have been filed in a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred last September near the intersection of Route 50 and 610. Brian P. Riley, 48, of Altoona, Pennsylvania faces several felony and misdemeanor charges including negligent manslaughter for his involvement in the crash. On Sept. 18, 2021, Maryland State Police...
ALTOONA, PA
FOX 43

Missing Waynesboro girl found safe

WAYNESBORO, Pa. — Update: Waynesboro Police have confirmed that Baumgardner has been found and is safe. Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl in Franklin County. Natalia Baumgardner, of Waynesboro, was last seen Monday at her home on Grandview Avenue, police say. Police believe she may have run...
WAYNESBORO, PA
WTAJ

Arrest made in Blair County construction crime wave

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Williamsburg man faces dozens of felony charges after state police discovered hundreds of thousands of dollars in excavating equipment stolen from around the area. Wayne Baker, 46, is facing a slew of charges after police say he was the leader of a group of people who traveled around Blair […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA

