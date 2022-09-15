ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phone Arena

The best accessories for your Apple Life: Spigen's cases, stands, and batteries

Advertorial by Spigen: the opinions expressed in this story may not reflect the positions of PhoneArena!. Spigen is long known for being a high-quality case manufacturer thanks to a wide portfolio of products that fit great, feel great, and protect devices reliably. In recent years, the company has branched out into making all sorts of accessories to cover consumer needs and currently, the Spigen store is the one-stop shop to buy everything you might need for your brand-new iPhone 14, Apple Watch Ultra or Series 8, iPads, and many many other tech devices.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Regular iPhone 15 models tipped to get the Dynamic Island but not a high refresh rate

At least one iPhone 14 Pro display feature will trickle down to standard iPhone 15 models, per a new rumor. After five years, Apple has introduced a notch replacement, but the pill-shaped Dynamic Island is limited to the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. The cutout is not static and doesn't only exist to house Face ID components and the front camera, but can also let you check system alerts and current activities in process such as a game score. The Dynamic Island can also be expanded for more details about an activity.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Is your iPhone 14 Pro shaking while recording video? You're not alone (VIDEO)

It seems that some iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max users are having problems when using their phones' rear camera systems in conjunction with some third-party apps. On Reddit, subscriber Bootaymole wrote, "So I’ve been experiencing my camera shaking uncontrollably whenever I open Snapchat or use the camera for Instagram. However, I don’t run into any issues when I use the regular camera app."
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Why minor iPhone 14 updates should make iPhone 13 and SE 3 owners happy

The standard iPhone 14 models are minor upgrades over their 2021 counterparts, and this might be a good thing for... iPhone 13 owners. Apple has replaced the iPhone 13 mini with the bigger 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus, probably in the hopes of attracting consumers who wanted a larger screen and bigger battery in a non-Pro phone but one analyst believes the strategy has failed as early data shows that most buyers are gravitating towards the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Score a Galaxy S22 Ultra for up to 79% off for a limited time

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is undoubtedly one of the best phones of 2022 but its steep price prevents many people from getting it. If you fall amongst that lot, you can save a whopping $950 on the phone if you are willing to trade in an older device, but if you don't have anything to swap, you can still get an instant $150 discount.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Are the AirPods Pro 2 waterproof?

The AirPods Pro 2 are Apple’s most high-end earbuds… period. They aim to be the best of what Apple has to offer and come equipped with Spatial Audio, advanced Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and a plethora of other useful features. But are they waterproof? Almost all smartphones tend...
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Dynamic Island might have been a last-minute addition made by Apple

Arguably the most exciting new feature on the iPhone 14 Pro models is the Dynamic Island. Judging from the reaction that this writer and others had when Apple showed off the shape-shifting "notchification center" (thanks to loyal reader MsPooks for that one), you might think that Apple knew exactly what the reaction was going to be once it showed off the most famous Island since Gilligan's.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Take a look at Vivo's second foldable, the X Fold Plus

It was back this past April when Chinese phone manufacturer Vivo unveiled the X Fold, its first foldable handset. The device, however, was limited to domestic sales. We aren't sure yet what Vivo has in mind for its upcoming foldable, the X Fold Plus. The Vivo X Fold Plus recently...
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Customers storm Apple stores as the iPhone 14 hits shelves

Happy iPhone day! Today, September 16th marks the start of general availability for 3 out of the 4 new iPhone 14 models. The first iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Max units have finally made their way to Apple stores throughout the world. The iPhone 14 Plus, the wildcard of this year’s lineup, is somewhat late to the party and will be available in October.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

You might experience a Wi-Fi issue while setting up your iPhone 14 for the first time

Many people worldwide are finally receiving their iPhone 14 handsets. And if you are one of them, you should know that you might experience a minor setback the first time you boot up your new device. As MacRumors first reported, Apple confirmed in a memo that an iOS 16 bug may prevent its latest phones from connecting to open Wi-Fi networks, thus impacting the activation process.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Toggle off two features to cool down your Pixel 6 and improve the battery life

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro owners recently were suffering from a problem as their devices were running so hot and the batteries were draining so fast that some ran out of fuel by the middle of the day. Google's September update supposedly fixed the problem, but not for those on Verizon who did not get the update sent until late last week. From this writer's personal experience, those files have yet to be received.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

The M1 iPad Pro can run a desktop OS - Apple just won't let it

The iPad Pro (especially the 12.9” version) is by far the most advanced dedicated tablet on the market, at least hardware-wise. With the introduction of the M1 chip to the iPad lineup, Apple has managed to consolidate its position as an undisputed leader in the market. But there is...
COMPUTERS
Phone Arena

Samsung Galaxies may get satellite connectivity, too

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Not to be outdone by Apple and Huawei, Samsung is planning to incorporate satellite connectivity options in its Galaxy phones as well, hints leakster Ricciolo. It is not hard to fathom why, as Apple made a big fuss out of something that won't be available until November, and will work in limited ways only in the US and Canada for now.
