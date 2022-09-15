Read full article on original website
Phone Arena
The best accessories for your Apple Life: Spigen's cases, stands, and batteries
Advertorial by Spigen: the opinions expressed in this story may not reflect the positions of PhoneArena!. Spigen is long known for being a high-quality case manufacturer thanks to a wide portfolio of products that fit great, feel great, and protect devices reliably. In recent years, the company has branched out into making all sorts of accessories to cover consumer needs and currently, the Spigen store is the one-stop shop to buy everything you might need for your brand-new iPhone 14, Apple Watch Ultra or Series 8, iPads, and many many other tech devices.
Phone Arena
Regular iPhone 15 models tipped to get the Dynamic Island but not a high refresh rate
At least one iPhone 14 Pro display feature will trickle down to standard iPhone 15 models, per a new rumor. After five years, Apple has introduced a notch replacement, but the pill-shaped Dynamic Island is limited to the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. The cutout is not static and doesn't only exist to house Face ID components and the front camera, but can also let you check system alerts and current activities in process such as a game score. The Dynamic Island can also be expanded for more details about an activity.
Phone Arena
Is your iPhone 14 Pro shaking while recording video? You're not alone (VIDEO)
It seems that some iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max users are having problems when using their phones' rear camera systems in conjunction with some third-party apps. On Reddit, subscriber Bootaymole wrote, "So I’ve been experiencing my camera shaking uncontrollably whenever I open Snapchat or use the camera for Instagram. However, I don’t run into any issues when I use the regular camera app."
Phone Arena
Why minor iPhone 14 updates should make iPhone 13 and SE 3 owners happy
The standard iPhone 14 models are minor upgrades over their 2021 counterparts, and this might be a good thing for... iPhone 13 owners. Apple has replaced the iPhone 13 mini with the bigger 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus, probably in the hopes of attracting consumers who wanted a larger screen and bigger battery in a non-Pro phone but one analyst believes the strategy has failed as early data shows that most buyers are gravitating towards the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max.
Phone Arena
Score a Galaxy S22 Ultra for up to 79% off for a limited time
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is undoubtedly one of the best phones of 2022 but its steep price prevents many people from getting it. If you fall amongst that lot, you can save a whopping $950 on the phone if you are willing to trade in an older device, but if you don't have anything to swap, you can still get an instant $150 discount.
Phone Arena
Are the AirPods Pro 2 waterproof?
The AirPods Pro 2 are Apple’s most high-end earbuds… period. They aim to be the best of what Apple has to offer and come equipped with Spatial Audio, advanced Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and a plethora of other useful features. But are they waterproof? Almost all smartphones tend...
Phone Arena
FaceTime and iMessage not working properly on iPhone 14 series: Apple has a fix
Every time a new major software update is released, early adopters tend to experience issues with the operating system. On that note, Apple has come out with a support document where it warns buyers of a certain problem regarding FaceTime and Messages on the new iPhone 14 series. (via 9to5mac)
Phone Arena
Tablet shipments continue to decline. Apple remains the leader in a dying market.
Tablets are in a weird spot right now. Once hailed as the successors to laptops, tablets have not managed to live up to most people’s expectations. Barring a small period of growth during the COVID-19 pandemic, the tablet market has been in a decline for quite some time now.
Phone Arena
Dynamic Island might have been a last-minute addition made by Apple
Arguably the most exciting new feature on the iPhone 14 Pro models is the Dynamic Island. Judging from the reaction that this writer and others had when Apple showed off the shape-shifting "notchification center" (thanks to loyal reader MsPooks for that one), you might think that Apple knew exactly what the reaction was going to be once it showed off the most famous Island since Gilligan's.
Phone Arena
Take a look at Vivo's second foldable, the X Fold Plus
It was back this past April when Chinese phone manufacturer Vivo unveiled the X Fold, its first foldable handset. The device, however, was limited to domestic sales. We aren't sure yet what Vivo has in mind for its upcoming foldable, the X Fold Plus. The Vivo X Fold Plus recently...
Phone Arena
Customers storm Apple stores as the iPhone 14 hits shelves
Happy iPhone day! Today, September 16th marks the start of general availability for 3 out of the 4 new iPhone 14 models. The first iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Max units have finally made their way to Apple stores throughout the world. The iPhone 14 Plus, the wildcard of this year’s lineup, is somewhat late to the party and will be available in October.
Phone Arena
You might experience a Wi-Fi issue while setting up your iPhone 14 for the first time
Many people worldwide are finally receiving their iPhone 14 handsets. And if you are one of them, you should know that you might experience a minor setback the first time you boot up your new device. As MacRumors first reported, Apple confirmed in a memo that an iOS 16 bug may prevent its latest phones from connecting to open Wi-Fi networks, thus impacting the activation process.
Phone Arena
Toggle off two features to cool down your Pixel 6 and improve the battery life
Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro owners recently were suffering from a problem as their devices were running so hot and the batteries were draining so fast that some ran out of fuel by the middle of the day. Google's September update supposedly fixed the problem, but not for those on Verizon who did not get the update sent until late last week. From this writer's personal experience, those files have yet to be received.
Phone Arena
YouTube can now force users to watch as many as 10 ads in a roll
There are few things that can grind a user’s gears as much as an endless barrage of ads. Unfortunately, many free services rely on ad revenue and, by extension, bombard their users in order to make profits. YouTube even more so, with its controversial model of monetisation. But where...
Phone Arena
The M1 iPad Pro can run a desktop OS - Apple just won't let it
The iPad Pro (especially the 12.9” version) is by far the most advanced dedicated tablet on the market, at least hardware-wise. With the introduction of the M1 chip to the iPad lineup, Apple has managed to consolidate its position as an undisputed leader in the market. But there is...
Phone Arena
Samsung Galaxies may get satellite connectivity, too
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Not to be outdone by Apple and Huawei, Samsung is planning to incorporate satellite connectivity options in its Galaxy phones as well, hints leakster Ricciolo. It is not hard to fathom why, as Apple made a big fuss out of something that won't be available until November, and will work in limited ways only in the US and Canada for now.
Phone Arena
No USB-C! Portless iPhone 15: Apple drops five major hints live on air before killing charging port!
By now, we've all heard about the European Union's new mandate that aims to get virtually all mobile devices to use USB-C by fall 2024. Of course, Android phone-makers would be pretty much unaffected by the new law since even budget Android phones nowadays are either already using USB-C or switching to the port anyway...
Phone Arena
Dynamic Island on my Pixel 6! Android to copy best iPhone 14 Pro feature: Samsung users will love it
We’ve talked about this a million times before… There’s no denying that both Android and iPhone take inspiration from each other. And, as I’ve said, most of the time, this is great news for us, the end users, who sometimes get a taste of the best of both worlds!
Phone Arena
Best Buy has the beastly Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra on sale at its highest discounts yet
Although Samsung's extensive fall Discover sales event is technically not over yet, by far the greatest deal on the company's best tablet right now comes from Best Buy rather than the manufacturer's official US website. This is only available today (Sunday, September 18), improving on the already substantial discounts offered...
Phone Arena
Pixel 7 Pro benchmark reveals unchanged CPU specs and a desperately needed upgrade
The Tensor 2 chip that will power the Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro might use generations-old CPU cores and offer only marginally better performance than the OG Tensor but may boast an improved GPU and better artificial intelligence capabilities. The Tensor was Google's first in-house chip, made in collaboration...
