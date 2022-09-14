Read full article on original website
Rice to Begin Updating Home Water Meters Later This Month
RICE -- Rice plans to begin upgrading water meters within the homes of residents starting later this month. During Monday's city council meeting, the council will look to approve a formal letter that will be sent to homeowners regarding the water meter changeout and how to schedule your appointment for replacement.
Stearns County Commissioners Considering 2023 Budget Proposal
ST. CLOUD -- Stearns County commissioners got a look at the 2023 proposed budget at their board meeting Tuesday. The county's budget committee is recommending spending just over $8,000,000 more which is an increase of 4.52%. The resulting tax levy is nearly $3.8-million or an increase of 4.33%. County officials...
Housing Market Continues to Cool in Tri-County Area
UNDATED -- The housing market continues to cool down in the tri-county area. Minnesota Realtors says in Benton County new listings so far this year are at 424, which is down 10 percent. Closed sales are at 356, down four percent. And the median sales price is $270,000, up over 12 percent.
Coon Rapids Man Indicted for Threatening a U.S. Senator
MINNEAPOLIS – A federal grand jury returned an indictment against a Coon Rapids man for making interstate threats against a U.S. Senator. According to court documents on June 11, 2022, 35-year-old Brendon Daugherty left two voicemail messages on the field office telephone of a U.S. Senator located outside of Minnesota. Both messages contained threats of violence directed at the U.S. Senator.
Sartell Schools Emphasizing Instruction, Mental Health Support
SARTELL -- The new school year is off to a great start inside the Sartell-St. Stephen School District. Superintendent Jeff Ridlehoover says there is a lot of enthusiasm, laughter and learning inside each building. He says some of their district wide goals this year will focus on student instruction and...
Superintendent: ROCORI Showing Good Enrollment to Start Fall
COLD SPRING -- ROCORI Superintendent John Thein says the district is seeing good enrollment to start the new school year. Really our enrollment is up a little, over our original budget estimate, and that's good news. The growth is coming in the secondary schools. We thought we would have some families attend this school year that would have overloaded classes in the elementary schools, but they made a different decision.
Stolen Bike in Waite Park; Trailers Stolen in St. Cloud and Paynesville
Waite Park Police is reporting a bike stolen from the 10 block of 7th Avenue North. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says the bike was taken from the front steps of a residence. Mages indicates it is a Mongoose bike, black and white in color with gold pedals and a black kick stand.
Proctor Man Charged With Online Solicitation
STEARNS COUNTY -- A Proctor, Minnesota man is facing three felony charges after allegedly soliciting an undercover St. Cloud Police Investigator. Police officials say 28-year-old Joseph Farley logged onto an online chat room and began a sexual conversation with what he thought was a 15-year-old girl. Farley exchanged text messages and pictures on two separate occasions in July.
Apple Related Events in Minnesota this Weekend
There are many events in Minnesota involving apples this weekend. Amy Barrett from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON. She says La Crescent in southeast Minnesota is hosting Applefest which includes arts and crafts, a car show, apple pies, and a parade on Sunday. Barrett says Appleton, Minnesota has their own Applefest which includes art, a parade, and family fun. In Excelsior, Minnesota they are having Apple Days which is a 2-day event that will take place Friday and Saturday.
Central Minnesota’s Best Apple Orchard’s Are Bringing In The Fall Season
Do you have a favorite apple orchard that you love to visit every year? Maybe you want to make it a priority to visit as many as you can before the snow flies. This list may help you discover new locations, and help you line up your fall apple orchard weekend schedule Take a look.
CSB/SJU Releases 2022-23 Fine Arts Programming Series
COLLEGEVILLE -- Music, dance, comedy and more await you this year at the College of Saint Benedict and Saint John's University. The institutions have announced their 2022-23 Fine Arts Programming series. Executive Director Tanya Gertz says she puts a lot of time and research into which artists to bring to...
Man Found Guilty of Bias Crimes Against Cold Spring Family
ST. CLOUD -- A Stearns County jury has convicted a Richmond man for a series of crimes against a bi-racial family in Cold Spring. Thirty-three-year-old Benton Beyer has been found guilty of stalking, violations of harassment restraining orders, 1st-degree criminal damage to property, theft of a motor vehicle, and multiple counts of 2nd-degree assault.
The Ledge In Waite Park Is Hosting A Flannel Fest Event In October
The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park is hosting its first-ever Flannel Fest event on October 1st. Eventgoers must be 21 to attend. Advance tickets cost $35 or you can pay $40 at the door. The event is slated to run from 4-10 p.m. and will include games, contests and music....
Brew Park Now Open – Eat & Drink While Your Dog Plays in Plymouth
This is a great idea. If you have been traveling with your dog, and you'd like to stop, let your dog out to get some exercise and do their business this is a new place to do that!. Brew Park is now open in Plymouth. Not only can you dog...
Get Youth Outdoors Day A Big Success
CLEAR LAKE -- More than 60 young people learned about the outdoors, shooting sports, and the construction trades. The Union Sportsmen’s Alliance 10th Annual Get Youth Outdoors Day was last Sunday at Wild Marsh Sporting Clays in Clear Lake. The event works to instill an appreciation of the outdoors...
How Is This Possible? Meet ‘Chippy’ The Tame Chipmunk From Clear Lake, Minnesota
I had band practice last night after work at my bandmate's house in Clear Lake, Minnesota. I arrived a little bit early, and was just getting my keyboard and equipment out of the car and bringing it into the garage when this cute little chipmunk just about ran right up to me!
Minnesota’s “Longest Running” Flight Breakfast Is 90 Minutes From Saint Cloud
Feeling the need for some adventure this weekend? Why not take the trip down to Hector Minnesota and partake in what has been claimed as the longest-running flight breakfast in Minnesota this Sunday? The breakfast is in its 80th year and offers up some fun experiences for kids of any age.
Authorities Investigating Fatal Crash in Todd County
LONG PRAIRIE -- Authorities are investigating a fatal crash in Todd County Monday morning. The incident happened around 8:45 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 27 and County Road 219 in Bruce Township. The Minnesota State Patrol says 55-year-old Lashel Oliver of Burtrum was heading east on Highway 27 when...
Hopkins Man Sentenced to Life In Prison for Overdose Deaths
ST. PAUL – A Hopkins man has been sentenced to life in prison for distributing controlled substances, including fentanyl, which resulted in the deaths of 11 people and caused serious injuries to four people. From 2014 through December 6, 2016, 31-year-old Aaron Broussard received controlled substances, including fentanyl, from...
Man Killed with Head On Crash with Semi Near Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA -- A man was killed in a head-on crash with a semi. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened on Highway 29 north of Alexandria at about 2:15 p.m. Wednesday. A car driven by 29-year-old Ryan Halvorson of Alexandria was going south when it struck a northbound semi driven by 65-year-old Steven Ballou of Pennington.
