Coon Rapids Man Indicted for Threatening a U.S. Senator

MINNEAPOLIS – A federal grand jury returned an indictment against a Coon Rapids man for making interstate threats against a U.S. Senator. According to court documents on June 11, 2022, 35-year-old Brendon Daugherty left two voicemail messages on the field office telephone of a U.S. Senator located outside of Minnesota. Both messages contained threats of violence directed at the U.S. Senator.
Superintendent: ROCORI Showing Good Enrollment to Start Fall

COLD SPRING -- ROCORI Superintendent John Thein says the district is seeing good enrollment to start the new school year. Really our enrollment is up a little, over our original budget estimate, and that's good news. The growth is coming in the secondary schools. We thought we would have some families attend this school year that would have overloaded classes in the elementary schools, but they made a different decision.
Proctor Man Charged With Online Solicitation

STEARNS COUNTY -- A Proctor, Minnesota man is facing three felony charges after allegedly soliciting an undercover St. Cloud Police Investigator. Police officials say 28-year-old Joseph Farley logged onto an online chat room and began a sexual conversation with what he thought was a 15-year-old girl. Farley exchanged text messages and pictures on two separate occasions in July.
Apple Related Events in Minnesota this Weekend

There are many events in Minnesota involving apples this weekend. Amy Barrett from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON. She says La Crescent in southeast Minnesota is hosting Applefest which includes arts and crafts, a car show, apple pies, and a parade on Sunday. Barrett says Appleton, Minnesota has their own Applefest which includes art, a parade, and family fun. In Excelsior, Minnesota they are having Apple Days which is a 2-day event that will take place Friday and Saturday.
Get Youth Outdoors Day A Big Success

CLEAR LAKE -- More than 60 young people learned about the outdoors, shooting sports, and the construction trades. The Union Sportsmen’s Alliance 10th Annual Get Youth Outdoors Day was last Sunday at Wild Marsh Sporting Clays in Clear Lake. The event works to instill an appreciation of the outdoors...
98.1 Minnesota's New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota.

