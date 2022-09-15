Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
'Like Chornobyl': Wary Ukrainians Return to Ruined Towns After Russian Retreat
BALAKLIIA, Ukraine (Reuters) - Joy, trepidation and grief flickered across the face of Nataliia Yelistratova as she sat next to her husband on a special train back to their home town of Balakliia that Ukraine recaptured last week after six months of Russian occupation. The town - which had a...
US News and World Report
China's Xi Urges Russia and Other Countries to Work at Preventing 'Colour Revolutions'
BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday called on Russia and other members of a regional grouping to support each other in preventing foreign powers from instigating "colour revolutions" - popular uprisings that have shaken former Communist nations - in their countries. Speaking in Uzbekistan at a summit...
US News and World Report
Hungary's Orban Aims to Block Extension of EU's Russia Sanctions -Report
BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban expects European Union leaders to start talks on extending sanctions on Russia in the autumn but Budapest would try to block the move, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reported, citing unidentified sources. Orban, a harsh critic of EU sanctions on Moscow over its...
US News and World Report
Russia Has Likely Extended Locations It Is Prepared to Strike, UK Says
(Reuters) - Russia has likely extended the locations it is prepared to strike in a move to undermine the morale of the Ukrainian government and people, the British military said on Sunday. Russia has increased its targeting of civilian infrastructure even where it probably perceives no immediate military effect during...
U.K.・
US News and World Report
Russia's Putin Says Erdogan Helping to End War but Zelenskiy Not Ready for Talks
SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday praised Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's efforts to end the war in Ukraine, but said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was not prepared to hold peace talks. Speaking at a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Uzbekistan, Putin said Erdogan was always proposing...
US News and World Report
Crash Victims in Southern China Were on COVID Quarantine Bus
BEIJING (Reuters) -The victims of a bus crash which killed 27 people and injured a further 20 in southwest China's Guizhou province were in an official government health vehicle and were being transported for COVID reasons, local media reported on Sunday. The accident took place in the early hours of...
US News and World Report
Earthquake Again Felt in Taiwan's Capital Taipei
TAIPEI (Reuters) - Buildings shook again in Taipei on Sunday as another earthquake rattled the island, following a strong temblor earlier in the day with its epicentre in Taiwan's southeast. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; editing by Christian Schmollinger)
US News and World Report
Jordan Steps up Curbs on Political Dissent - HRW
AMMAN (Reuters) - Jordanian authorities have in the last four years intensified persecution and harassment of political opponents and ordinary citizens using a string of laws to silence critical voices, Human Rights Watch said on Sunday.Authorities used vague laws to detain, interrogate and harass journalists, political activists, members of political parties and independent trade unions, and their family members, and restricted their access to basic rights to quash political dissent, the rights group said in a report.“There is an urgent need to address the downward spiral on rights we are seeing in Jordan today,” said Lama Fakih, Middle East director at Human Rights Watch.
US News and World Report
Protests Break Out at Funeral of Iranian Woman Who Died After Morals Arrest
DUBAI (Reuters) - Protests broke out in western Iran on Saturday at the funeral of a young woman who died after being detained by morality police enforcing strict hijab rules, and security forces used tear gas to disperse demonstrators. Videos posted on social media showed protesters shouting anti-government slogans after...
US News and World Report
Brazil's Bolsonaro Draws Heat for Pointed Campaign Speech Before Queen's Funeral
RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was accused by opposition figures on Sunday of turning his trip to London for Queen Elizabeth's funeral into an election campaign event, in what critics said was his latest attack on Brazil's reputation. Bolsonaro flew to London just two weeks before...
US News and World Report
Turkish Troops, Militants Clash on Syrian Border -Ministry
ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Militants carried out an attack with a rocket launcher on a Turkish military post near the Syrian border on Sunday, killing one soldier and wounding another, Turkey's defence ministry said. It did not identify the militants, but Turkish forces are in conflict in that region with the...
US News and World Report
Colombian Officials, Dissident FARC Hold Meeting With View Toward Peace Talks
(Reuters) -Colombian government representatives have met with members of an armed group that grew out of the demobilized FARC rebels to explore potential peace talks, the two sides said in a statement. Signed by a United Nations representative, the Norway government as international observers, and a representative of a group...
US News and World Report
Sri Lanka to Present Debt Restructuring, IMF Bailout Plans to Creditors
LONDON (Reuters) - Crisis-hit Sri Lanka will make a presentation to its international creditors on Friday, laying out the full extent of its economic troubles and plans for a debt restructuring and multi-billion dollar International Monetary Fund bailout. Years of economic mismanagement combined with the COVID-19 pandemic have left Sri...
US News and World Report
Frugal Is the New Cool for Young Chinese as Economy Falters
BEIJING (Reuters) - Before the pandemic, Doris Fu imagined a different future for herself and her family: new car, bigger apartment, fine dining on weekends and holidays on tropical islands. Instead, the 39-year old Shanghai marketing consultant is one of many Chinese in their 20s and 30s cutting spending and...
US News and World Report
France to Recognise State of Natural Disaster in Guadeloupe After Fiona, Macron Says
PARIS (Reuters) - France will recognise a state of natural disaster for Guadeloupe after heavy rain tied to the powerful storm Fiona caused flooding in the French Caribbean island, killing one man, President Emmanuel Macron said on Twitter on Sunday. "In the aftermath of storm Fiona my thoughts go to...
US News and World Report
Maldives Hopes for First U.S. Embassy Late This Year or Early Next
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Maldives hopes to see the United States open a first embassy in the country at the end of the year, or early next, and the Indian Ocean state hopes to reopen its embassy in Washington by the end of this year, the Maldivian foreign minister said on Sunday.
US News and World Report
Messages Point to Plan to Kill Argentine Vice President: Local Media
BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Messages revealed in court appeared to show a pre-meditated plan to kill Argentina's vice president before a failed assassination attempt earlier this month, local media reported on Thursday. The attempted attack on Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner has rocked the South American country's already rough-and-tumble politics, with...
US News and World Report
Exclusive-Zelenskiy Suggests Resuming Russia Ammonia Exports in Exchange for POWs, Kremlin Says No
KYIV (Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday he would only back the idea of reopening Russian ammonia exports through Ukraine if Moscow handed back prisoners of war (POWs), an idea the Kremlin quickly rejected. In an interview, Zelenskiy told Reuters he had proposed the arrangement to the United...
US News and World Report
Queen of Soviet Pop Assails Putin's War in Ukraine
LONDON (Reuters) - Alla Pugacheva, the queen of Soviet pop music, on Sunday denounced President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine which she said was killing soldiers for illusory aims, burdening ordinary people and turning Russia into a global pariah. Since the Feb. 24 invasion, Russia has cracked down on dissent,...
US News and World Report
Russia Turns to Recruiting Trucks, Big Wages to Woo Volunteer Soldiers
(Reuters) - The Russian army, seeking contract soldiers for what it calls the "special military operation" in Ukraine, is using mobile recruiting trucks to attract volunteers, offering nearly $3,000 a month as an incentive. A special unit stationed one such truck in a central park in the southern Russian city...
