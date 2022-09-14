Read full article on original website
Reducing transport and industry emissions won't stop climate change- Scientists
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres recently said, "Half of humanity is in the grip of floods, droughts, forest fires, and hurricanes, yet we continue to burn biofuels." We have a choice—collective effort or collective suicide. It is in our hands to choose. 'These words only express their frustration. Today, Pakistan has been ravaged by the worst rains in six decades.
The most powerful laser in the U.S. will have a three-quadrillion-watt maximum output
A laser at the University of Michigan, which is set to be the most powerful in the United States, is preparing to send its first laser pulses into an experimental target, a press statement explains. The laser, named the Zetawatt-Equivalent Ultrashort pulse laser System, or Zeus, will be used to...
Fossil fuel reserves contain 3.5 tn tonnes of CO2: database
Burning the world's remaining fossil fuel reserves would unleash 3.5 trillion tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions -- seven times the remaining carbon budget to cap global heating at 1.5C -- according to the first public inventory of hydrocarbons released Monday. All told, the remaining fossil fuel reserves contain seven times the emissions of the carbon budget for 1.5C. "We have very little time to address the remaining carbon budget, said Rebecca Byrnes, deputy Director of Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty, who helped compile the registry.
Nearly 90 Percent of the World Isn't Following Us on Ukraine | Opinion
Our familiar system of global political and economic alliances is shifting, and nothing has made this change clearer than the varied reactions to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. While the United States and its closest allies in Europe and Asia have imposed tough economic sanctions on Moscow, 87 percent of the world's population has declined to follow us. Economic sanctions have united our adversaries in shared resistance. Less predictably, the outbreak of Cold War II, has also led countries that were once partners or non-aligned to become increasingly multi-aligned.
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Find Extra-Terrestrial Water Inside Winchcombe Meteorite That Crashed in UK Last Year
A meteorite that fell in the UK the year before contained extraterrestrial water, a discovery that is the first of its kind. It is also believed that the Winchcombe meteorite, which fell into a Gloucestershire town's driveway in February of last year, may contain information about the origin of the planet's vast oceans.
The Weather Channel
Refreezing the Earth’s Poles Isn’t Just Achievable, But Also ‘Cheap’, New Study Proposes
From excruciating heatwaves in India and Europe and ruinous droughts in Afghanistan to devastating floods in Pakistan and unprecedented storms in the Far East, the consequences of climate change and global warming are being felt around the world. But while their direct impact on human life is larger in the tropical and temperate zones (where a majority of the population lives), their toll on the planet’s overall well-being is heavier at the Earth’s poles.
Slate
The Woman King Softens the Truth of the Slave Trade
The Woman King, directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood and written by Maria Bello and Dana Stevens, portrays the ancient West African Kingdom of Dahomey (today’s Republic of Benin) and its legendary all-women regiment, the Agodjie. The film, which opens this weekend, is a vision of Black female power, starring Viola Davis, Sheila Atim, Thuso Mbedu, and Lashana Lynch; its promotional material blurbs a review from Variety that calls the movie “the Gladiator of our time.” But how does The Woman King handle another part of Dahomey’s history—the kingdom’s involvement in the slave trade? At a time when the participation of African rulers and middlemen in the Atlantic slave trade gets described by Americans who want to divert attention from their own responsibility for the history of slavery as “African complicity,” this film’s task is delicate, indeed.
Climate ‘points of no return’ may be much closer than we thought
A new study that reassesed decades of work of climate "tipping points" has revealed they are more numerous and closer to being triggered than researchers initially feared.
AOL Corp
The shrinking realm: Queen Elizabeth’s Commonwealth and the future of its nations
LONDON — At its height, the British Empire’s rule oversaw 531 million people — over three continents spanning from North America to Oceania. It was once said that the sun never set on the British Empire, but as years passed, the monarchy’s global reach began to decline.
New Lunar Discovery Raises Chances Of A Moon Base
Space is known for a lot of things, but one of the most prominent features of space is its extreme temperatures. Temperatures in space can range from -400 F in the void and millions of degrees on the surface of the sun. One of the biggest obstacles to humanity’s spread into the stars is the temperature. Space is way too cold or way too hot. Or is it?
Upworthy
Dutch government to officially apologize for slavery, set up fund to heal 'historical suffering'
A period of nearly 200 years of slavery came to an end in the former Dutch colonies of Suriname and the Dutch Antilles on 1 July 1863, according to the African Studies Department at Leiden University. Now, more than a century and a half after slavery was officially abolished in the Netherlands, the Dutch government is planning to apologize for its historic role in the slave trade, reports Bloomberg. It also plans to set up a fund—which may be as big as 200 million euros ($204 million)—for projects that aim to raise awareness about the legacy of slavery, according to people familiar with the matter. The fund will be announced after an official apology for the nation's role in slavery is made by the end of this year or early 2023.
Freethink
1.7 billion years ago, Earth had a natural nuclear reactor
If you were hunting for alien intelligence, looking for a surefire signature from across the Universe of their activity, you’d have a few options. You could look for an intelligent radio broadcast, like the type humans began emitting in the 20th century. You could look for examples of planet-wide modifications, like human civilization displays when you view Earth at a high-enough resolution. You could look for artificial illumination at night, like our cities, towns, and fisheries display, visible from space.
nationalinterest.org
The Rise of the Rest: How Russia Views the Future World Order
What Russia seeks is new political leadership across the Western world that does not support a status quo that can isolate Russia from the capital and technology it needs to generate security and prosperity over the long term. Geopolitical forecasting is an imperfect art. Throughout the Cold War, the Soviets...
Mic
Two new climate reports paint a dire picture for the future of humanity
How’s your week going, like as an individual? Because collectively, things are not looking great for us. Two new studies published this week — one in the journal Science and one issued by the World Meteorological Organization — suggest that we are racing dangerously close to climate tipping points that will bring untold destruction. But you know, other than that, you all good?
