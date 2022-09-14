Read full article on original website
10 Questions With John Machacek
John Machacek, Chief Innovation Officer for the Greater Fargo Moorhead Economic Development Corporation, has worked with countless startups throughout our community over the past nine years. He knows their ups, and their downs, but most of all, he knows the questions to ask them. Here are John Machacek’s 10 questions for Paisley & Dash founder Sara Lien.
Staffing & Job Recruitment: Zack Arvidson, Mack Arvidson & Lacey Peppersack | Express Employment Professionals
Express Employment Professionals is an industry-leading staffing company with over 850 franchises across the United States. The Fargo location has been locally owned, operated and been serving thousands of businesses and job seekers in our community since opening in 1999. As the company grew, Zack Arvidson and Mack Arvidson bought...
Maplewood Park in West Fargo vandalized
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Maplewood Park in West Fargo has fallen victim to vandalism. Fortunately, the West Fargo Park District says the spray paint was cleaned up by the Park Maintenance team. They were able to get a majority off today. Their team is now working...
Disrupt: The Rebellious Future of HR
Once in a while, an event is born that shakes things up-it makes you think differently and leaves you inspired. That event is DisruptHR!. DisruptHR is the ultimate information exchange designed to energize, inform and empower thought leaders in the HR field and beyond. Over the course of an exciting evening, 14 speakers will get 5 minutes each to teach us something. Picture speed dating, but with ideas that will help transform HR and the companies they serve, as we know it. Because this is such a high-profile event, we wanted to bring it to you, our readers, by highlighting a few of the fantastic speakers you will get to hear from at the event.
Personal Lines Insurance: Ryan & the Good Neighbors State Farm – Ryan Kill Agency
LIKE A GOOD NEIGHBOR—STATE FARM IS THERE. This is not just a slogan or a catch phrase at the Ryan Kill Agency, it is their core value. They have the privilege to be there when customers celebrate some of the best moments in their lives: getting married, purchasing a home or having a child. Even though these are all celebratory events, their greatest responsibility is to be there as a resource when customers may be going through one of the worst moments in their lives such as being in a car accident, having their home go up in flames or losing someone they love unexpectedly.
Moorhead, Minnesota Giving Thousands To Some Residents
Some Minnesota residents will get money from the state. This cash could help locals deal with the high costs associated with a new home. Minnesota residents from a specific city can look forward to tax refunds. The one identified group for this benefit is homeowners. The amount set for distribution is about $800,000. Moorhead City Council voted to extend the city's property tax rebate program. This initiative will last another two years. The vote to extend the program was unanimous and the program runs until December 2024. (source)
Community Excellence & National Recognition
Thomsen Homes Makes The Inc. 5000 List For The Fourth Time. For more than 15 years, Thomsen Homes has been dedicated to elevating the experience of designing and building dream homes. They strive to go above and beyond to find a home that will fit their client’s lifestyle. They make sure their clients truly love their home. It is something they strive to do with every home they build. As true as the saying goes, Thomsen Homes helps a client to make a house a home and that has made them one of the fastest growing private companies in the United States—a distinction solidified by their fourth Inc. 5000 list naming.
In ND – Another Popular Restaurant Suddenly Closed For Good
The whole thing is just sad, restaurants that we all have come to enjoy in the past, seemingly all of a sudden post that haunted message - the apologies to the business's customers are always sincere. Some places will indulge more information on why they chose to close their doors for good. Here in Bismarck, we just had a very popular place say "Goodbye" to us recently, Whether it is a new restaurant or a business, it is always a risk when you are just starting out. Johnny Carino's first opened their doors in Fargo almost 20 years ago, and now suddenly they are closed - permanently.
Downtown runner saved by complete stranger
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It started out just like any other run for Jenika Rufer, as she jogged down a trail in familiar territory. However, she later noticed an unfamiliar follower, as a man had continued to tail her on a bike, before circling her and harassing her.
Former Moorhead Mayor suffers stroke
MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Former Moorhead Mayor Del Rae Williams suffered a stroke Wednesday, according to a Facebook post from her husband. Ron Williams says the former mayor asked him to post the update to her page. In it, he says she was taken to Sanford Hospital in Fargo around 5 p.m.
West Fargo child care center saved under new management
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s been a turbulent time for childcare in North Dakota. With closings, worker shortages and long wait lists. It’s a problem that’s unfortunately seen more downs than ups. However, that’s not the case with one daycare in West Fargo that almost saw a closure for 100 families.
Moorhead council approves TIFs for two
Two commercial construction projects – one bordering Interstate 94, the other in the newly opened east addition to the MCCARA Industrial Park – were approved by the Moorhead City Council at its regular meeting Monday. The first, and larger of the proposals, is a complex of four shop...
Fargo teacher joins race to become Moorhead School Board member
(Moorhead, MN) -- A Fargo teacher is looking for your vote to be a member of the school board in Moorhead. Lorilee Bergin is a Fargo Teacher and is a candidate for the Moorhead area Public School Board. She is looking to be a voice for teachers in the district, citing her current role in Fargo Public Schools as a key reason why she is able to represent educators.
Sendoff for ND National Guard members in Fargo
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On Wednesday, 155 North Dakota National Guard members were honored in a sendoff ceremony. The soldiers from the Fargo-based 191st Military Police Company come from 35 communities across North and South Dakota and Minnesota. Last March, the soldiers were alerted about a possible deployment overseas for...
Amtrak Empire Builder service in ND canceled, along with all other long-distance trains starting tomorrow
Amtrak will cancel all long-distance trains beginning on Thursday to avoid disruptions in advance of a potential rail worker strike later this week.
Fargo School Board to consider new Middle, High School
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo school board is considering adding a new middle and high school. The board approved the first reading of a ten-year long-range plan at Tuesday night's meeting. The plan focuses on the area near Davies High School and Bennett Elementary, which is predicted to exceed enrollment targets in the next five years.
Traffic slowed as crews clean up gravel truck tipped near 52nd Ave. S.
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Traffic is down to one lane on the road off 52nd Ave. S. near Walmart in south Fargo. A gravel truck carrying a load tipped on its side on 38th St. S. while turning to go south. The driver, who was uninjured, told Valley News Live, that it might have been loaded to the one side, causing it to tip. The truck is one of several taking loads to a nearby field for future use.
UPDATED: More than 6,100 South Fargo residents experiencing power outage
(Fargo, ND) -- Roughly 6116 Cass County Electric Cooperative members in South Fargo are currently experiencing a power outage. Crews have both been contacted and dispatched to restore the outage. As of now, the cause of the outage is unknown. Stick with WDAY Radio as more information becomes available.
Commissioner Preston on downtown Fargo bridge project: "Plain old pedestrian bridge is not going to do it"
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo City Commissioner Arlette Preston says the commission needs to carefully consider how much money to spend on a proposed pedestrian bridge from City Hall to the west side of the Red River. "If we're going to do this, we have to do it right so that...
Garages, Vehicle Burn In Overnight Fire
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Firefighters tackle a fire in a row of garages overnight in South Fargo. They responded to a detached row of garages on the 800 block of 42nd Street South just before 11:30 Tuesday night. Fire was shooting through the roof of a garage and had...
