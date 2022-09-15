ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Henrico News Minute – Sept. 15, 2022

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 5 days ago

Henrico will again welcome NASCAR back to town twice in 2023; the search for “living fossils” on the James River; a Northern Henrico crash leaves one car flipped upside down; Kroger begins its annual peanut butter drive; one Henrico home sells for $2.1 million.

Henrico Citizen

SUV flips on Brook Road in Northern Henrico

A Honda CR-V flipped on the northbound side of Brook Road, just north of Wilkinson Road in Northern Henrico, Wednesday morning at about 8:35 a.m. The crash closed a section of the road while emergency responders attended to the vehicle’s occupants. Another vehicle also was involved in the crash, according to Henrico Police Lt. Matt Pecka, who said that one adult was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico 4-H to host open house Oct. 5

Henrico 4-H will hold an open house Wednesday, Oct. 5 to showcase its clubs, camps, contests and volunteer opportunities available for youngsters between the ages of 5 and 19. The event will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Henrico Extension Office in the Henrico County Human Services Building, at 8600 Dixon Powers Drive. Youngsters and teens will be able to register for clubs, fall day camps and other activities as well as talk with 4-H agents, club leaders and youth members.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Business in brief – Sept. 12, 2022

The Airport Business Association’s monthly networking event will be held Wednesday, Sept. 21 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Richmond Airport, 5252 Airport Square Lane. ABA promotes the development of professional relationships and business success. The event will focus on networking and making connections. Click here to register for this free event.
RICHMOND, VA
Henrico Citizen

Virginia Region 1 Teacher of the Year is Varina HS grad

Kiara Thompson, a middle school science teacher at Thomas C. Boushall Middle School in Richmond, recently was named the Virginia Region 1 Teacher of the Year, a designation that came on the heels of being named the Richmond Public Schools Teacher of the Year in May. Thompson attended Henrico County...
RICHMOND, VA
Henrico Citizen

OPINION: Measuring the potential benefits of the Henrico bond referendum

One recent evening, I was with a team of Henrico County employees presenting information about Henrico’s forthcoming “bond referendum” to a local civic group at the Varina Area Library. Marveling at its award-winning architecture – as well as the dozens of people utilizing this facility late on a Wednesday evening – it dawned on me that this library is the perfect example of how infrastructure can enhance a community, and what is possible when your local government listens to its residents.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

New Virginia Supreme Court justice is Henrico resident

New Virginia Supreme Court justice Wesley G. Russell, Jr., of Henrico, was formally welcomed to the court Sept. 14 during an investiture ceremony. Russell was named to the seven-member court in June by the Virginia General Assembly to replace retiring justice Donald W. Lemons; his 12-year term began July 1. Russell previously served as a Virginia Court of Appeals judge.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
The Henrico Citizen is the hometown news source of Henrico County, Va., a suburb of Richmond and one of the most historic localities in the United States. Since 2001, the Citizen has provided the most comprehensive look at the issues, trends, people and events that matter to Henrico.

