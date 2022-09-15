Directorate change - Shell Chief Executive Officer Ben van Beurden to step down, Wael Sawan appointed as his successor

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 16, 2022 /CNW/ -- The second-ever Global AI Summit concluded today, affirming the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's recognition of, and investment in, the rising importance of artificial intelligence (AI). The three-day global event gathered prominent leaders and experts in AI to discuss opportunities and limitations posed by the technology. Hosted by the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), the Summit attracted more than 15,000 participants, and 200+ speakers from over 90 countries.

