Directorate change - Shell Chief Executive Officer Ben van Beurden to step down, Wael Sawan appointed as his successor

Read full article on original website
Related
Benzinga
The Global AI Summit Wraps Up in Riyadh, Reaffirming Saudi Arabia's Growing Stake in Shaping the Future of AI
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 16, 2022 /CNW/ -- The second-ever Global AI Summit concluded today, affirming the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's recognition of, and investment in, the rising importance of artificial intelligence (AI). The three-day global event gathered prominent leaders and experts in AI to discuss opportunities and limitations posed by the technology. Hosted by the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), the Summit attracted more than 15,000 participants, and 200+ speakers from over 90 countries.
RBNZ Gov says working with other banks to understand climate change
WELLINGTON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - New Zealand's central bank governor Adrian Orr said on Monday that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand was working with more than 110 central banks around the world to better understand and integrate climate considerations into their work.
Subway Sends $1,800 Gift Card To Woman Who Got Fined Over Bringing Its Sandwich From Singapore To Australia
This article was originally published on July 19, 2022. An Australian woman was fined AU$2,664 ($1,835) for not declaring the contents of her Subway sandwich in immigration declaration forms breaching Australia's biosecurity laws. What Happened: TikTok user Jessica Lee shared with her 4,137 followers on the short-form video hosting service...
Air Canada Joins the List of United Airlines, Mesa Air In Placing Order For Battery Powered Aircrafts
Air Canada ACDVF said it would buy electric planes for the first time by acquiring 30 battery-powered regional aircraft from Sweden-based Heart Aerospace. The release did not disclose a value for the deal. The revolutionary regional aircraft, expected to enter service in 2028, will generate zero emissions flying on battery...
RELATED PEOPLE
Benzinga
Monthly Dividend ETFs
Want to jump straight to the best ETF broker? Check out Interactive Brokers. Risk-averse investors prefer assets earning high yields and offering low risk. Certain exchange-traded funds (ETFs) provide benefits and dividends. Most ETFs pay dividends quarterly, but some offer investors monthly earnings. The rising popularity of monthly dividend ETFs...
Comments / 0