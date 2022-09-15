ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Directorate change - Shell Chief Executive Officer Ben van Beurden to step down, Wael Sawan appointed as his successor

By Globe Newswire
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

The Global AI Summit Wraps Up in Riyadh, Reaffirming Saudi Arabia's Growing Stake in Shaping the Future of AI

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 16, 2022 /CNW/ -- The second-ever Global AI Summit concluded today, affirming the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's recognition of, and investment in, the rising importance of artificial intelligence (AI). The three-day global event gathered prominent leaders and experts in AI to discuss opportunities and limitations posed by the technology. Hosted by the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), the Summit attracted more than 15,000 participants, and 200+ speakers from over 90 countries.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Van Beurden
Benzinga

Monthly Dividend ETFs

Want to jump straight to the best ETF broker? Check out Interactive Brokers. Risk-averse investors prefer assets earning high yields and offering low risk. Certain exchange-traded funds (ETFs) provide benefits and dividends. Most ETFs pay dividends quarterly, but some offer investors monthly earnings. The rising popularity of monthly dividend ETFs...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy