Rise of the Triad's 'ludicrous' 4K remaster will be out in 2023

Following a low-key initial announcement in 2020, a remaster of classic '90s FPS Rise of the Triad has finally been detailed. It's a collaboration between original developer Apogee Entertainment, remaster specialists Nightdive, and retro shooter fanatics New Blood Interactive, and it'll be out early next year. Rise of the Triad:...
