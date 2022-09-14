Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Fall Festival in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
Two cities in Wisconsin have been ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensWisconsin State
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
YouTuber discovers skeletal remains in an abandoned Wisconsin churchJoe MertensMilwaukee, WI
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Related
wuwm.com
Activist wants to see Milwaukee speed up the removal of lead service lines
A national summit on water is taking place in downtown Milwaukee this week. Researchers, utility representatives, business leaders and members of the public are all gathering to discuss issues from tap water to stormwater. Robert Miranda is the founder of the Freshwater for Life Action Coalition and the co-founder of...
wuwm.com
Thursday on Lake Effect: renaming Oriental Theatre, Mildred Fish-Harnack, 'Crying in the Bathroom,' 'Butterfly in the Sky'
Today on Lake Effect, we look at the discussion around renaming Milwaukee's historic Oriental Theatre. Then, learn about the life and death of Milwaukeean Mildred Fish-Harnack. We explore the book Crying in the Bathroom, which includes personal essays that cover mental health, abortion and Lisa Simpson. Plus, look at the documentary Butterfly in the Sky which tells the story of the TV series Reading Rainbow.
wuwm.com
Excessive drinking is hurting Wisconsin communities, according to Wisconsin Alcohol Policy Project
Alcohol plays a big role in Wisconsin culture, but that relationship with alcohol can be unhealthy. The state has the highest rate of binge drinking in the nation, including 7 of the top 10 drunkest metropolitan areas, according to analysis of excessive drinking rates from 24/7 Wall Street. But there...
wuwm.com
‘Put us in a different stratosphere:’ Reflections on the Calatrava-addition to Milwaukee Art Museum
As ordained by Milwaukee mayor Cavalier Johnson on Wednesday, September 16 is officially Santiago Calatrava Day in Milwaukee. The Spanish architect was in town this week to close a year-long celebration of the 20th Anniversary of the Milwaukee Art Museum’s Quadracci Pavillion. Calatrava designed the white-winged structure that was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wuwm.com
Is 'Oriental' offensive? Milwaukee's Oriental Theatre interrogates the legacy of the word
The word “oriental” has been used in American culture to describe items from the Eastern world, but the term has also been used to offensively describe Asian people. Milwaukee Film has been examining the use of this word and how it is associated with The Oriental Theatre. MKE Film purchased the theatre in 2018.
wuwm.com
Violence growth in Milwaukee is not 'a tale of two cities,' says mayor
To date in 2022—there has been a 24% increase in homicides in the city of Milwaukee, compared to two years ago. Non-fatal shootings and reckless driving also remain a problem. More than 200 people have been killed in the city by reckless driving since the beginning of the pandemic.
wuwm.com
Racine cleans up after a basement-flooding storm
Racine is among the communities in southeast Wisconsin buffeted with rain at the start of this week. Racine Commissioner of Public Works John Rooney says in some areas of the city the rainfall reached “hundred year” levels. As of Wednesday, 240 Racine households called on DPW crews to...
wuwm.com
Wisconsin U.S. Senate race tightens, Marquette pollster calls it a 'toss-up'
The latest Marquette University poll on this year's Wisconsin U.S. Senate race shows a bit of a reversal from one month ago, and the race is now being called a toss-up. Republican incumbent Ron Johnson has taken a one point lead over Democratic challenger, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes. Barnes led by 7 percentage points in August.
Comments / 0