Milwaukee, WI

Activist wants to see Milwaukee speed up the removal of lead service lines

A national summit on water is taking place in downtown Milwaukee this week. Researchers, utility representatives, business leaders and members of the public are all gathering to discuss issues from tap water to stormwater. Robert Miranda is the founder of the Freshwater for Life Action Coalition and the co-founder of...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Thursday on Lake Effect: renaming Oriental Theatre, Mildred Fish-Harnack, 'Crying in the Bathroom,' 'Butterfly in the Sky'

Today on Lake Effect, we look at the discussion around renaming Milwaukee's historic Oriental Theatre. Then, learn about the life and death of Milwaukeean Mildred Fish-Harnack. We explore the book Crying in the Bathroom, which includes personal essays that cover mental health, abortion and Lisa Simpson. Plus, look at the documentary Butterfly in the Sky which tells the story of the TV series Reading Rainbow.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Racine cleans up after a basement-flooding storm

Racine is among the communities in southeast Wisconsin buffeted with rain at the start of this week. Racine Commissioner of Public Works John Rooney says in some areas of the city the rainfall reached “hundred year” levels. As of Wednesday, 240 Racine households called on DPW crews to...
RACINE, WI

