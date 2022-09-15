The high school football regular season is at its midway point in Ohio and nearly halfway through in Michigan, and title contenders and top individual talents are becoming evident. Here is a look at what we have learned. Liberty Center defense is stout: If there was any doubt about just how solid the Liberty Center defense was through four games, the Tigers left no doubt last Friday in their 16-0 shutout of visiting three-time defending Northwest Ohio Athletic League champion Archbold. Anchored up front by its three big interior linemen — senior Owen Box (6-foot-4, 266 pounds) and juniors Landon Bockelman (6-3, 260) and Seth Navarre (6-2, 225) — Liberty Center held the Blue Streaks' usually potent offense to just 124 yards of total offense, including just four net rushing yards while making things miserable for quarterback Cade Brenner.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 44 MINUTES AGO