Mets set new franchise record by striking out 20 Pirates in Sunday's win
David Cone and Tom Seaver both struck out 19 in a single game with the Mets, but the team effort led by Jacob deGrom’s 13 set a new team record on Sunday.
Saturday's Scores
California School for the Deaf-Riverside, Calif. 62, Indiana Deaf 18. Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Mets' win, Yankees' win over Brewers drops Amazins' playoff magic number to two
The Mets’ win over Pittsburgh, combined with the Yankees’ win over the Brewers, dropped the Mets’ magic number to make the playoffs down to two, with the Mets now headed to Milwaukee for three games.
Indiana Pacers center Daniel Theis earns bronze medal with Germany in EuroBasket
An Indiana Pacers player had a successful international competition.
Game-winners and hat tricks: Vote for the Tennessean's girls athlete of the week
Vote now for The Tennessean's high school girls athlete of the week. Fans may vote one time per hour. The poll ends at 12 p.m. on Thursday. ...
High school football: What we learned in Week 5
The high school football regular season is at its midway point in Ohio and nearly halfway through in Michigan, and title contenders and top individual talents are becoming evident. Here is a look at what we have learned. Liberty Center defense is stout: If there was any doubt about just how solid the Liberty Center defense was through four games, the Tigers left no doubt last Friday in their 16-0 shutout of visiting three-time defending Northwest Ohio Athletic League champion Archbold. Anchored up front by its three big interior linemen — senior Owen Box (6-foot-4, 266 pounds) and juniors Landon Bockelman (6-3, 260) and Seth Navarre (6-2, 225) — Liberty Center held the Blue Streaks' usually potent offense to just 124 yards of total offense, including just four net rushing yards while making things miserable for quarterback Cade Brenner.
Aces and goal scorers: Vote for the Jackson Sun's girls athlete of the week
Vote now for The Jackson Sun's high school girls athlete of the week. Fans may vote one time per hour. The poll ends at 12 p.m. on Thursday. Mary Carter,...
