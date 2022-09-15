Read full article on original website
Mets' win, Yankees' win over Brewers drops Amazins' playoff magic number to two
The Mets’ win over Pittsburgh, combined with the Yankees’ win over the Brewers, dropped the Mets’ magic number to make the playoffs down to two, with the Mets now headed to Milwaukee for three games.
Saturday's Scores
Biggsville West Central 68, Peoria Heights (Quest) 14. Champaign St. Thomas More 42, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 28. Chicago (Goode) 19, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Comer) 8. Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 52, Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 0. Chicago (Noble Steet ITW Speer) 24, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rauner) 22. Chicago Academy 56, Foreman...
Watch key moments from Arizona Cardinals comeback against the Las Vegas Raiders
The Arizona Cardinals stunned many in the NFL with a 29-23 comeback victory against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. The Cardinals (1-1) trailed the Raiders 20-0 at the half before rallying to force overtime and eventually win. Along the way were some plays that left viewers asking themselves what...
Game-winners and hat tricks: Vote for the Tennessean's girls athlete of the week
Vote now for The Tennessean's high school girls athlete of the week. Fans may vote one time per hour. The poll ends at 12 p.m. on Thursday. ...
Receiving and rushing standouts: Vote for the Jackson Sun's boys athlete of the week
Vote now for The Jackson Sun's high school boys athlete of the week. Fans may vote one time per hour. The poll ends at 12 p.m. on Thursday. Keaton Brown,...
Aces and goal scorers: Vote for the Jackson Sun's girls athlete of the week
Vote now for The Jackson Sun's high school girls athlete of the week. Fans may vote one time per hour. The poll ends at 12 p.m. on Thursday. Mary Carter,...
