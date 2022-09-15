Kansas City Team Stax

Read full article on original website
Jace Peterson sitting for Milwaukee on Sunday
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Jace Peterson is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the New York Yankees. Peterson will move to the bench on Sunday with Luis Urias starting at third base. Urias will bat sixth versus right-hander Gerrit Cole and the Yankees. numberFire's models project Urias for...
Aledmys Diaz hitting second in Houston's Saturday lineup
Houston Astros utility-man Aledmys Diaz is starting in Saturday's contest against the Oakland Athletics. Diaz will man left field after Yordan Alvarez was chosen as Houston's designated hitter, Trey Mancini was moved to first base, and Yuli Gurriel was benched. numberFire's models project Diaz to score 11.0 FanDuel points at...
Raimel Tapia in left field for Toronto on Friday
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Raimel Tapia is batting seventh in Friday's lineup against the Baltimore Orioles. Tapia will man left field after Whit Merrifield was sent to the bench. In a matchup versus Baltimore's right-hander Jordan Lyles, our models project Tapia to score 8.5 FanDuel points at he salary of...
Andrew Knizner sitting for St. Louis Sunday
The St. Louis Cardinals did not list Andrew Knizner in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Knizner will sit out Sunday's game against the Reds while Yadier Molina starts behind home plate and bats seventh. Knizner has made 253 plate appearances so far this season, with 2...
Seattle's Julio Rodriguez scratched on Saturday, Taylor Trammell to start
Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Los Angeles Angels. After Rodriguez was scratched, Taylor Trammell will start and bat eighth versus Angels' right-hander Shohei Ohtani. Per Baseball Savant on 66 batted balls this season, Trammell has recorded a 9.1% barrel rate and a...
Kevin Plawecki sitting for Boston on Saturday
Boston Red Sox catcher Kevin Plawecki is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Plawecki is being replaced behind the plate by Connor Wong versus Royals starter Brady Singer. In 175 plate appearances this season, Plawecki has a .217 batting average with a...
Boston Red Sox call up pitcher Frank German, DFA catcher Kevin Plawecki
The Boston Red Sox selected the contract of right-hander Frank German from Triple-A Worcester on Saturday. To make room on
Nicky Lopez not in Royals' Saturday lineup
Kansas City Royals infielder Nicky Lopez is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Lopez is being replaced at third base by Nate Eaton versus Red Sox starter Rich Hill. In 458 plate appearances this season, Lopez has a .233 batting average with a .569 OPS,...
Santiago Espinal in Blue Jays' Saturday lineup
Toronto Blue Jays infielder Santiago Espinal is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Espinal is getting the nod at second base, batting ninth in the order versus Orioles starter Kyle Bradish. Our models project Espinal for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
MLB・
FOX Sports
Houston Astros and Oakland Athletics play in game 2 of series
Oakland Athletics (52-92, fifth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (94-50, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Adrian Martinez (4-4, 5.59 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Astros: Justin Verlander (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -374, Athletics +292; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros...
Ryan Mountcastle sitting for Baltimore Sunday
The Baltimore Orioles did not list Ryan Mountcastle in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Mountcastle will sit out Sunday's game while Jesus Aguilar starts at first base and bats fifth. Mountcastle is projected for 67 more plate appearances this season, with 3 homers, 9 runs,...
Miguel Rojas sitting Saturday for Miami
Miami Marlins infielder Miguel Rojas is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Rojas is being replaced at shortstop by Joey Wendle versus Nationals starter Erick Fedde. In 466 plate appearances this season, Rojas has a .236 batting average with a .610 OPS, 6...
Titusville Herald
Saturday's Scores
Biggsville West Central 68, Peoria Heights (Quest) 14. Champaign St. Thomas More 42, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 28. Chicago (Goode) 19, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Comer) 8. Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 52, Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 0. Chicago (Noble Steet ITW Speer) 24, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rauner) 22. Chicago Academy 56, Foreman...
Yardbarker
Red Sox promote infield prospect Matthew Lugo to Double-A Portland
In a series of minor-league transactions made on Friday, the Red Sox promoted infield prospect Matthew Lugo from High-A Greenville to Double-A Portland. Lugo, 21, will start at second base and bat sixth in his Double-A debut as the Sea Dogs go up against the Somerset Patriots at TD Bank Ballpark on Friday night.
Kansas City Royals activate outfielder Edward Olivares
The Kansas City Royals activated outfielder Edward Olivares from the 60-day injured list on Saturday. Olivares returned from a rehab
Robinson Chirinos catching for Orioles Sunday
The Baltimore Orioles will start Robinson Chirinos at catcher for Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Chirinos will handle catching duties and bat ninth while Adley Rutschman moves to designated hitter and Kyle Stowers sits. Chirinos has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 6.6 fantasy...
Matt Duffy sitting for Los Angeles on Sunday
Los Angeles Angels infielder Matt Duffy is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Duffy is being replaced at third base by Luis Rengifo versus Mariners starter Marco Gonzales. In 198 plate appearances this season, Duffy has a .245 batting average with a .591...
MLB・
Ramon Urias not in Orioles' Sunday lineup
The Baltimore Orioles did not include Ramon Urias in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Urias will sit out Sunday's game against the Blue Jays while Jorge Mateo joins the lineup at shortstop and bats eighth. Our models project Urias to make 53 more plate appearances...
Slam by Chicago White Sox keeps Detroit Tigers on pace for 100 losses with 11-5 defeat
Drew Hutchison missed the strike zone on four straight pitches, walked in a run and exited his start with two outs in the fifth inning. His replacement, reliever Jason Foley, hung a two-strike slider to a power hitter, resulting in a grand slam. "I walked in a run and left the bases loaded," Hutchison said. "Obviously, you're not trying to do that." ...
