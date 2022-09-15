Kansas City Team Stax

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

numberfire.com

Jace Peterson sitting for Milwaukee on Sunday

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Jace Peterson is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the New York Yankees. Peterson will move to the bench on Sunday with Luis Urias starting at third base. Urias will bat sixth versus right-hander Gerrit Cole and the Yankees. numberFire's models project Urias for...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Aledmys Diaz hitting second in Houston's Saturday lineup

Houston Astros utility-man Aledmys Diaz is starting in Saturday's contest against the Oakland Athletics. Diaz will man left field after Yordan Alvarez was chosen as Houston's designated hitter, Trey Mancini was moved to first base, and Yuli Gurriel was benched. numberFire's models project Diaz to score 11.0 FanDuel points at...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Raimel Tapia in left field for Toronto on Friday

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Raimel Tapia is batting seventh in Friday's lineup against the Baltimore Orioles. Tapia will man left field after Whit Merrifield was sent to the bench. In a matchup versus Baltimore's right-hander Jordan Lyles, our models project Tapia to score 8.5 FanDuel points at he salary of...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Andrew Knizner sitting for St. Louis Sunday

The St. Louis Cardinals did not list Andrew Knizner in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Knizner will sit out Sunday's game against the Reds while Yadier Molina starts behind home plate and bats seventh. Knizner has made 253 plate appearances so far this season, with 2...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Seattle's Julio Rodriguez scratched on Saturday, Taylor Trammell to start

Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Los Angeles Angels. After Rodriguez was scratched, Taylor Trammell will start and bat eighth versus Angels' right-hander Shohei Ohtani. Per Baseball Savant on 66 batted balls this season, Trammell has recorded a 9.1% barrel rate and a...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Kevin Plawecki sitting for Boston on Saturday

Boston Red Sox catcher Kevin Plawecki is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Plawecki is being replaced behind the plate by Connor Wong versus Royals starter Brady Singer. In 175 plate appearances this season, Plawecki has a .217 batting average with a...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Nicky Lopez not in Royals' Saturday lineup

Kansas City Royals infielder Nicky Lopez is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Lopez is being replaced at third base by Nate Eaton versus Red Sox starter Rich Hill. In 458 plate appearances this season, Lopez has a .233 batting average with a .569 OPS,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Santiago Espinal in Blue Jays' Saturday lineup

Toronto Blue Jays infielder Santiago Espinal is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Espinal is getting the nod at second base, batting ninth in the order versus Orioles starter Kyle Bradish. Our models project Espinal for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
MLB
FOX Sports

Houston Astros and Oakland Athletics play in game 2 of series

Oakland Athletics (52-92, fifth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (94-50, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Adrian Martinez (4-4, 5.59 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Astros: Justin Verlander (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -374, Athletics +292; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros...
OAKLAND, CA
numberfire.com

Ryan Mountcastle sitting for Baltimore Sunday

The Baltimore Orioles did not list Ryan Mountcastle in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Mountcastle will sit out Sunday's game while Jesus Aguilar starts at first base and bats fifth. Mountcastle is projected for 67 more plate appearances this season, with 3 homers, 9 runs,...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Miguel Rojas sitting Saturday for Miami

Miami Marlins infielder Miguel Rojas is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Rojas is being replaced at shortstop by Joey Wendle versus Nationals starter Erick Fedde. In 466 plate appearances this season, Rojas has a .236 batting average with a .610 OPS, 6...
MIAMI, FL
Titusville Herald

Saturday's Scores

Biggsville West Central 68, Peoria Heights (Quest) 14. Champaign St. Thomas More 42, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 28. Chicago (Goode) 19, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Comer) 8. Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 52, Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 0. Chicago (Noble Steet ITW Speer) 24, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rauner) 22. Chicago Academy 56, Foreman...
EDUCATION
Yardbarker

Red Sox promote infield prospect Matthew Lugo to Double-A Portland

In a series of minor-league transactions made on Friday, the Red Sox promoted infield prospect Matthew Lugo from High-A Greenville to Double-A Portland. Lugo, 21, will start at second base and bat sixth in his Double-A debut as the Sea Dogs go up against the Somerset Patriots at TD Bank Ballpark on Friday night.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Robinson Chirinos catching for Orioles Sunday

The Baltimore Orioles will start Robinson Chirinos at catcher for Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Chirinos will handle catching duties and bat ninth while Adley Rutschman moves to designated hitter and Kyle Stowers sits. Chirinos has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 6.6 fantasy...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Matt Duffy sitting for Los Angeles on Sunday

Los Angeles Angels infielder Matt Duffy is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Duffy is being replaced at third base by Luis Rengifo versus Mariners starter Marco Gonzales. In 198 plate appearances this season, Duffy has a .245 batting average with a .591...
MLB
numberfire.com

Ramon Urias not in Orioles' Sunday lineup

The Baltimore Orioles did not include Ramon Urias in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Urias will sit out Sunday's game against the Blue Jays while Jorge Mateo joins the lineup at shortstop and bats eighth. Our models project Urias to make 53 more plate appearances...
BALTIMORE, MD

