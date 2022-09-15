Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
New cannabis dispensary location opens in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersNew Kensington, PA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
5 Must-Try Foods if You're Visiting Pennsylvania [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
The Best Homemade Pierogis Can Be Found Inside This Small Pennsylvania RestaurantTravel MavenCoraopolis, PA
Related
numberfire.com
Romy Gonzalez in lineup for Chicago on Saturday
Chicago White Sox infielder Romy Gonzalez is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Gonzalez is getting the nod at second base, batting ninth in the order versus Tigers starter Eduardo Rodriguez. Our models project Gonzalez for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
Yardbarker
Orioles turn triple play vs. Blue Jays
The Baltimore Orioles turned a triple play in the third inning of Sunday's series finale against the host Toronto Blue Jays. George Springer was hit by a pitch and advanced to second on a walk by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Bo Bichette's RBI single to left-center field plated Springer and advanced Guerrero to second base before the Orioles turned the momentum.
numberfire.com
Ryan Mountcastle sitting for Baltimore Sunday
The Baltimore Orioles did not list Ryan Mountcastle in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Mountcastle will sit out Sunday's game while Jesus Aguilar starts at first base and bats fifth. Mountcastle is projected for 67 more plate appearances this season, with 3 homers, 9 runs,...
numberfire.com
Yairo Munoz not in lineup Saturday for Philadelphia
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Yairo Munoz is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. Munoz is being replaced at third base by Nick Maton versus Braves starter Jake Odorizzi. In 60 plate appearances this season, Munoz has a .211 batting average with a .654 OPS, 3 home runs,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Cal Raleigh not in Mariners' Sunday lineup
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Raleigh is being replaced behind the plate by Curt Casali versus Angels starter Reid Detmers. In 376 plate appearances this season, Raleigh has a .205 batting average with a .749 OPS, 23 home...
numberfire.com
Seattle's Julio Rodriguez scratched on Saturday, Taylor Trammell to start
Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Los Angeles Angels. After Rodriguez was scratched, Taylor Trammell will start and bat eighth versus Angels' right-hander Shohei Ohtani. Per Baseball Savant on 66 batted balls this season, Trammell has recorded a 9.1% barrel rate and a...
numberfire.com
Josh Bell hitting sixth in Padres' Saturday lineup
San Diego Padres first baseman Josh Bell is starting in Saturday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Bell will take over designated hitting duties after Jorge Alfaro was left on the bench. In a matcup versus Arizona's Zac Gallen, our models project Bell to score 10.4 FanDuel points at the salary...
numberfire.com
Alex Verdugo sitting for Boston on Sunday
Boston Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Verdugo will move to the bench on Sunday with Rob Refsnyder starting in right field. Refsnyder will bat fifth versus left-hander Kris Bubic and the Royals. numberFire's models project Refsnyder...
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Josh Rojas starting Saturday for Diamondbacks
Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Josh Rojas is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Rojas is getting the nod at second base, batting leadoff versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. Our models project Rojas for 1.0 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 10.3...
Titusville Herald
Saturday's Scores
California School for the Deaf-Riverside, Calif. 62, Indiana Deaf 18. Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
numberfire.com
Yandy Diaz not in Rays' lineup on Saturday
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Yandy Diaz is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Diaz is being replaced at designated hitter by Ji-Man Choi versus Rangers starter John Gray. In 540 plate appearances this seaon, Diaz has a .293 batting average with a .822 OPS, 9 home...
FOX Sports
Houston Astros and Oakland Athletics play in game 2 of series
Oakland Athletics (52-92, fifth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (94-50, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Adrian Martinez (4-4, 5.59 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Astros: Justin Verlander (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -374, Athletics +292; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
Dodgers' Joey Gallo sitting versus Giants Sunday
The Los Angeles Dodgers did not list Joey Gallo in their starting lineup for Sunday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Gallo will sit out Sunday's game while Trayce Thompson covers left field and Cody Bellinger starts in centerfield. Bellinger will bat eighth. Gallo is projected to make 48 more...
Receiving and rushing standouts: Vote for the Tennessean's boys athlete of the week
Vote now for The Tennessean's high school boys athlete of the week. Fans may vote one time per hour. The poll ends at 12 p.m. on Thursday. Colby Barnes, DeKalb...
Maher kick lifts Rush, Cowboys over Burrow, Bengals, 20-17
ARLINGTON, Texas — (AP) — Cooper Rush had no choice but to smile as he embraced offensive coordinator Kellen Moore after the winning kick for the Dallas Cowboys. Dak Prescott’s backup now has a 2-0 career record filling in, with winning drives on his final possession both times. That was enough to let the emotion flow for the normally stoic Rush, at least for a few moments.
numberfire.com
Ramon Urias not in Orioles' Sunday lineup
The Baltimore Orioles did not include Ramon Urias in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Urias will sit out Sunday's game against the Blue Jays while Jorge Mateo joins the lineup at shortstop and bats eighth. Our models project Urias to make 53 more plate appearances...
FOX Sports
Adames, Woodruff lead Brewers to 4-1 victory over Yankees
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Willy Adames hit a three-run shot for his 30th homer this season to back Brandon Woodruff, and the Milwaukee Brewers defeated the New York Yankees 4-1 on Saturday night. New York’s Aaron Judge went 1 of 3 with a double and a walk to remain at...
Comments / 0