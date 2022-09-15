ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

numberfire.com

Romy Gonzalez in lineup for Chicago on Saturday

Chicago White Sox infielder Romy Gonzalez is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Gonzalez is getting the nod at second base, batting ninth in the order versus Tigers starter Eduardo Rodriguez. Our models project Gonzalez for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Orioles turn triple play vs. Blue Jays

The Baltimore Orioles turned a triple play in the third inning of Sunday's series finale against the host Toronto Blue Jays. George Springer was hit by a pitch and advanced to second on a walk by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Bo Bichette's RBI single to left-center field plated Springer and advanced Guerrero to second base before the Orioles turned the momentum.
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Ryan Mountcastle sitting for Baltimore Sunday

The Baltimore Orioles did not list Ryan Mountcastle in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Mountcastle will sit out Sunday's game while Jesus Aguilar starts at first base and bats fifth. Mountcastle is projected for 67 more plate appearances this season, with 3 homers, 9 runs,...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Yairo Munoz not in lineup Saturday for Philadelphia

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Yairo Munoz is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. Munoz is being replaced at third base by Nick Maton versus Braves starter Jake Odorizzi. In 60 plate appearances this season, Munoz has a .211 batting average with a .654 OPS, 3 home runs,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
numberfire.com

Cal Raleigh not in Mariners' Sunday lineup

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Raleigh is being replaced behind the plate by Curt Casali versus Angels starter Reid Detmers. In 376 plate appearances this season, Raleigh has a .205 batting average with a .749 OPS, 23 home...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Seattle's Julio Rodriguez scratched on Saturday, Taylor Trammell to start

Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Los Angeles Angels. After Rodriguez was scratched, Taylor Trammell will start and bat eighth versus Angels' right-hander Shohei Ohtani. Per Baseball Savant on 66 batted balls this season, Trammell has recorded a 9.1% barrel rate and a...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Josh Bell hitting sixth in Padres' Saturday lineup

San Diego Padres first baseman Josh Bell is starting in Saturday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Bell will take over designated hitting duties after Jorge Alfaro was left on the bench. In a matcup versus Arizona's Zac Gallen, our models project Bell to score 10.4 FanDuel points at the salary...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Alex Verdugo sitting for Boston on Sunday

Boston Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Verdugo will move to the bench on Sunday with Rob Refsnyder starting in right field. Refsnyder will bat fifth versus left-hander Kris Bubic and the Royals. numberFire's models project Refsnyder...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Josh Rojas starting Saturday for Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Josh Rojas is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Rojas is getting the nod at second base, batting leadoff versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. Our models project Rojas for 1.0 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 10.3...
PHOENIX, AZ
Titusville Herald

Saturday's Scores

California School for the Deaf-Riverside, Calif. 62, Indiana Deaf 18. Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
RIVERSIDE, CA
numberfire.com

Yandy Diaz not in Rays' lineup on Saturday

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Yandy Diaz is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Diaz is being replaced at designated hitter by Ji-Man Choi versus Rangers starter John Gray. In 540 plate appearances this seaon, Diaz has a .293 batting average with a .822 OPS, 9 home...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
FOX Sports

Houston Astros and Oakland Athletics play in game 2 of series

Oakland Athletics (52-92, fifth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (94-50, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Adrian Martinez (4-4, 5.59 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Astros: Justin Verlander (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -374, Athletics +292; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros...
OAKLAND, CA
numberfire.com

Dodgers' Joey Gallo sitting versus Giants Sunday

The Los Angeles Dodgers did not list Joey Gallo in their starting lineup for Sunday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Gallo will sit out Sunday's game while Trayce Thompson covers left field and Cody Bellinger starts in centerfield. Bellinger will bat eighth. Gallo is projected to make 48 more...
LOS ANGELES, CA
960 The Ref

Maher kick lifts Rush, Cowboys over Burrow, Bengals, 20-17

ARLINGTON, Texas — (AP) — Cooper Rush had no choice but to smile as he embraced offensive coordinator Kellen Moore after the winning kick for the Dallas Cowboys. Dak Prescott’s backup now has a 2-0 career record filling in, with winning drives on his final possession both times. That was enough to let the emotion flow for the normally stoic Rush, at least for a few moments.
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Ramon Urias not in Orioles' Sunday lineup

The Baltimore Orioles did not include Ramon Urias in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Urias will sit out Sunday's game against the Blue Jays while Jorge Mateo joins the lineup at shortstop and bats eighth. Our models project Urias to make 53 more plate appearances...
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Adames, Woodruff lead Brewers to 4-1 victory over Yankees

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Willy Adames hit a three-run shot for his 30th homer this season to back Brandon Woodruff, and the Milwaukee Brewers defeated the New York Yankees 4-1 on Saturday night. New York’s Aaron Judge went 1 of 3 with a double and a walk to remain at...
MILWAUKEE, WI

