ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Idaho Falls, ID
Entertainment
City
Idaho Falls, ID
Local
Idaho Entertainment
State
Idaho State
eastidahonews.com

U-Pick Red Barn to throw Opening Day Party

IDAHO FALLS — U-Pick Red Barn in Idaho Falls is celebrating the opening day of Pumpkin Season, and you’re invited to the party. Red Barn’s Opening Day Party offers a chance to get the first crack at choosing a pumpkin, as well as all manner of games and amusements. The opening day bash has been a Red Barn tradition for over a decade-and-a-half, getting a little bigger every year.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Corey Nile Poole

Corey Nile Poole, age 67 of Rigby, Idaho, formerly of Menan, Idaho, died September 12, 2022, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. He was born August 12, 1955, in Idaho Falls Idaho, the sixth child to Leslie Wayne Poole and Thurza Cherry Poole. He grew up working on the family farm and chasing around with his many siblings.
RIGBY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Help local firefighters ‘Fill the Boot’ this weekend

IDAHO FALLS – The Bonneville County Fire District is holding a “Fill the Boot” fundraiser this week to benefit the community and the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA). Firefighters will be accepting donations to fill the boot from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Morgan Freeman
Person
Tom Cruise
Person
Andrea Riseborough
eastidahonews.com

Students will showcase tiny home during Parade of Homes event

IDAHO FALLS — After months of anticipation, students at a local high school are ready to showcase a tiny home they have built in an event for the public starting Thursday. Around 40 students from Technical Careers High School in Idaho Falls have been working hard for the past five months since February, building a tiny home to show at Parade of Homes, a local event put on by the Eastern Idaho Homebuilders Association. Click here to learn more about Parade of Homes.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
moderncampground.com

Glamping Coming to Kelly Canyon Resort

Kelly Canyon Resort (Idaho), a 64-acre ski hill that sits right above Snake River northeast of Idaho Falls, is considering launching a new glamping operation and is seeking public comments. As per a report, the resort’s proposal allows it to add up to 25 seasonal domes and tents. Kelly Canyon...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Idaho’s Heritage Conference kicks off Monday

The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello. The city of Pocatello and the Idaho Heritage Partners invite the community to celebrate Pocatello’s heritage at Idaho’s Heritage Conference kickoff celebration Monday, Sept. 19, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Historical Complex (3000 Avenue of the Chiefs, Pocatello). This event is free and open to the public.
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Idaho Falls Chamber CEO resigns

IDAHO FALLS – The Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce is looking for a new CEO. Chip Schwarze resigned as CEO on Friday, according to a news release from the Chamber. The reason for his resignation was not specified. “We at the Chamber are grateful to Chip for his leadership...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#Linus Entertainment#Linus Movies#Oblivion#Movie Series#Popcorn#Idaho State University
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho Man Gets 13 Months In Prison For Owning One Of These

If you want to stay out of prison, don't do things that are illegal. Pretty simple, right? You'd think so, but for one Idaho man, that lesson didn't seem to stick. Ryan Arthur of Pocatello just got sentenced to spend 13 months in federal prison, which would lead one to assume he did something pretty heinous, right? Well, he did something he wasn't supposed to do, but you're totally within your legal rights to do. It's not as confusing as it sounds, trust us.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Elderly local man located after getting stuck during fishing trip

A Pocatello man was rescued late Tuesday night after being stuck in the mud during a fishing trip in the mountains about 30 miles east of Blackfoot, authorities say. According to Lt. Jeremy Hook from the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, 911 dispatch received a call at 9:43 p.m. Tuesday of a gentleman stuck in the Brush Creek area, and authorities were told the man may have been having health issues. ...
BLACKFOOT, ID
rexburgstandardjournal.com

Archer's Cedar Point School to be moved, restored

A Madison County family, which routinely restores old school buildings, will also restore the old Cedar Point School that’s been a part of the Archer community for more than 100 years. Roger Riley and his son and daughter-in-law, Juston and Nicole Riley, want to renovate the 2,000-square-foot three-room building....
MADISON COUNTY, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
deseret.com

Meet the reporter who confronted Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell

Even though East Idaho News was founded only seven years ago, this Idaho Falls-based news outlet quickly became well known in the West, especially for its coverage of Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell. J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan, Vallow’s children, went missing in September 2019. Their bodies were later found...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Terry Boyle

Terry Lynn Boyle, 70, of Ammon, passed away September 12, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. A Gathering for family and friends will be held from 6-8 p.m. Friday, September 30, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. Condolences may be sent to...
AMMON, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy