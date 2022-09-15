Read full article on original website
Russia Has Likely Extended Locations It Is Prepared to Strike, UK Says
(Reuters) - Russia has likely extended the locations it is prepared to strike in a move to undermine the morale of the Ukrainian government and people, the British military said on Sunday. Russia has increased its targeting of civilian infrastructure even where it probably perceives no immediate military effect during...
Analysis: Asian Farmers Plant to Boost Palm Oil Output, Seedling Shortage Slows Pace
MUMBAI/KUALA LUMPUR/JAKARTA (Reuters) - Farmers across Asia are busy planting trees to boost palm oil production but nurseries are struggling to keep up with demand for sprouts and seedlings, risking a delay in the industry's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The seedlings shortfall could slow plantation, capping production growth and...
Australian Home Buyers Could Benefit From Higher Rates: RBA
SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australians looking to buy a new home could actually benefit from rising interest rates as they lower the price of housing enough to ultimately result in lower mortgage payments than they would otherwise face, a top central banker said on Monday. Speaking at a housing conference, Reserve...
Frugal Is the New Cool for Young Chinese as Economy Falters
BEIJING (Reuters) - Before the pandemic, Doris Fu imagined a different future for herself and her family: new car, bigger apartment, fine dining on weekends and holidays on tropical islands. Instead, the 39-year old Shanghai marketing consultant is one of many Chinese in their 20s and 30s cutting spending and...
Iconic Sports Carmaker Porsche Will Go Public on September 29
Volkswagen (VLKAF) will grant independence to its iconic brand Porsche despite the upheavals currently shaking the markets due to uncertainties about the state of the health of the world economy in the grip of record inflation. On September 29, the sports brand will therefore be listed on the stock market,...
Marketmind: Rates, Rates, Rates
(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. Interest rate decisions from the Fed, People's Bank of China, and Bank of Japan - the week ahead doesn't get much bigger than that, and it couldn't be coming at a more critical time for Asian and world markets.
Trump SPAC Fails to Pay Proxy Firm Despite Tough Hunt for Votes - FT
(Reuters) -Executives behind a blank-cheque company Digital World Acquisition Corp that plans to take Donald Trump's media business public have failed to pay their proxy solicitors, The Financial Times reported on Saturday. https://on.ft.com/3BpVjal. Digital World Acquisition Corp, set up by Patrick Orlando, has not paid Saratoga Proxy Consulting for its...
Biden Administration Targets Crypto Enforcement, Digital Asset Rules
(Reuters) -U.S. government agencies must double down on digital asset sector enforcement and identify gaps in cryptocurrency regulation, the Biden administration said on Friday, citing their potential for misuse and harm even as it noted their growing role in global finance. The Treasury Department will also lead a group of...
Uzbekistan Signs Large Deals With China, Russia
SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan (Reuters) - Uzbekistan has signed deals worth $16 billion with China and $4.6 billion with Russia during their respective leaders' visits to the Central Asian nation for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, the Uzbek Foreign Ministry said on Friday. Deals with China include the construction of a China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan...
