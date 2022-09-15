Read full article on original website
Fortnite adds new Chrome Splash mechanic in Chapter 3, season 4, allows air dash and wall phasing
Fortnite’s newest season is finally here and it features the ominous Chrome that slowly consumed The Seven and now the island. But the Loopers are able to use the Chrome to their advantage in Chapter Three, season four, taking on its form to turn into a blob of the liquid. Using it, players can tunnel as a blob, avoiding damage from enemies and air dash to get closer to them faster.
Respawn is removing Apex Legends’ most famous pay-to-win iron sights
Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment is adjusting one of the game’s most forgiving iron sights after widespread community complaints. In a short blog post shared on social media, the developer revealed that it will be changing the iron sights on a handful of skins, including the infamous Heat Sink Flatline skin, when the upcoming Beast of Prey event begins.
Fortnite’s Paradise season update will be ‘larger than normal’
Fortnite is getting ready to release its yearly fall season, and the hype surrounding it is real. Epic has done a pretty good job of keeping a tight lid on any details about the new season, but it appears that fans will have a lot to look forward to. The Fortnite Status Twitter account has said that Sunday’s update will be “larger than normal for all platforms.”
All new POIs and changes to Fortnite’s map in Chapter 3, season 4
Fortnite‘s battle royale is a constantly evolving experience, with new maps and content being added to the game all the time. Part of the appeal for players is that they can frequently log back into the game and find a whole variety of new content to explore. As part of the Chapter Three, season four update, Epic Games has changed its map once again.
Maokai, Hecarim skyrocket in solo queue following League Patch 12.17
Maokai and Hecarim received adjustments in the latest League of Legends patch, causing the champions to reach new heights in solo queue. The champions have seen a major increase in their win rates, pick rates, and ban rates in ranked games following Patch 12.17, according to a stat site LoLalytics.com.
OTK Rift 2: Rosters, prize pool, and where to watch
Following the success of its first League of Legends tournament, streaming collective and esports organization OTK plans to host its second Rift event. This tournament will pit eight teams of five streamers against each other on Summoner’s Rift for a $25,000 prize pool. The one-day tournament will begin on Sept. 16 at 2pm CT on OTK member Emiru’s channel.
Genshin Impact shares beautiful concept trailer for long-term project with anime studio ufotable
The concept trailer for a long-term project collaboration between Hoyoverse and ufotable for Genshin Impact was released today, showcasing the vast open-world environment and animations of the game. Not much was shared in terms of the actual information of the project, but the visuals showing the massive open-world game areas...
How do the new split circles work in CoD Warzone 2?
During the 2022 Call of Duty: Next event, Infinity Ward revealed a handful of changes that should transform how players look at their popular battle royale game mode, Call of Duty Warzone. One of the biggest changes headed to Warzone 2 is the new set of closing circles, which will...
Riot reveals VCT Champions 2022 bundle sales milestone before lower bracket final
The VALORANT Champions 2022 skin bundle, a collection of skins and in-game items to celebrate the game’s second-ever world championship, has already raised more than $16 million for the qualified teams, with two full match days still to go. The bundle features a limited-time only Phantom spray, a butterfly...
Genshin Impact 3.1 | New Map, Events, Banners & More
Although the huge Version 3.0 Sumeru update for Genshin Impact still feels quite new thanks to the addition of an entire region loaded with fresh content, miHoYo is already moving forward towards yet another massive update. The Version 3.1 update is called “King Deshret and the Three Magi” and promises a plethora of anticipated additions.
Here are all of the multiplayer maps in the Modern Warfare 2 beta
Infinity Ward’s sequel to the 2019 reboot of the Modern Warfare franchise is due to be released on Oct. 28. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is on its way, and some sacred maps will be returning, with a selection of new maps for players to quickscope and trickshot on.
When does the new Overwatch 2 hero release?
Overwatch 2 is diverging radically from many of the original Overwatch‘s procedures, and hero releases are no exceptions. Rather than releasing a new hero to all players every few months, Overwatch 2 will release one hero per season as part of its new seasonal model. These new heroes will still be free for all players, but those who don’t purchase the premium battle pass will need to make their way to tier 55 of the free battle pass to unlock them.
What does Fade’s ultimate, Nightfall, do in VALORANT?
Nightfall is one of the less straightforward ultimate abilities in VALORANT. When Fade lets her ultimate ability rip across the map, players are quick to panic, largely because the ability has many effects and can be overwhelming for players who aren’t quite used to it. Here’s a quick breakdown of the ability in case you’re struggling to understand exactly what Fade’s ultimate, Nightfall, actually does.
This lucky Lee Sin player somehow predicted Flash to earn first blood in League
There’s no better way to begin your League of Legends match than with a level-one kill, especially if it’s earned in a flashy way. A Lee Sin player on League‘s subreddit started their game in such a way. In a clip posted on the platform, the Blind Monk predicted the enemy’s Flash, catching them with Sonic Wave, and then finished them off with Resonating Strike.
Best items and synergies for Seraphine in TFT Set 7.5
The Starry-eyed Songstress Seraphine returns to Teamfight Tactics in Set 7.5 as a three-cost champion, presenting a powerful utility ability to allies around her and being a great support unit with the new Lagoon trait within Dragonlands Uncharted Realms. Seraphine uses her ability Serenade of the Seas to deliver shield...
Fan reactions to leaked GTA 6 graphics are misplaced, and here’s why
A major concern among many fans of Rockstar is the look of the GTA 6 build in the recent leaks. It doesn’t matter whether the leak is several years old or just a few months old, it just doesn’t look like a Triple-A game. That doesn’t mean much, however, since the look of the build is not important at this point and has almost nothing to do with how it will end up looking.
Will experience and progression from the Modern Warfare 2 beta carry over?
The open beta for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 kicked off today, beginning with early access to PlayStation players before rolling out to all players across PlayStation, Xbox, Steam, and Battle.net. The open beta features access to some of the new gameplay modes for six-vs-six action, including Prisoner Rescue...
3 diamond-encrusted Twitch drops will be available for Halo Infinite’s Orlando Major
Halo Infinite’s final major LAN tournament before Worlds, HCS Orlando, will begin next Friday, Sept. 23. As with each tournament that has come before it, players who tune in throughout the weekend will be able to get their hands on a variety of free rewards through Twitch drops. And today, what those Twitch drops are this time around was finally revealed.
OpTic vs. LOUD final at Champions 2022 shatters VALORANT peak viewership record
While OpTic Gaming and LOUD battle again in the grand final of VCT Champions 2022, the final chapter in this year’s premier VALORANT rivalry has already become one for the record books, breaking the peak viewer record with ease. Across official broadcasts and co-streams, the grand final has already...
Is Kiriko related to Hanzo and Genji in Overwatch 2?
Earlier today, Kiriko was announced as Overwatch 2’s newest hero. Though fans have mixed feelings about the change to free-to-play structure for the game, which implements unlocking new characters via a battle pass, most players are excited to finally be receiving a new support hero after so long. The...
