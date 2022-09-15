Read full article on original website
Here's How Prince George, Princess Charlotte Will Honor Queen Elizabeth At Funeral
Prince William and Kate Middleton's two eldest children will play a special role in their great-grandmother's funeral on Monday.
A solemn spectacle... and Her Majesty's final resting place: How this historic day of Britain mourning will unfold with the Queen's coffin being taken to Westminster Abbey at 10.44am, and until she is laid to rest with her beloved Philip at 7.30pm
The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will take place at Westminster Abbey today before Her Majesty is laid to rest alongside her husband, Prince Philip, at St George's Chapel in Windsor. London is expected to be at full capacity as hundreds of thousands of mourners are expected to watch the...
U.K.・
In 1953, "Queen-crazy" American women looked to Elizabeth II as a source of inspiration
This article was originally published on The Conversation. In the spring of 1953, women from across the United States traveled to Britain – for many, it was their first time abroad. The impetus for the trip was Queen Elizabeth II's coronation, held in Westminster Abbey on a rainy June...
