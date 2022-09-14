Back in July, we reported on a fire that seriously damaged a toddler playground at Pan Pacific Park. At the time, there was no word yet on whether or not the vandalized equipment would be repaired or replaced, but the Buzz learned this week that the LA Parks Foundation has received a donation of $236,000 from Hackman Capital Partners, owners of nearby Television City, to rebuild the damaged playground.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO