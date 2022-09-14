ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
larchmontbuzz.com

Television City Donates Funds to Repair Vandalized Pan Pacific Park Play Area

Back in July, we reported on a fire that seriously damaged a toddler playground at Pan Pacific Park. At the time, there was no word yet on whether or not the vandalized equipment would be repaired or replaced, but the Buzz learned this week that the LA Parks Foundation has received a donation of $236,000 from Hackman Capital Partners, owners of nearby Television City, to rebuild the damaged playground.
LOS ANGELES, CA
larchmontbuzz.com

Free Intergenerational Program at Larchmont Charter High School

Starting September 28, Larchmont Charter High School will host a free intergenerational program on its campus. This program, run by the nonprofit organization Sages & Seekers, will bring together students at the school with adults over 60 years old to share their unique experiences through authentic one-on-one conversation and storytelling.
LOS ANGELES, CA
larchmontbuzz.com

Attorney Doug Dalton Passes Away

Criminal defense attorney Robert Douglas Dalton passed away last month, just shy of his 93rd birthday. The longtime Fremont Place resident was most well known for representing movie director Roman Polanski, who plead guilty to sexual abuse of a 13-year-old and fled the country in the face of sentencing. Dalton...
LONG BEACH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy