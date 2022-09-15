Read full article on original website
Related
cryptonewsz.com
Ethereum Price Plummets Post-Merge; Will ETH Revive?
Ethereum price is down by around 10% after the successful Merge upgrade on the main net. Many experts think Merge was a ‘Sale the News’ event where investors entered the market to sell after this ‘Crypto Climax.’ In the last 24 hours, Bitcoin (runs on PoW consensus) has dropped only 2%, whereas Proof of Stake consensus-based Ethereum is down by around 10%, and DeFi Pulse Index (DPI) is down 6%.
Liz Truss will tell world leaders at UN that countries need to use economic growth to curb Russia
Liz Truss will tell world leaders this week that economic growth is key to facing down Russian aggression. In a speech to the UN General Assembly, the Prime Minister will urge allies to end their reliance on imports of energy and other products from so-called malign actors. She will say...
cryptonewsz.com
Gold Secured Currency (GSX): The World’s First Stable Growth Coin
Gold Secured Currency ($GSX) is the World’s First Growth Coin: a digital currency that scales in asset value backing the token through increasing mineral assets, mining operations, land, and supporting economic activities. GSX secures your investment through an asset trust, providing a base value that pays out investors if Gold Secured Currency may longer operate.
cryptonewsz.com
Profit From DeFi and Metaverse Tokens With PrimeXBT Leveraged Trading
The DeFi sector has struggled over the last year for various reasons, and the once magma-hot Metaverse trend has cooled off considerably. These disruptive emerging assets aren’t dead, markets are simply cyclical, and interest in these futuristic technologies will return again in a significant way. But there is no...
RELATED PEOPLE
Iconic Sports Carmaker Porsche Will Go Public on September 29
Volkswagen (VLKAF) will grant independence to its iconic brand Porsche despite the upheavals currently shaking the markets due to uncertainties about the state of the health of the world economy in the grip of record inflation. On September 29, the sports brand will therefore be listed on the stock market,...
cryptonewsz.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Turns Red as Bears Hold Strong Hand in Crypto Market!
As the second largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum has switched to Proof of Stake consensus, so many investors doubt whether Bitcoin with Proof of Work consensus will be sustainable in the long run. Truly speaking, this change in the basic code has been on the To-Do list from Ethereum’s inception, but it is a hype that has been created in the market regarding Proof of Stake consensus, which is truly more energy efficient than PoW.
cryptonewsz.com
Five Crypto Picks for Beginners: BudBlockz & Polkadot Lead the Way
Just 10 years ago, the cryptocurrency sphere was dominated by just three tokens of any significance. Bitcoin (BTC) was the first broadly viable cryptocurrency, and Litecoin (LTC) and Peercoin (PPC) offered greater efficiency and proof-of-stake distribution, respectively. Today, thousands of cryptocurrencies vie for the attention of newcomers to the field....
cryptonewsz.com
More Than 500 Industry Experts and Influencers to Redefine Brand-Customer Dynamics at the World Metaverse Show in Dubai
The inaugural edition of the World Metaverse Show, organized by the team behind the World Blockchain Summit, the largest global series of blockchain, crypto, and Web3 events, is bringing digital builders, entrepreneurs, investors, governments, enterprises, technology providers, and experts from gaming, 3D, VFX, XR, and Web3. The show will be...
Comments / 0