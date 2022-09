Khaby Lame has revealed he makes as much as $750,000 per TikTok post. In a Fortune interview with Lame published on Wednesday (Sept. 14), the social media personality disclosed he’s on track to make about $10 million by the end of 2022. Along with his base Tik Tok bag, the platform’s most-followed star also has amassed a stream of income through brand deals. The 22-year-old rakes in $400,000 per collaboration clip, and his much-publicized collab with Hugo Boss earned the star $450,000 after posting about it online.More from VIBE.comTikTok Executive, Shavone Charles, Merges The Creative Worlds Of Music, Style And Tech...

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 32 MINUTES AGO