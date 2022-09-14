Patton Oswalt starts and ends his new stand-up special We All Scream—his fourth hour for Netflix and eighth overall—by making fun of himself.The 53-year-old comedian has been increasingly focused on the humiliation of aging in recent years, including a hilarious riff about the differences between people in their twenties, thirties, forties, fifties and sixties in his previous special I Love Everything, which came out in early 2020. That makes We All Scream the first hour that Oswalt wrote, toured and taped all during the pandemic era and he is quick to acknowledge that he did not thrive under COVID lockdown.After...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 30 MINUTES AGO