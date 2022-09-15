ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
elisportsnetwork.com

HS Football: Clover Park Defeats White River For First Time Since 2010

(Lakewood, WA) After an unexpected bye week in week 2, the Clover Park Timberwolves got back on the field Thursday night and it was well worth the wait for the T-Wolves. Hosting a White River team that they had not beat since 2010, the Clover Park defensive line shutdown the Hornets ground game and the offense came up with enough explosive plays to give Clover Park their first win of the season, 20-0.
LAKEWOOD, WA
elisportsnetwork.com

HS Football: Timberline holds off River Ridge 21-18

(Lacey, WA) The Timberline Blazers coming off there first win of the season over Eastmont hosted the River Ridge Hawks in a stadium they both call home. River Ridge comes in extra fresh after their game last week against Lakes was canceled due to air quality concerns and were looking to even their record to 1-1.
LACEY, WA
elisportsnetwork.com

HS Football: Tumwater turns away Kelso

(Kelso, WA) Both teams came in 2-0 and Kelso looking to put a feather in their cap with a win over the always formidable T-Birds. The Hilanders came out swinging drawing 1st blood on a spectacular 47-yard run into the end zone with the PAT Kelso led 7-0. Tumwater would...
KELSO, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Randle, WA
State
Kansas State
Lakewood, WA
Sports
Local
Washington Sports
City
Lakewood, WA
elisportsnetwork.com

College Football: UW stays unbeaten after win over Michigan State

(Seattle, WA) The Washington Huskies improved to 3-0 on the season and made a statement to the rest of the country after a 39-28 win over No. 11 Michigan State at Husky Stadium. It was considered the first real test of the Kalen DeBoer era, and Michael Penix Jr. shredded the Spartans defense for 397 yards and 4 touchdowns in the win. Ja’Lynn Polk had a huge game with career-high 153 yards receiving yards and three TDs.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy