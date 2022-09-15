Read full article on original website
(Lakewood, WA) After an unexpected bye week in week 2, the Clover Park Timberwolves got back on the field Thursday night and it was well worth the wait for the T-Wolves. Hosting a White River team that they had not beat since 2010, the Clover Park defensive line shutdown the Hornets ground game and the offense came up with enough explosive plays to give Clover Park their first win of the season, 20-0.
(Lacey, WA) The Timberline Blazers coming off there first win of the season over Eastmont hosted the River Ridge Hawks in a stadium they both call home. River Ridge comes in extra fresh after their game last week against Lakes was canceled due to air quality concerns and were looking to even their record to 1-1.
(Kelso, WA) Both teams came in 2-0 and Kelso looking to put a feather in their cap with a win over the always formidable T-Birds. The Hilanders came out swinging drawing 1st blood on a spectacular 47-yard run into the end zone with the PAT Kelso led 7-0. Tumwater would...
(Tumwater WA) Sid Otton Field was host to Black Hills and Tumwater both coming in with 1-0 records in the EVCO 2A. The Wolves coming off an 8-1 win over Rochester and the T-Birds beating Centralia 6-0 to open the league season. Tumwater heard the whistle and was off to...
(Seattle, WA) The Washington Huskies improved to 3-0 on the season and made a statement to the rest of the country after a 39-28 win over No. 11 Michigan State at Husky Stadium. It was considered the first real test of the Kalen DeBoer era, and Michael Penix Jr. shredded the Spartans defense for 397 yards and 4 touchdowns in the win. Ja’Lynn Polk had a huge game with career-high 153 yards receiving yards and three TDs.
(Purdy, WA) In a game that had big plays that could take hours to dissect, the Peninsula Seahawks outlasted the Gig Harbor Tides in another classic showdown, winning the 44th annual Fishbowl game 39-30 to give Peninsula their 7th straight win in the series. Unlike last years game in which...
Losing Adams is a significant blow, but Seattle has great faith in his two backups, who have taken long journeys to get here. ESN FeedsThis post was originally published on this site.
Maryland Terrapins’ QB Taulia Tagovailoa hits WR Rakim Jarret with the 48-yard Terrapin TD pass to put Maryland up 17-13 over the SMU Mustangs. ESN FeedsThis post was originally published on this site.
