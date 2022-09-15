Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Prince of Wales: Investiture for William like 1969 'extremely unlikely'
An investiture ceremony for the new Prince of Wales similar to the event held for his father in 1969 is "extremely unlikely", a former Senedd presiding officer has said. Lord Elis-Thomas said he did not favour "another stunt at Caernarfon Castle". He spoke ahead of the first visit of King...
U.K.・
Scottish Soccer Game Tribute for Queen Interrupted by Anti-Royal Chant
Fans of Scottish soccer team Celtic caused a global stir Sunday after supporters chanted slogans in protest of the queen during a minute’s applause in memory of the monarch, including, “If you hate the royal family, clap your hands.” The game against St. Mirren, in Paisley, Scotland, also saw a banner with the same slogan. The incident follows days of derogatory slurs from fans surrounding the royal family as disruptions to tributes plagued the Scottish Premiership fixtures. In the lead-up to the game, Celtic’s manager, Ange Postecoglou, had called on fans to respect the tribute after a game on Wednesday...
BBC
In pictures: King Charles III's first visit to Wales as monarch
Families, furry friends and protestors have all turned out to meet King Charles III on his first official visit to Wales as monarch. The King, along with Camilla, the Queen Consort, attended a service in Llandaff Cathedral in Cardiff, visited the Senedd and greeted crowds at Cardiff Castle. Crowds had...
U.K.・
BBC
Pipers and silence mark Scotland's moment of reflection
Scotland joined the UK-wide tribute to the Queen on Sunday evening, ahead of her state funeral on Monday. The national moment of reflection took place at 20:00. People were encouraged to observe a one-minute silence to remember the Queen, privately at home, on their doorstep or street, or at community events and vigils.
Comments / 0