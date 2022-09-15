Trae Tha Truth is back in superhero mode! The Houston rapper and philanthropist made his way to Jackson, Miss. earlier this month to help those affected by the water crisis of brown polluted water running through their pipes.More from VIBE.comTrae Tha Truth Declines White House Invitation: "I'll Be In The Field With The People In Need"Denzel Curry's 'Melt My Eyez See Your Future' Raised The Bar This New Music FridayTrae Tha Truth Shares Inspiration Behind New Album At VIBE NEXT SXSW Showcase Trae Tha Truth was on the grounds of Mississippi hand-delivering and installing over 100 water filters to families, and...

JACKSON, MS ・ 26 MINUTES AGO